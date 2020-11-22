In which the pond only has a moronic dog botherer and a nattering "Ned" to hand as Sunday sleeping pills ...

The reptiles will shuffle around the deck chairs on their version of the Titanic over the weekend, just to pretend that there's some novelty involved in running into the iceberg, but the pond was always taught to show its workings, and this was the stacked deck it had to deal with ...
Oh sure there were break-outs of the Dame Slap kind, elevated up the page at least for a nanosecond ...
But what was that really all about? It became clear in the very last pars ...
Yes, penning a hagiographical love letter to Gladys, perhaps from Wagga Wagga was really only a way for the IPA stooge, hack and shill to put the boot into SloMo, and make him have a go at putting the boot into the working class, in approved IPA style ...
The pond haS already dismissed out of hand the petrol sniffing Bjorn yesterday, and it only has an interest in Killer Creighton when he's in killing mode. Killing super? That's child's play up against killing millions ...
And the pond has no time for the oscillating fan ...
What foolish fop, and then he goes on to explain that all the same, SloMo is a certainty ...
The oscillating fan has always been a wet lettuce leaf, used by the reptiles as a fig leaf, sent out to deliver a pretend spanking of supreme futility ...
No, the pond had already had the best of the reptiles with prattling Polonius, and all else is a Sunday wasteland, as the pond is fall'n into the sear, the yellow leaf ... which is to say, the dog botherer ...
The pond rarely uses the word 'contempt' but of all the reptiles, the dog botherer is the one reptile scribbler who produces feelings of contempt in the pond ... contempt for what he did in Iraq, helping Lord Downer, contempt for his climate science denialism, contempt for his narcissistic self-regard and bully boy ways, just all round contempt and loathing, and today was no different ...
Who else but the dog botherer could manage to mangle together climate "alarmism" and talk of a deadly pandemic, while at the same time declaiming that it's a serious virus?
Immediately the pond had to reach for a cartoon, like someone in an ICU wanting a hit of oxygen ...
Phew, that felt better. There's nothing like a whiff of oxygen, or a hit of Dexamethasone or a cartoon to revive the pond, and make it plow on ...
You see that billy goat buttism again? "This is not to say this is is easy; nor is it to downplay the threat."
What's the bet that some time soon, the dog botherer will be downplaying the threat, making it sound easy, perhaps even comparing the virus to the 'flu, in the manner and style of the Donald?
Nope, no mention of the 'flu yet, and yet, for all his talking down of the virus, right at the moment the United States is spinning wildly out of control, and Thanksgiving just the first of likely several super spreader events ... and not just of the virus ...
The pond just had to slip that one in because it always brings out the tinfoil when reading the dog botherer ... it's the only guaranteed way to keep the brain safe ... and now on with that search for a 'flu reference ...
Still no mention of the 'flu? No matter, perhaps another cartoon ...
Of course by now any experienced pond reader will recognise that the dog botherer is in Killer Creighton mode, and so here comes that reference to the 'flu ...
And there in a nutshell is why the pond feels a deep contempt for the dog botherer. Not for that illustration of a few people with shopping trolleys in Adelaide, but for his talk of the 'flu. Remember when the Donald compared the virus to the 'flu and said it would go away and the NY Times caused a stir with its front page?
That was long ago and in another country, but if Killer Creighton, the dog botherer, yes SloMo too, and assorted other reptiles and fellow travellers had had their way, we'd have been there too ...
Each day the pond thanks the long absent lord that Killer, dog botherer and such like were ignored by state premiers, and that they brought SloMo and the rest of the federal coalition into line.
In the US, the total on the tape is 250,000 plus, an incalculable loss, and climbing, such that + 500k soonish is not out of the question, an even bigger incalculable loss, and long before a vaccine arrives ... and however you cut it that isn't the 'flu ...
And now for a closing example of the dog botherer completely up himself ...
Oh just get fucked, you contemptible self-regarding pompous ass of a delusional human bean. People are dying in droves and all you can do is dive up your own arse so far no sunlight is visible? Here, have a cartoon or two ...
And so to the bonus, and the pond has relented on its hunger games competition for a simple reason. Just because the pond ran with the bromancer yesterday is no reason to think that the pond has forgotten about nattering "Ned"...
Think about the logic. It's Sunday, and anyone up and about early wants a good reason to head back to bed for a little more shuteye.
Sure, the pond lost a valuable chance to help in the process by using up the bromancer yesterday, but what if an irritable innocent, short of a decent cat nap, stumbled across the pond today?
Good luck with that. Perhaps we need a lawyer with the skills that the Donald admires ...
Well if it was good enough for the bromancer, it's surely good enough as a distraction from nattering "Ned" ... always with the hand wringing and the Chicken Little sighing ...
Oh really? How many times must the pond suggest we get a lawyer, a real good one ... and better get him pretty soon ...
Of course we have the perfect weapon to strike back at the Chinese ... ban all coal and gas shipments. That'll teach 'em a lesson for their humbug about that climate science hoax, and will put us in good shape to meet our targets, albeit only for a total fraud and con job ... (see how well the pond talks fluent reptile) ...
Around this point, the pond began to have a deep fear ... of a cartoon shortage ...
How would the pond be able to remind "Ned" that things were going splendidly with our ally in the war against China? A war once eagerly embraced to please the Donald, a war which SloMo joined in with relish, while all the reptiles cheered him on ...
Not that "Ned" would mind or care to remember. Once he gets on a roll, there's no shutting him up ...
What a relief, what pace setting, and Japan set to replace the US, and so it doesn't matter at all how the race is going there ...
And then came the moment the pond feared, dreaded. Was it simply memory loss, or worse senility heading towards dementia? How could "Ned" have forgotten? How could he have disremembered that, in a very unique way, the reptiles had once been gung ho for the war on China, albeit in a very polite way ...
A serious and unnecessary mistake?
Say what?
Buyer's remorse? And so late, and so long after it mattered?
We've already been there with the bromancer yesterday. Must the pond remind "Ned" of what the bromancer once wrote? It was all terribly polite and everybody agreed it was polite ...
See yesterday's post for more of the bromancer being terribly polite in the war on China, and now luckily there's just one gobbet of "Ned" to go ... and as usual, the pond has kept it short, because there's nothing like an after-dinner mint to whet the appetite for more ...
And so the reptile dreaming continues ... and sssh, please don't trawl through the back pages of the lizard Oz to retrieve memories of the bold and brave reptile war on China, which seems now to be ending, not so much with a bang as with a nattering "Ned" whimper ...
And so the pond has done its duty by Sunday sleep, and now as a tribute to the dog botherer and to where we might have been, had we followed the US and the reptile way, a cartoon tribute ...
