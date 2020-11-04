In which the pond goes with Ron for its late-breaking edition of the hunger games ...

Note how strongly Ronnie started with talk of the climate science "debate" because everyone knows that it's just a series of arguments, and Ron's emissions are up there with the best of them ...
And so on to confusing and conflating the matter of coal with moral purity, though where that leaves the likes of Barners and gorgeous George will have to stay a mystery.
Indeed, indeed, but put it another way. If the planet is fucked, then Australia is in trouble, and if Australia is in trouble, then regional Australia is in trouble, and if you think coal is the answer, what was that question again?
Well the good thing about Ronnie's sort of fluff is that it's short and its intent is naked ... he's been banging away for years, and on past outings has also been reward by the attentions of the cult master ...
And so on and on ...
Those who can penetrate the lizard Oz paywall can get the full value of Ron's gems ... but it's just more of the same, luddite signalling for luddites, apparently unaware that the world has moved on ...
And speaking of the world moving on the, pond still hasn't heard a score or a result, and didn't watch the Melbourne cup, and doesn't know who won, but heard a horse died in that grand "sport".
Meanwhile, the pond is happy just to know that other race is on, and the immortal Rowe is there to record it, with more recordings here ...
