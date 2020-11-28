In which the pond forsakes ant for cricket and gobbles some left over Polonial turkey ...

But what of the dog whistling to white supremacists? What of the Proud Boys standing by? This sort of dissembling is precisely the kind of white-washing of US history that sees Henry Ford's anti-semitism, Charles Lindbergh's America First and George Wallace's racism written out of the picture ...
Under the Donald, American weirdness has reached a fine flowering, not so much with his and Rudy's hair dye, as with the likes of QAnon and the Boogaloo boys, and of all things, fucking Hawaiian shirts, as a kind of perverse bounce-back from the Obama days when he made everyone wear Islamic Kenyan clobber ...
How many lies will the Donald have accumulated by 20th January next year? It's a bit like guessing the number of marbles in a bloody big barrel, as they used to do in Tamworth ... but it'll be huge ...
Oh here, have some leftover turkey ...
And then comes the weirdest line that Polonius has scribbled in some time, and the pond liked it so well it had to repeat it even before it landed ...
"Look at it this way. No US president has made himself as available to the media as Trump..."
And he calls the Baldwin a maniac? That's the best he can say about the snake oil narcissist and showman, that he makes himself available to the media?
That's what he does, that's his whole gig, that's his shtick, that's the gag ... that's what attention-seeking narcissist with daddy problems do ... just watch Donald Junior in action ... and yet Polonius is so blithely unaware, such a fluff gatherer and navel gazer, that he really does start off his final gobbet with that immortal line ...
And so, without a hint of irony, Polonius himself circled the wagons and joined the fake news media ... because if "at times" covers the thousands of times that the Donald lied, well then the pond has a Rowe cartoon ready for another distraction ...
And so to an observation, and bewilderment ... and the pond blames it all on the Angelic one ...
Sure the pond has saved some mouth-watering stuffing for Sunday, and sure the Angelic one doesn't really warrant the attention, but something really weird is going on ...
The pond expects it of that mob. Guy Rundle's latest outing was so offensive, so off the planet, so life on Mars, that they had to turn off the comments section in anticipation that he might cop a bit of abuse ...
This is what the pond expects at the lizard Oz ... sweet adoration, prayers and pieties humbly offered up ...
Ah Ned, not today, but soon ... meanwhile, what is happening in the Shanners' household? Are they trying to do a new sitcom, the Conways down under?
Dear sweet long absent lord, what is this talk of right-wing commentators? Has the Angelic one gone entirely delusional? Is she unaware that she has the likes of Dame Slap and the dog botherer as a companions in arms? Is she unaware that Shanners, always bouffant, is standing by each day to add a lick of polish to SloMo's image?
What is it with this whining and moaning, this litany? Not a respectable litany, of the reptile kind, listing the many sins of that toad from the north, or that wretched comrade Dan from the south, but an 'our Gladys' litany ...
Phew, what a relief. Who knew that Gladys was part of the feminist-green push in NSW, keen to keep feminists happy?
It had entirely escaped the pond, and naturally her worst crime was to think that women might control their bodies, and Shanners is just being your usual fundamentalist Catholic bigot, and suddenly everything was alright in the pond's universe, the natural order of things had been restored, and the pond could end with an infallible Pope, as it often likes to do ... and what do you know, it's entirely on song, with that pork barrel, and those Icarus wings almost angelic looking ...
