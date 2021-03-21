In which Polonius, the bromancer, our Henry and Gracie do turns for the Sunday meditation ...

The pond got to some mournful, melancholic thinking over its short break, remembering how much had changed in a few short years.
In the old days, the Pellists would be present with their frocks for a meditative Sunday, and so would the angry Sydney Anglicans, with their complimentary women ... but now, all the pond has to go on are Polonial prattles that are so predictable that they induce a mind-numbing sense of bats bashing around in the belfry ...
The reptiles must also sense the problem, what with an opening image designed to jazz up, or juice up, or jizz up Polonius's opening thrust ...
Is predictability a virtue? Or is it just a sign of an enfeebled mind, blathering out old saws and memes? How many times have the reptiles spoken of the cancel culture, the long march and Gramsci, and the associated paranoia from Franco devotees?
Polonius: Bob Santamaria was on the correct side in the debate over the Spanish Civil War of 1936.
And what side was that?
Pellist: Bob Santamaria was part of the three-man affirmative team, and he provoked uproar as he declaimed: ‘When the bullets of the atheists struck the statue of Christ outside the cathedral in Madrid, for some that was just lead striking brass, but for me those bullets were piercing the heart of Christ my King. (Polonius's first chapter, at tedious lengthy, can be found here)
How is that Polonius has now ended up sounding like a hack for Fox News? A new school cultural warrior ...
But back to Polonius's current grievance, chief amongst them - though modesty forbids him mentioning it - is that the SWF has somehow, bizarrely, without any thought or heed, overlooked the mighty contribution that Polonius himself might make to the gathered throng...
Instead everywhere are devious leftists, on the march, through the institutions and Polonius's cliché-thickened fog of words ... and inevitably the ABC is just as bad, or perhaps worse than, the SWF ...
Still, being consigned to the back pages of the lizard Oz gives Polonius something to natter, moan, whine and prattle about ...
Actually the real hoot is that Polonius steadfastly refuses to reveal the funding sources for the Sydney Institute, presumably on the basis that transparency is an example of leftist fanaticism.
But the pond has done its duty, heard all the old whining and the assembled line of clichés, as fresh as the T-model Fords rolling out of the antisemitic Henry's plant ...
It did however leave the pond with a dilemma.
Who else could make the Sunday cut? Who could match Polonius's seemingly infinite ability to repeat himself?
Luckily the pond could rule out the dog botherer. Noel Pearson had spoken, and so the dog botherer spent his entire piece tugging at the forelock and working out ways to make Pearson's proposal work, without in any way troubling the ruling mob ...
Give the uppity difficult blacks a token nod, and all would be for the best ...
Instead the pond turned to the bromancer to catch up on the war with China, and discovered that we were just a step away from Armageddon, the apocalypse and World War 111.
Of course everybody knows what went down in Anchorage, and the immortal Rowe produced a better illustration here ...
But the bromancer was excited by the rumble in the icy Arctic jungle, and like many MMA and boxing enthusiasts, he wanted to see blood on the canvas...
And so to the drums of war ...
Ah forget all that, let's bung on a real do ...
Yes, yes war is just around the corner, the bromancer is beating the drums of war, war and armageddon and the apocalypse will be here by Xmas, but it's important to be measured and clam ...
Indeed, indeed, the end is nigh ... the pond can already see the mushroom cloud ...
Or maybe this ...
Please, bromancer, a ray of hope amidst the sabre rattling and the war mongering ...
There it is, that ray of hope the pond yearned for: "Hopefully, none of this comes to pass", which is to say, "Hopefully, you will realise you've wasted vital minutes of your ever shortening life reading another voyage into the world of the paranoid bromancer's mind."
And so to a regret, the one regret of the pond's absence, its failure to pay attention to the hole in the bucket man.
Yes, it's Sunday, two full days since our Henry tried to fix the hole with mud and straw in his usual way ... and yet ... where's the harm in looking back?
How wise the reptiles were to start with a shot of masked, uppity harridans, making life hard for men and western civilisation. But our Henry was ready to deal with these rascals ...
Are you not entertained. A dash of Schopenhauer, throw in a Saint Matthews' admonition, and serve with a garnish of Roman and English law ...
Of course our Henry is pussy footing around questions which might involve an inquiry and the suitability to be a minister but give him time ... because clickbait video of that forlorn figure will grace the next gobbet ...
Indeed, indeed, how persecuted are innocent men? How unjustly the wicked harridans do them down? Why there should be a new Salem trial, just to remind them of their place in legal proceedings, which is certainly not to ask difficult, uppity questions ...
The pond couldn't help slipping that one in again, and will now bite off the rest of our Henry's piece ...
Let your women keep silence in the churches: for it is not permitted unto them to speak; but they are commanded to be under obedience, as also saith the law. And if they will learn any thing, let them ask their husbands at home: for it is a shame for women to speak in the church. (Corinthians 14:335)
Let the woman learn in silence with all subjection. But I suffer not a woman to teach, nor to usurp authority over the man, but to be in silence. (Timothy 2:11-12)
Of course none of this is intended to belittle the suffering sexual abuse causes. It just happens, as if by magic, that it belittles the suffering sexual abuse causes ... not least by making unsubstantiated charges about enticing special claims, systematic credulity, and so on and on ... because, you know, you too might be next ...
By golly, it's fair to say that both Donald Trump and Jeffery Epstein would have been delighted by this school of thinking, but sadly the pond must report that our Gracie seems to have taken a different view ...
Yes, our Gracie has turned, and abandoned all the reptile creeds, and she must be an abomination in the sight of our Henry ... and worst of all, she's not prolix, in the "Ned" style ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, how shameless of the pond to set up our hole in the bucket man for a belting by our Gracie ... but she keeps it short and sweet ...
Why she sounds sensible, when we all know she's some sort of sensationalist seeking attention ...
Well the pond certainly awaits the next our Gracie chapter, once it's scraped the pontificating blowhard known as the hole in the bucket man off the pond's walls ...
And so to end with some irrelevant cartoons, though as usual cancel culture pops up its ugly head ...
Say what? They're doing a re-make? No wonder the bromancer thinks the world is coming to a nasty end ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.