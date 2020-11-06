In which the pond has no choice but to visit ancient Athens ...

Oh sure there was some piquant about old man Gra Gra, he of the Swiss bank accounts and Gold Coast, writing about old men, but the pond even thought of reverting to the second eleven offered up yesterday afternoon...
They finally realised that their very own columnist, Jolly Joe, is a dangerous loon? And nattering "Ned" was doing the Overington and demanding ballots rather than barristers settle the matter, perhaps because "Ned" has an original thought only in his dreams?
No, there was nothing for it, but to go with the pond's regular Friday favourite ...
Ah that's right, our Henry was not so long ago in the Killer Creighton School of Death ... incidentally a school still currently open for business in the US, the UK and many parts of Europe ...
Remarkable, really, this far in, and no mention of the Donald as a classic authoritarian nepotic demagogue and populist, but that's why Henry is a pond favourite. Instead you cop Tocqueville, Lincoln, and talk of Cleon and Caesar ...
Whatever one makes of our Henry's taste for ancient clichés - this is hardly the first time it's happened, and will hardly be the last - it seems certain that he will manage to end the piece without once mentioning the Donald ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, no wonder America is fucked ... but at least, thanks to the hole in the bucket man, the pond remains completely clueless as to the cause and to the cure ... and surely that's something.
Apart from the odd reluctant mention of the country, there's not a thought about the Donald, or the way that the dirty digger divided the country in pursuit of profit, and then hammered the divisions wider and harder, in pursuit of profit, and so the pond escaped this day with a history lesson, and little else ...
For some reason a line about Servius Galba together with the Twelfth Legion being sent into the territory of the Nantuates, the Vergargri and the Seduni stuck with the pond, for the mortifying experience of having to translate the Latin out loud to the entire class. Now that's first hand experience of suffering at the hands of tyrants ...
As for dear old hole in the bucket man, Henry, he becomes more peculiar and eccentric by the week, retreating into the past, away from the Donald, away from the reptile world at a rapid rate. It's impossible to imagine him sitting down and watching Fox News 24/7 for a month ... but perhaps he should pull his nose out of ancient tomes (that's books) and experience its wonders ... and then he might have some remote grasp of modern realities ...
No doubt he'd immediately go Plato and think of people watching shadowy figures on a cave wall and that's as good a reason as any to stay loyal to our Henry's sublime disconnection from reality ...
And if he thinks that last line means he's being sternly judged as a writer, he should take comfort in the thoughts of Dr Johnson:
Success and miscarriage have the same effect in all conditions. The prosperous are feared, hated, and flattered; and the unfortunate avoided, pitied, and despised. No sooner is a book published than the writer may judge of the opinion of the world. If his acquaintance press around him in publick places, or salute from the other side of the street; if invitations to dinner come thick upon him, and those with whom he dines keep him to supper; if the ladies turn to him when his coat is plain, and the footmen serve him with attention and alacrity; he may be sure that his work has been praised by some leader of literary fashions.
Of declining reputation the symptoms are not less easily observed. If the author enters a coffee-house, he has a box to himself; if he calls at a bookseller's, the boy turns his back; and, what is the most fatal of all prognosticks, authors will visit him in a morning, and talk to him hour after hour of the malevolence of criticks, the neglect of merit, the bad taste of the age, and the candour of posterity. Johnson: Idler #102 (March 29, 1760)
Well if Henry can do it ...
And now the pond feels that Henry has blazed a path, and it's more than acceptable for the pond to end with the immortal Rowe, though he too mentions the United States, with more mentions here ...
