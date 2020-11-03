In which the pond's hunger games kicks in, and there can be only one reptile winner ...

So it's not just the flu? Well waddya know, Killer?
And now to the winner of this heat, and of course it had to be the bromancer, aided by a poignant juxtaposition ...
Axis of hate barracking for Biden?
What do The New York Times, the Communist Party of China, the mullahs' regime in Iran and antique, ruined, ancient Troy of Bramston have in common? They are all desperately keen to see Donald Trump defeated.
Say what? What do The New York Times, the Communist Party of China, the mullahs' regime in Iran, antique, ruined ancient Troy of Bramston ... and the bromancer himself ... have in common? They all think that the Donald deserves to be defeated...
On balance, the bromancer is at one with the mad mullahs, and Xi and Troy and more than a few billion others?
How did the bromancer weasle word his way out of that one?
There you go, the bromancer won this day's heat by cheating ... by starting out yesterday with startling stupidities, wondrous nonsense and classic fatuous bromancer word dribble ...
Oh that's got to be worth a Rowe ...
There's more Row here as always, and so we swing on to the bromancer's winning performance in the heats this day ...
As usual, the reptiles got it right, juxtaposing the bromancer with a sociopathic, narcissist, populist, authoritarian, dictator-worshipping, con artist doing the fist pump of power - by golly did you watch John Oliver do over fucked up monarchist, dictator-worshipping Billy Barr, and the fucked up Donald's virus response? Thank the long absent lord for YouTube pirates ... because the pirate on the torrents who fucked up his transfer should be banished for life ...
Sorry, where were we again? Oh, the winning entry, better get started, it's always a long haul with any reptile ...
William Evanina? Your honour the pond rises to oppose the appointment of William Evanina, for his failure to protect whistle blowers ...
He still got the gig and whistle blowers still aren't protected? Never mind, on with the bromancer ...
Ah the bromancer, what a joy he is, what a winner. The Russians did it, but the Russians did nothing, nothing I tells ya ... but please, in the interim, note how the reptiles decided to illustrate the bromancer with a happy snap of the Donald and one of his deep affections. You almost wonder if they decided to get a branding done in the style recorded in The Vow ... talk about high class, weird, actor-driven shit, cult soapie cranked up to eleven, the sort of cult soapie you can also find in Surry Hills at reptile HQ ...
Sorry, the famine induced in the hunger games is already sending the pond a little weird, as if the bromancer wasn't enough already ...
Say what? The reptiles themselves were so bored with the bromancer that at that very point they decided to slip in another snap of the Donald with a dictator, another romance that got a little rocky, but not rocky enough to get in the road of the Donald paying his Chinese taxes and scoring a China loan and a China bank account, and Ivanka getting her China patents ...
But that means the pond is running out of room to insert cartoons as interstitials ... by golly these hunger games are hard ...
Already at the final gobbet, and the bromancer is ready for a bit of climate science denialism, because spending money on the military to bomb each other is the right way forward for the planet?
Sure thing ... and that's why the bromancer's love of the impending rapture will be tough to defeat in future hunger games ...
Is there some cryptic message in that final image, showing someone sensible enough to be wearing a mask in these troubled times?
But why end with a photo of a mad mullah instead of further bromancer insights? Well the bromancer doesn't specialise in insights ...rampant stupidity and celebrating the arrival of an overheated planet is more his thing ...
And so to a final cartoon, as noted and linked to by a pond correspondent, but also worth celebrating by the pond because in recent times the pond has run more than a few of Toles's cartoons, and the pond farewells him with a tear ...
We all eventually fall aside in the hunger games, but better to fall as a Toles, than as a monumental fuckwit of the bromancer kind ...
