In which the Major is top of the reptile perch, but there's room for Lloydie and the Oreo too ...

It seems almost inevitable these days that on a Monday the Major Mitchell is the parrot always available to score the top spot on the reptile perch.
He rarely disappoints, and he manages to upset all sorts of readers, as in this Crikey story, perhaps outside the paywall here ...
The pond offers a sampling, with a fine shot of the bird in his colourful plumage...
And so on, but that was then, and this is now, at least until tomorrow, when it will become more digital fish and chips ... and so it's on with the Major ...
Oh dear ... it's always the ABC. But what if an intemperate, foolish viewer took the trouble to watch that beacon of the Murdochian empire? Or even just googled the headlines about him?
Might the Major turn his mind to his own rat-infested ship, and the sorry state of the United States, love, pain, vaccines and whatever else you've got in the culture wars? But do carry on ...
Nope, not a word about the rat in the Murdochian garden of weevil ...
And so to the first reptile billy goat buttism for the week, and what an honour for the Major ...
There is a thirst in the Major for endless one-eyed stupidity, but sadly nothing can be done about it, and so the pond must move on to a very different example, and topic ... because here comes the saviour of the Amazon ...
The pond just knew that the incessant rain would bring out a water-logged reptile or two, and Lloydie of the Amazon just happened to be first out of the blocks (though there's sure to be more sodden reptiles to follow in his flooded path) ...
Yes, it's the "we'll all be rooned" approach to climate science, the whimsical observation of flood and fire, but as BOM gets a mention, might the pond also mention what the BOMsters scribbled way back in February 2017?
And so on, as people (Gladys, the ABC, etc) keep blathering on about one in fifty or one in a hundred year events, as if the past remains some sort of guide to our future, when we know that the future will be much different ...
But back to Lloydie of the Amazon with the news that at least he kept his platitudes short ...
Ah, the cycle of nature has not been broken, nor the reptile appetite for climate science denialism. Good luck Amazon, if Lloydie is what's going to save you, you and the planet are pretty much fucked ...
And so to the bonus, and here the pond was torn. Should it run Finkel, still standing strong for gas, and aiding and abetting the reptile agenda, or should it go with the Oreo?
As always, the reformed, recovering feminist made a strong plea, and the pond had no choice ... and besides three quick dunking Oreo gobbets would see the new topic done and dusted ...
Where would the Oreo be without Islamic terrorism? But please note how when it comes to talk of right wing terrorism, the Oreo turns confusingly soft and nauseatingly sweet, as an Oreo would ...
It seems that the best way to mention right wing Christian white supremacist or nationalist terrorism is to dwell on left wing terrorism ...
On the matter of right-wing terrorism, let us blame it on the left? Well, it wouldn't be an Oreo without a a fudgy centre ... why she's done as good a job as ASIO in befuddling the matter, but wait, there's more, including Nazi Satanists (SBS, please pay attention, there's a bloody good documentary here, just the sort you like to lead into the evening news) ...
And yes, at the very end, as usual, we return to the act of naming, with only Islamist, or Islamic or what you will, terrorism signalling our resolve ...
The pond suggests a new category would also signal our resolve, especially designed for those who blather about politically correct speak. Perhaps Murdochian terrorism, or reptile terrorism, or reformed, recovering feminist terrorism ...
Never mind, the daily terror instilled in the pond, whether it be by the Major or the saviour of the Amazon or the Oreo, can always be calmed by an immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here, though this time the pond felt inclined to include one of the comments the Rowe provoked ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.