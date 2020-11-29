In which Dame Slap and the dog botherer do the usual, and "Ned" provides an excellent drinking game ...

The pond has never quite understand the term "woke". It seems that those who mock it prefer to be asleep, sleep-walkers through the world, and proud that they can barely open an eyelid ... comatose cretins who only come alive when they can decry being awake ...
Meanwhile, it's an important point about cultists that they must have a graven image of their god laid before them for worship, the weirder the better ... a bit like embracing volleyball because the master does ... oh and a little branding to show that you're anything but woke, you're liberated by sleep, or getting fucked over by your guru master ...
As usual, Dame Sleep, sorry, Slap, heads off into her standard litany, but the pond was truly distressed to stumble across some heretic rogue at work in the comments section ...
Oh Ian, Ian, Ron Howard is a really shitty director, has been since the get go ...even Kermode and Mayo couldn't find a kind word for this latest effort, but how cruel to remind Dame Slap that as well as having no taste, and no clue, she once donned the MAGA hat and proudly strode out into the New York night ... a sleepy head dreaming a dream that turned into a nightmare ...
But thanks to Ian the pond has got ahead of itself. We must now do the long march through the litany, including, inter alia, Gillian Triggs (so long ago, how Dame Slap carries her grudges), George Orwell, Shakespeare and JK Rowling, because they fit together so well in terms of literary class ... (oh and don't forget the shriveled Shriver) ...
Marketing for a flagging brand guaranteed, with all the sleepy head cultural warriors woken from their slumber to go into a feral rage ...
And that's the capper, right there, when Dame Slap suggested that there be less mocking, having spent her entire column mocking everyone that doesn't agree with her and her wanna be cult leaders ... having made a career out of mocking, while embracing the weirdest cult leaders and conspiracy theories ...
Talk about a Sunday treasure, and without pausing for a moment, let's have another ...
Yes, it's rough, really rough, to follow Dame Slap with the dog botherer, especially when one of the architects standing side by side with Lord Downer has the indecency, the audacity to scribble about the sickly stench of government control...
But that's the dog botherer for you, always ready to send others off to war, while suffering from mental bone spurs, except when it comes to being a toothless paper tiger cultural war warrior ...
The pond loves it when the dog botherer, without a hint of shame, notes that he's simplistic, though it would have been better if he'd added simplistic moron rather than trying to get out of jail by suggesting he was dealing with an elegant, stylised example ...
Always with the climate science, or more to the point, the climate science denialism, and he must be in pre-woke days, because surely even amongst reptiles or libertarians, "nanny state" is past its use-by date.
Who did the dog botherer and libertarians expect would take steps to help out with the pandemic? The reptiles of Surry Hills or the big end of town? Sometimes it pays to have a nanny state, as even Ming the merciless recognised, to the benefit of the pond, who was wheeled down on a regular basis to the community health centre then in Kable avenue for a free check up.
And yet ... and yet ... for all the dog botherer carries on, just look at the UK, the US, and Europe ... places where loons of the dog botherer kind have been in charge, and monumentally fucked things up. But as the lad helped fuck Iraq, why would we expect anything different when it comes to a virus?
All this reminds the pond of the best blessing of all... fuckwits like the dog botherer don't have their grubby rhetoricial paws on the tiller of state, and all they can do is shout futile horseshit from the sidelines, and what a good thing that is ...
And there's that billy goat buttism at work again. "This is not to dismiss the vulnerable." Horseshit, of course, because what he means is "we should be killing the vulnerable, to prove what a larrikin streak we have, what carefree self-reliant, anti-authoritarian loons we are ..."
There is of course no easy way to look after the vulnerable, if infected young things are roaming the street breathing on people, save to lock the old farts in bunkers, and use trained monkeys to feed them through their cell doors until the vaccine lands ...
But that's what you expect when a moron who's career peak was utegate tries to set out sensible public policies so we don't end up with the killing fields of the United States ... with frontline workers suffering, and dog botherer types not giving a flying fuck what they're up against, as he pounds on his keyboard from the safety of his study ...
The pond always finds dealing with the dog botherer wearing, but at last there's a final gobbet of nonsense ...
The pond is sure that the reptiles meant that last image to linger as a damning indictment of woke mask wearers cowering to authority, but all the pond can think of is how grateful it was to see other mask-wearers in the street, showing that they cared, and they didn't have the mean, destructive, sociopathic streak that runs through the dog botherer the way it runs through that narcissist in chief, the Donald ...
And now, even though the dog botherer got in the way, the pond feels the need to keep the faith with nattering "Ned". The pond knew it was important, because just look at the illustration ...
Good, and now here's the pond's suggestion.
Put the pond away, head off to do something useful, and then later, in the dark of night as the heat settles back down, steal back to sneak a full read, because "Ned's" natter offers a fine chance to have a drinking game ...
