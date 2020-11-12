Thursday, November 12, 2020

In which the bromancer tries to foil the pond's fondness for bubble gossip, but fails, thereby turning a hunger games famine into a feast ...

 

 
 
 
 
Dammit, the pond is extremely unhappy this day. 
 
Not with the bromancer of course, how could the pond be angry with him? Such a cute climate denialist, and blessed with the cult master, who saved the pond the trouble of showing SloMo holding up a slab of decent, dinkum, pure, clean, purifying Oz coal, followed by the bromancer rambling on in his usual climate denialist way, the spirit of the onion muncher surging in his reptile soul ... (do reptiles have souls? Alas, a deep theological issue that must be reserved for another day).


 

Of course all the usual bromancer guff came just a few days after that pompous pontificating prat nattering "Ned" got himself into a tangle with that pompous pontificating prat Malware about News Corps climate science coverage ... as per the Graudian here ....

 

 


 

 

The pond can never forgive Malware for the NBN - why doesn't anyone ever ask him if he has any regrets for his folly and his enormous stupidity? - but sending covert climate denialist nattering "Ned" to defend News Corp on climate science was like taking a lump of senile coal to a stamp mill ... or a dog to a knife fight, or whatever ...

Of course they do it, they do it all the time, they do it every day ref, or umpire, or whatever, and here's the bromancer trying to dress up a denialist potato as a serve of foie gras ...



 
 
 
 
Foundations of pure flim-flam? In the world of the bromancer, that's climate science, which made the job of the pontificating ponce "Ned" all the harder, and News Corps' attempt at a come back all the more laughable ...
 
 
 

 
 
What a goose "Ned" looks, what a goose he is, attempting to defend the indefensible, and as for News Corp ... but first, please allow the pond to finish with the bromancer ...



 

In short, SloMo should do nothing, in the usual denialist News Corp way ...

But why was the pond so angry? Well yesterday the reptiles suddenly discovered that Rudy was barking mad ...



Talk about a shock to the pond's system. The pond thought this day it could just do a few Rudy jokes, drop into the Four Seasons for some landscaping supplies, have a browse at the sex shop, and burn a relative across the road, and perhaps run an immortal Rowe, and be done with it ...




There's more triumphal Rowe images here, but dammit, the same day as they became aware of Rudy being on another planet, the reptiles slipped in yet another piece of climate denialism ...

 


 
 
 
 
Now the pond's problem becomes clearer. This is supposed to be hunger games time, and yet when it comes to climate science denialism, there's always a glut at News Corp, a feast rather than a famine ...
 


 
 
 
 
None of this has been substantiated? Much has been discredited? Yes, nattering "Ned" we're back in the world of the moronic Moran,  with wild stupidities and rampant generalisations ...



Moran perhaps might think about suing the bromancer for stealing his riff, but really it's just another variation on the News Corp hive mind ... and dammit, it made the pond angry, mad as hell, not able to take it any more ...

You see, it must have been a cunning plan by the reptiles to distract the pond, to force it to avoid its favourite wet snack of the day, the savvy Savva ...

Call the pond paranoid if you like, to think that News Corp's daily parade of climate science denialism is just a cunning scheme to stop the pond having fun with the savvy Savva, but here's the thing, reptiles, you can fry the planet all you like - there's still a little frying to be done before the job's complete - but dammit if you can stop the pond celebrating the savvy Savva ...

Sure, it means the hunger games went away for the day, sure there's a glut, but what a glut ...

 

 

 
 
 
 
At last something different to Rudy and the porn shop, which had naturally headed up the pond's intake of weekly weird news ... until things got weird in Canberra (don't start the pond on the weirdnesses of that town) ...

 

 
 
 
That's more like it, inside the Canberra bubble, and what a stench-laden bubble it is, and even a defence of good old Hawkie tossed in ... 
 
You see, every other day the pond walks down Albermarle street and cops a squiz of Hawkie ... and the propaganda seems to have worked ...
 
 
 

 

 
The pond doesn't drink, but each day it feels the need at least to sip on an ice block, what with it always being a nice day for a cold one while in togs of some kind ...


 
 
 
 
Dear sweet long absent lord, a coal and  a woman problem? And they thought they could filibuster the pond out of the savvy Savva with generous servings of climate science denialism, or avoidance, or bullshit 'do nothing and all will be well' nonsense?! Please, savvy Savva, finish the job ...
 
 


 

A snarling bullyboy in defence of a slobbering pollie!

And best of all, having already featured a portrait of Joel as a white ant by the infallible Pope, what better way to finish than with another infallible Pope? 

You see, reptiles, you might turn the pond from a famine into a glut, and climate science into a thought crime, but damned if you can keep the pond from a good gossip ...




