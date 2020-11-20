In which the pond wonders if the hole in the bucket man picked the right time, and indulges a climate Karen ...

Is it only the pond that thinks that our hole in the bucket man, Henry, stands out like a shag on a rock this day as the reptiles deal with matters abroad?
Sure, he's always a kind of rough hewn shag at the best of times, but was this the right time to go on a rant about jihadis murdering innocents, as an accompaniment - cheek to jowl - to news of Australian soldiers murdering innocents?
The pond, always bemused, thought it should just ask for a friend, before proceeding to follow our Henry down his rabid anti-Islamic, anti-ABC path ...
Does anyone else begin to see the problem here? To list the elements involved in our Henry's bad timing would require more space than is available to the pond, which is perhaps why it has to revert to the immortal Rowe, as it regularly does here ...
The pond is sure our Henry means well, but is it the right time?
The pond usually likes to operate on a 'live and let live' basis, which can be tricky for the pond, especially if it landed in countries where decapitating bloggers is a traditional reward for heresy.
The pond would also find it tricky in countries which disapprove of gays, and gay marriage and such like, but sadly in Africa that applies as much to fundamentalist Xians as it does to fundamentalist Islamics ...
As it happens, the pond has nothing against the right to run cartoons challenging any religion ...but when it comes to desecration, there are all sorts of thorny issues to confront, as suggested by the infallible Pope, the real one, not so long ago ...
Luckily the pond can provide a link to that one, gathered with other infallible Pope cartoons here ... and thankfully this is the last gobbet of the pond wondering if it's the right time ...
Yes, yes, outrage at the ABC, it's a standard reptile virtue, and snarling at the dreadful Islamics is a proud reptile tradition. But is it the right time? The pond consulted the infallible Pope again ...
Perhaps it was wrong of the pond to think that our Henry might have shown signs of sensitivity training ... he's too busy punching holes in Islamic buckets, but here's why the pond was forced to keep his company this day ... talk about a heap of muck ... not least blather of the "vital light must not cast a shadow" kind ...
There you go ... classic reptile speak with that talk of "the climate change debate", as if climate science was just a debate, rather than a set of rather alarming observations of what's happening in the real world ...
No doubt there's an earthy, dinkum climate science expert character called Woody in climate Karens universe, but for some strange reason, all the pond could think of was Toy Story ... but as for all that blather about it being the best of climate times, what the fuck?
And that triggered the pond - the pond is easily triggered these days - by bringing back a memory of the infallible Pope's portrait of the climate Karen ...
Why it's as good a reason as any for the pond to have run the climate Karen piece, especially as he pretends to give a flying fuck about climate change, as opposed to desperately hanging on to his seat ... while pandering to the reptiles and their luddite "climate debate" routines ...
Meaningful climate change action? Blow it out your bum, climate Karen, with your blather about climate change warfare.
We all know your real agenda, as captured by the infallible Pope ...
