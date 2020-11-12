In which the bromancer tries to foil the pond's fondness for bubble gossip, but fails, thereby turning a hunger games famine into a feast ...

Of course all the usual bromancer guff came just a few days after that pompous pontificating prat nattering "Ned" got himself into a tangle with that pompous pontificating prat Malware about News Corps climate science coverage ... as per the Graudian here ....
The pond can never forgive Malware for the NBN - why doesn't anyone ever ask him if he has any regrets for his folly and his enormous stupidity? - but sending covert climate denialist nattering "Ned" to defend News Corp on climate science was like taking a lump of senile coal to a stamp mill ... or a dog to a knife fight, or whatever ...
Of course they do it, they do it all the time, they do it every day ref, or umpire, or whatever, and here's the bromancer trying to dress up a denialist potato as a serve of foie gras ...
In short, SloMo should do nothing, in the usual denialist News Corp way ...
But why was the pond so angry? Well yesterday the reptiles suddenly discovered that Rudy was barking mad ...
Talk about a shock to the pond's system. The pond thought this day it could just do a few Rudy jokes, drop into the Four Seasons for some landscaping supplies, have a browse at the sex shop, and burn a relative across the road, and perhaps run an immortal Rowe, and be done with it ...
There's more triumphal Rowe images here, but dammit, the same day as they became aware of Rudy being on another planet, the reptiles slipped in yet another piece of climate denialism ...
Moran perhaps might think about suing the bromancer for stealing his riff, but really it's just another variation on the News Corp hive mind ... and dammit, it made the pond angry, mad as hell, not able to take it any more ...
You see, it must have been a cunning plan by the reptiles to distract the pond, to force it to avoid its favourite wet snack of the day, the savvy Savva ...
Call the pond paranoid if you like, to think that News Corp's daily parade of climate science denialism is just a cunning scheme to stop the pond having fun with the savvy Savva, but here's the thing, reptiles, you can fry the planet all you like - there's still a little frying to be done before the job's complete - but dammit if you can stop the pond celebrating the savvy Savva ...
Sure, it means the hunger games went away for the day, sure there's a glut, but what a glut ...
A snarling bullyboy in defence of a slobbering pollie!
And best of all, having already featured a portrait of Joel as a white ant by the infallible Pope, what better way to finish than with another infallible Pope?
You see, reptiles, you might turn the pond from a famine into a glut, and climate science into a thought crime, but damned if you can keep the pond from a good gossip ...
