Wednesday, November 04, 2020

In which the pond goes with Ron for its late-breaking edition of the hunger games ...

 

 
 
 
The pond had a shocker of a night, and thought 'bugger it, time to sleep in', and yet the siren song of the reptiles is strong, and who could resist the show down between Ron virtue signalling away, and Killer Creighton discovering socialism at the heart of the nation?

So the pond is late, but at least it's been able to ignore the US count, and as for who might win this edition of the pond's hunger games, who might stand alone and defiant at the top of the reptile heap, did anyone waste their money on the Killer?

Of course it had to be Ron, even if he's more Ron than Boswell. His appearances these days are fleeting and to be treasured, and the reptiles thought so too, by giving him an illustration from the cult master ...
 


 
 
 
 
Once again Babe has been defamed by being associated with porkies - why not reptiles? - but the genuinely moronic flourish that the reptiles offered was "signalling virtue". Okay, it's a variation on 'virtue signalling', but only slightly so, and the variation doesn't remove the taint of a cliché done to death a zillion times by reptile repetition ...
 
It's like "woke". As soon as you hear it, you realise you won't be offered insights, but just more of the reptile same ... so signal away Ronnie, expert climate scientist ...


 

Note how strongly Ronnie started with talk of the climate science "debate" because everyone knows that it's just a series of arguments, and Ron's emissions are up there with the best of them ... 

 And so on to confusing and conflating the matter of coal with moral purity, though where that leaves the likes of Barners and gorgeous George will have to stay a mystery.

 


 

Indeed, indeed, but put it another way. If the planet is fucked, then Australia is in trouble, and if Australia is in trouble, then regional Australia is in trouble, and if you think coal is the answer, what was that question again?

Well the good thing about Ronnie's sort of fluff is that it's short and its intent is naked ... he's been banging away for years, and on past outings has also been reward by the attentions of the cult master ...

 



 

And so on and on ...

Those who can penetrate the lizard Oz paywall can get the full value of Ron's gems ... but it's just more of the same, luddite signalling for luddites, apparently unaware that the world has moved on ...

And speaking of the world moving on the, pond still hasn't heard a score or a result, and didn't watch the Melbourne cup, and doesn't know who won, but heard a horse died in that grand "sport".

Meanwhile, the pond is happy just to know that other race is on, and the immortal Rowe is there to record it, with more recordings here ...