The clues are already there. "Scott Morrison conspicuous," "Morrison is an optimist," Morrison is heartened, Morrison sends a series of messages ...
You see? Every time the servile, hagiographic seer and medium "Ned" manages to mention Morrison, feel free to take a swig ... but careful, if you swig too freely, you'll be pissed as a parrot before the evening's done ...
Fully sober again? You might be able to recollect a time when the reptiles were fully behind SloMo's war on China, and it was going swimmingly well, and those deviants were going to reveal everything about the Wuhan virus? (Don't worry about Hong Kong or human rights, nothing to be done there).
Morrison made a critical point, and yes, the pond will allow substitutes, as in the PM, naturally. Not that they're needed, what with Morrison will not accept, and Morrison seems to be heading, and Morrison making it clear, and Morrison saying ...
The tone of it ineluctably reminded the pond of a Colonel Blimp ...
Gad sir, are glasses ready for the next gobbet ...
Perhaps a shorter gobbet to regain drinking strength ...
Morrison has no complaints, Morrison's diplomatic style is become more apparent, Morrison's compulsion, Morrison refuses to be embarrassed and sensibly moves to adjust his position, Morrison tells Johnson, Morrison said .. don't you worry about all that climate science guff, here have a lump of coal for Xmas, the Chinese seem to be holding up shipments, so there's plenty to go around ...
Sorry, the pond started improvising a little ... that's what lemonade will do to you ... now back to the bottle ...
Morrison knows from private talks, Morrison is tracking Biden's wavelength, Morrison said, Morrison retains his entrenched philosophy, a big theme Morrison is developing, Morrison said we need to get on with it ...
Still managing to read, eyes not yet wide shut? But the pond hasn't reverted to cartoons, because the pond is captivated by this seance session in which "Ned" manages to reach out and channel the SloMo spirit hovering in the ether. Ah, the power of "Ned's" ouija board ...
Morrison's regional messages, Morrison laments, on strategic stability, Morrison wants, Morrison said under Modi never has there been a better example of a fascist leader ...
Sorry the pond just threw that in to see if anyone was still awake. The pond organised a little trip away from the board so that we might all inhale a little of the ectoplasm ...
Yes, the pond finally got bored with the simple SloMo said game, and thought it would be fun linking to that BBC story here, and then linking to this Times of India story here ...
HMEDABAD: Gandhi is not so great, but Hitler is. Welcome to high school education in Narendra Modi's Gujarat, where authors of social studies textbooks published by the Gujarat State Board of School Textbooks have found faults with the freedom movement and glorified Fascism and Nazism.
While a Class VIII student is taught "negative aspects" of Gandhi's non-cooperation movement, the Class X social studies textbook has chapters on "Hitler, the Supremo" and "Internal Achievements of Nazism".
The Class X book presents a frighteningly uncritical picture of Fascism and Nazism. The strong national pride that both these phenomena generated, the efficiency in the bureaucracy and the administration and other "achievements" are detailed, but pogroms against Jews and atrocities against trade unionists, migrant labourers, and any section of people who did not fit into Mussolini or Hitler's definition of rightful citizen don't find any mention." They committed the gruesome and inhuman act of suffocating 60 lakh Jews in gas chambers" is all the book, authored by a panel, mentions of the holocaust.
The section on "Ideology of Nazism" reads: "Hitler lent dignity and prestige to the German government within a short time by establishing a strong administrative set up. He created the vast state of Greater Germany. He adopted the policy of opposition towards the Jewish people and advocated the supremacy of the German race. He adopted a new economic policy and brought prosperity to Germany.
He began efforts for the eradication of unemployment. He started constructing public buildings, providing irrigation facilities, building railways, roads and production of war materials. He made untiring efforts to make Germany self-reliant within one decade. Hitler discarded the Treaty of Versailles by calling it just ''a piece of paper'' and stopped paying the war penalty. He instilled the spirit of adventure in the common people".
A few classes junior, students in Gandhi's home state read that the Bapu really may have been overrated. In the chapter on "Gandhian Era and National Movement", there's a section sub-headlined "The Negative Aspect".
And so on ...
There are many more examples of Modi's love of Hitler and the Nazis, but then SloMo said that he's on Modi's wavelength, and love of Nazism is a big theme, and entrenched with his philosophy, and he speaks in tongues and then there's the approaching rapture, and at last we're at the final gobbet ...
And so to a few last drinks to get totally blotto. The task for Morrison, Morrison said this week patience was a virtue, and Morrison has plenty of activism and pragmatism in his toolkit ...
And so ends "Ned"s Lord Haw Haw hagiography, and being off the grog, drinking all that sickly sweet sugary "Ned" lemonade is about as tough as it gets ...
And now at last a cartoon to go on with, because SloMo will need a lot of activism and pragmatism ...
