In which the Caterist indulges in Cateristsplaining, the savvy Savva does her thing, and the bromancer goes on a war footing, yet again ...

The pond knew it was a false dawn, a story at the top of the digital lizard Oz suggesting strong action was required, with talk of quotas ...
Looking down, it became clear that the sun had already set, thanks to the firm stand of the Caterist ...
What a strange triptych, but first to the Caterist ...
Now if anyone can make sense of all that - not quotas, but targets, which arguably discriminate against men - then they can probably also discern the movements of floodwaters in quarries ...
Yes, it's a sign of the pond's weakness that it's going for cartoons early, but we must press on ...
Ah, yes, bloody women. How tiresome the harridans are, always screeching for attention and special treatment. The bloody sisterhood, a pack of bloody lefties, always with the victimhood routine. Not one of them would have the guts to forensically examine floodwaters in quarries ...
Yes, of course, we must shake our minds clear of whatever prejudice may linger and acknowledge that it's all the fault of whining, screeching, complaining women, intent on victimhood and special treatment ... so sayeth the Caterist in Cateristsplaining fashion, and there's an end to the matter ... (except that most likely it won't be).
What else? Well down below the fold there was something of a ferment ...
Inevitably the pond went with the savvy Savva, though it was sorely tempted by the lizard Oz editorialist's plea for MPs to reflect the community they serve ... and the bizarre notion of feeling pride in parliament and their members ...
The pond should feel pride in speaking in tongues, and worshipping dinkum clean Oz coal?
But enough of that, on with the savvy Savva ... even if, right out of the gate, the reptiles lumbered her with a wretched cartoon ...
The pond thought it should remedy the situation by inserting a cartoon of another kind ...
And now to business, which inevitably will involve talk of that puffer fish ...
All he could talk about was Dame Enid Lyons? Do we have to stretch that far back to find parliamentary Liberal women worth a reference?
Never mind, that gobbet also ended with heretical talk about quotas. Where's the Caterist to do a little Cateristsplaining to set the conversation back on the right path?
It was biblical in portent?
The pond couldn't help but think of an ancient Crikey story by Alan Austin, way back in 2018, and so likely outside the paywall for many, for those anxious to make use of the links ...
2018! What a long time for an angle to be brewing.
As noted, the original has all the active links, but now the pond must finish the savvy Savva ...
Fraying? Well she always was inclined to be kind ... just like the immortal Rowe, here ...
And so to the bonus of the day, and as always, the pond simply couldn't walk past the bromancer and the ongoing war with China ...
The bromancer has an almost insatiable thirst for the fight, a common enough attitude, the pond has observed, in armchair generals who've never actually been in a war ...
But the pond is pleased to join the bromancer in the fight ...
Indeed, indeed. The 1930s! There's nothing like fighting the next war by reverting to the mindset of previous wars. Waiter, a serve of cavalry if you please ...
Of course one of the great mistakes that reptile fearless leader Ming the Merciless made in the 1930s can be easily remedied ...
Yes, it's time for the bromancer to crusade against the shipping of coal and iron ore to China, for fear they might drop the iron on him.
Say what? No sale? It's just a fake, phoney war, with a lot of strutting, and pamphlet dropping, and bullying and blustering?
Never mind, on with the war, whatever it is, provided it involves spending up big on war toys, perhaps so the bromancer can get invited to admire them ...
The pond always loves the o'erweening pride and certainty of the bromancer in full stride, even as the reptiles ran this EXCLUSIVE story a few days ago and sent the readership hawks into a tizz ...
Yes, there's the solution. Don't fly the damn things, that'll put the fear of the long absent lord into anyone foolish enough to start a war ...
But sorry Ben, there's no wait-and-see approach from the bromancer.
We're on a war footing, why the shooting will probably start by 2025 ... and the bromancer is already chomping at the bit, cigar at the ready to do a Churchillian impression ... because we must spend, spend, spend ... and become splendid manufacturers of missiles, because we've already done so well at manufacturing under Liberal governments ...
The pond is vastly relieved to learn that deficits and debts are no longer an issue as we go on a war footing, and it's true that the bromancer has supplied a splendidly paranoid momentary distraction from SloMo's troubles of the day, but alas and alack, the pond must revert to the infallible Pope for a final thought this day ...
Oh yeah, talking about Dame Enid, DP, consider this:ReplyDelete
'They only wanted me to pour tea': Enid Lyons and the Liberals' women problem
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/they-only-wanted-me-to-pour-tea-enid-lyons-and-the-liberals-women-problem-20180518-p4zg5g.html