In which the pond foreshadows a reptile hunger games ..

After the US election, the pond has decided on a culling, and as a way of taking a break, there will be only one reptile left standing each day, the wackiest and zaniest, and the rest can stay in the lizard Oz archive...
So this is one of the final chances for a truly epic reptile parade, but already the culling had to begin. Simplistic Simon has never been a pond favourite, so not even in the starter's line-up. The Oreo blathering about Islam and Xianity? Gone. Nattering "Ned"? Give the pond a break ...
And the Major himself is very close to being given marching orders ... representing as he does, the last gasp of the royal Murdochian order, lecturing others while showing all the signs of having a giant Queensland pineapple up his arse ...
Right from the get go, it's a preposterous notion, as silly as the pond scribbling that reptiles of the Major kind must embrace a fair contest of ideas. They're not interested in ideas, they can't handle the truth, and they don't much care for it either ...
The pond was immediately distracted, even before it began, bemused by Gaven's attempt at a walk-back from using reptile language and reptile conceits ...
What a stupid man. The whole notion of inner city 'leets is reptile speak, as noted by Crikey ...
And yet what did Morris come up with to give himself wriggle room for his nonsense, while appealing to the lizard Oz readership?
That's right he wants to appeal to suburban and rustic 'leets ...
And watch out for those curtains!
Say what?
The pond was supposed to be tracking the Major? What was that elaborate 'leet detour all about. Isn't the Major the main game? Oh if we must ...
What, Conroy has gone beyond smashing the intertubes and censoring everything? But that's why the pond started with Morris of the ABC.
Everyone, and the Major, imagines that people heed the lizard Oz, the Murdochian tabloids and Sky News ... but it's only clowns in the ABC that give a flying fuck about the Major's inglorious, desperate boasting about a has been who was never much, and the pond's not just including the great internet censor Conroy in that low-rating, poorly subscribed parade of clowns ...
Go on desperate Major, talk of non-subscribers not realising, as if non-subscribers care a whit or a jot ...
Watching might be an eye-opener? No, what's the eye opener is the needy, whining, tone of desperation, and the fear of irrelevance, so bizarre that now the Major is trying to dress up the Murdochians as a source of centrist and leftist commentary ...
What the fuck? Has the Major forgotten he's the one-eyed Major?
Has there ever been a more defensive bout of navel-gazing, even by the Major, a renowned fluff gatherer and navel gazer? How desperate does it get? Pretending the Bolter's not a barking mad right winger, and blathering on about journalism as social work destroying the trust of readers and viewers, as if we don't have the example of Fox News as the way the reptiles go about their business? Luckily there was just one gobbet of Major nonsense to go ... and it was short ...
What a loon. Even when the pond does its purge, the Major should be reassured that he would remain a contender in the hunger games ... that defence of the Donald was so silly, and that talk of a fair contest of ideas so rich, that the pond knew the Major could maintain the brand of quality loonacy to which the pond always aspires ...
Meanwhile, the good news is that the US election is only a few sleeps away and then a couple of months of nightmares before it's settled, and so Jolly Joe will have to find other topics if he's to stay in the hunger games ...
It's pleasing that the reptiles gave jolly Joe a shining elephant light illustration, as if that would illuminate things ... as for the rest, jolly Joe confessed he didn't really have a clue, which is hardly news because he's been clueless long before his 2014 budget ...
Yes, the pond has cheated, yes it's run a couple of gobbets together ... yes, it just wanted to get to that reptile mantra ..."Trump can still win." It reminds the pond of that old line, "I won, I won, I won??!!"
There's nary a thought of what might happen should there be a winning, not that the pond much minds four more years of the United States going down the drain ... there has to be some opportunities for cartoonists ...
As for the rest of Jolly Joe showing he's clueless, the pond jammed him together again, just to get it done and over ...
There's only two things to note here. In the matter of Bruce Springsteen, jolly Joe is clearly completely clueless, but at least it was different to his mystical invocations of the mythical Mary. And secondly, the reptiles left off the usual plug for his Bondi partnership, which is too cruel for words, because judging by jolly Joe's analysis, the business needs all the help it can get ...
And so to the bonus, and again it's only because it's completely preposterous ...
You see how it's done? Only by becoming a Caterist, expert in the movement of floodwaters in quarries and coal to China (oopsiedaisy), can the Labor party hope to win, and then only by becoming the LNP ...
Yes, it's the standard dose of Caterist climate science denialism, with the reptiles needing a booster shot every week or so ... and with the eternally vigilant Caterist on guard for heresy and deviating deviants ...
But it seems that the heresy is beginning to turn up regularly in the lizard Oz ...
Now the Caterist might like to pretend that Deloitte is a bunch of long-haired greenies of the kind that also infest the ANZ, but it's a long stretch ...
Good old A grade Angus beef, what a fine company director deal maker he makes.
Sad to say, the pond has begun to think of the Caterists and the Menzies Research Centre as a stranded asset. You only get so much bang for your cash in the paw buck, and when it's a blithering, blathering Caterist the fireworks frequently turn into a fizzer ...
Yes, yes, go tell that to the farmers living the experience on the land ...
And so to end with the fervent hope that the great cartoon glut won't soon turn into a famine ...
