In which the pond suffers a Friday reptile overload ...

What a rich, intoxicating brew the reptiles have on offer this Friday.
A veritable Young Henrys for the discerning drunk (though life must be hard for the local brewer now the diggers have moved in on the onetime scrap metal place next door).
Given all this, and given that the pond's clicks suggest a fading interest in herpetological studies and the reptiles of Oz - you'd swear that there was a distracting plague on - why start with an old favourite like the bromancer? Surely that's flogging a dead horse?
The pond's response hangs on an inescapable logic ...
Well yes, but the pond simply wanted to provide a context for this immortal Rowe …
More Rowe here, and even the bright and cheerful bromancer gets around to admitting the half-Hawkie truth ...
"Scotty from marketing was if anything modest in the arrangements he announced …" and SloMo was slow to move, "still, you can't do everything in one day."
Oh you can't always get what you want, and you don't always get what you need, including your music not being used at a Donald rally …and how pathetic the reptiles are when their war on China gets real, and they fudge and duck and weave ...
And so to the next traditional Friday outing …
Before we get started with our Henry - what a splendid cult master offering, hasn't he returned from his time off with his creative juices blazing? - let us not forget to honour a previous Henry ...
From the 1960s, high-rise residential towers have circled the city, part of a grand vision to rid Melbourne of its slums, led by Liberal premier Sir Henry Bolte and the mandarins of the Housing Commission. And just like the debate over Tower Melbourne, their very existence divides the city. (here)
But it goes a lot further than that, back to Oswald Barnett, and the long forgotten Country Party premier, Albert Dunstan, as recorded in the high rise apartment block wiki here.
We won't find any talk of the hanging Henry Premier in what follows, which is passing strange, given all the other stuff and high faultin' references our current Henry trots out ...
Trollope, Simmel, Hediger, Boccaccio … hang on a mo, it was the hanging Henry premier wot done it, and cranked it up a notch … just part of the way that the idle rich screwed the peasantry.
Not meaning to boast or rub it in, but in Sydney they mostly kept the inner city worker cottages and now any self-respecting Sydney sider would refuse to sell a one bedroom attached, some still with an outdoor toilet linked to shit carter lane, for less than a a cool million … (yes, the pond still has its shit carter toilet, and proud of it, and so much for how to treat peasant slums).
Oh okay, the pond only wanted to run our Henry for this infallible Pope cartoon …
Just that one cartoon might have saved the world from a lot of our hole in the bucket man verbiage.
And what's the verbiage for? Well, you might forget the Liberal party role in what happened in relation to the birthing of those high rise buildings, if you take Henry's many references seriously ...
The pond doesn't know what's more alarming - that our Henry has read Foucault and thinks he has a point, or that Henry, for all his guff, doesn't seem to have the remotest clue about alternatives that might be pursued, or what might now be done, now that Bolte mansions have become a focus for delivery of our very own plague …
Ad he doesn't manage that task in the final gobbet, bur if anything, might be said to Foucault the task up ...
The path that led to the ugly scenes in Melbourne towers? It came from your hanging premier and your Country party twit, and it's been coming for a long time …but you can't expect the bag carrying Henry to tote his swag and go back to when it all really began ...
And now, just because the pond can, a few bonus items …
The pond had no particular reason for running this Dow, except to note that the reptiles remain tremendously loyal to clean dinkum Oz coal, the salvation of the country, and no doubt the world ...
Actually, the pond tells a lie, or at least a porkies. It did have a reason for running the Dow. It just wanted to say, fuck you planet fucker, fuck you and fuck all your planet fucking ...
Actually, the pond can't rightly remember it punk. Did it say it? Never mind, it'll say it again ... fuck you, planet fucker, and the planet-fucking horses you rode in on, with this just to hand ...
Under the 2015 Paris climate accord, countries committed to reduce their carbon output and halt global warming below 2 degrees Celsius -- and if possible, below 1.5 degrees Celsius -- by the end of the century to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
But according to the WMO report, there is around a 20% chance that one of the next five years will be at least 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels, with the chance "increasing with time."
Annual global temperature is likely to be at least 1 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels, and the last five years has been the warmest on record, the assessment -- based on modeling and the expertise of climate scientists -- found.
In 2020, the Arctic is likely to have warmed by more than twice the global mean, and many parts of South America, southern Africa and Australia are likely to be dryer than in the recent past, the WMO said.
There is a 70% chance that one or more months during the next five years will be at least 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels, the WMO assessment said.
In the coming five years, almost all regions are likely to be warmer than the recent past, scientists warned.
And so on, and on …
And then there was this ...
Actually the pond only wanted to run this so that it might propose "Let's never allow robotic mindless moronic IPA clones to usurp parliament", but sadly it's too late for that proposition, what with Jimbo in parliament and Dame Slap in charge of the re-education campaign …
As for the rest, it was just standard IPA business …
Fancy that, how outrageous to suggest that uppity, difficult, tricky blacks can't be strangers in their own strange land … but there are many fine examples to follow …
And so to the villains in this IPA telling ...
Well let's not have any talk of a special connection to the land, let's just make sure that knee is kept to the neck, because who knows where such wild talk might lead and which IPA interest might be threatened ...
Did you like that final IPA thrust? Politics doesn't matter, we just need the right politicised judges appointed to uphold the IPA view of the world, parliamentary democracy and the IPA being one and the same thing … ah, poor old Dyson …
Chris Merritt, legal affairs editor of The Australian commenting on Susan Kiefel's appointment as chief justice of the High Court. November 30, 2016 (more fun and quotes at Justinian here)
And now since the pond has already run shamelessly over time, spoiler alert, here's the final gobbet only from the roving Rove, a long way from home in his reptile home away from his WSJ home … but still doing his best to get the Donald a second term ...
Yes, let's get the Donald a second term, the pond is all for it.
The United States is already comprehensively fucked, might as well finish the job off in style … besides, what the cartoonists of America do for a living if the class clown was sent to the corner? How would the pond be able to end its daily love letter to the reptiles without a few cartoons?
"The pond doesn't know what's more alarming - that our Henry has read Foucault and thinks he has a point..."ReplyDelete
Pointedly ignoring Holely Henry's admiration of Foucault by faint praise, and going right on to sundry others, especially Defoe and Manzoni, surely the most important thing is that this is all about abominable Europe, and particularly "Great" Britain. In short, the cradle and home of that "Western Civilisation" so beloved of the reptiles.
One can only expect that there will be many class hours, and much "great book" reading, spent on learning about such admirable "civilisation". Perhaps the Ramsayists could even get Henry along to teach it.
In the meantime, recall that there are actually 47 'high rises' in Melbourne [ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Housing_Commission_of_Victoria#Sites ] of which only 9 (Fitzroy and Flemington mainly) have been shut down.