In which the pond regrets not celebrating the Major, the dog botherer and death in the air ...

Thinking back, it felt wrong for the pond to ignore its favourite reptiles simply because a blowhard Catholic and an expert in the movement of floodwaters in quarries turned up in the lizard Oz on a Monday…
To balance the books, to redeem the sense of guilt, to ease the boredom, the pond thought it should give the Major a go …
Even though it's late in the day, and few will catch it, still honour and duty has been served ...
Yes, who could resist the Major in full moron mode? How wrong the pond was!
Never mind that comparisons with a flu season, bad or good, are pointless in a country blessed with a flu vaccine - the pond's last shot covered 13 different strains, something of a record. It's the absolute cluelessness, and the celebration of equally clueless reptiles … because we all know that the Bolter hasn't been concerned for the elderly so much as trolling about masks …
There's a lot more, but the pond generally refuses to pay attention to the Bolter's trolling these days, though it should note that his mask denialism has hung around for days and put him in the company of first class loons ...
So you're a dibber dobber if you don't want a mask-less loon breathing a virus on you while on a bus or tram to nowhere?
But back to the Major, who is keen to establish his own credentials as a first class trolling loon …
Put simply, the pond doesn't believe a word or a figure the Major scribbles …(here, back on 7th July, meanwhile the virus has gone even more rogue in the US):
Then at last there's just a final gobbet of Major guff ...
The reptiles' attitude on masks is a positive danger to the community, and not so far from the Karen that bunged on a do at a Bunnings recently …
According to reports, she's a member of a cult, the Conscious Truth Network, built by a bodybuilder, and reported at news.com.au.
But then News Corp is a cult too, and the pond suspects these Karens are devoted readers or viewers, as they don't seem to have much awareness of reality…
It goes without saying that the dog botherer is a leading cult member ...
As soon as the dog botherer scribbles about dealing with reality - you can't handle the truth - the pond knows it's just a few short steps away from a trip to Jonestown ...
Fucketty fuck, what a tedious fart he is, but then anyone who thinks Masterchef is educational really must have missed out on an education ...
Look, we all know what happened, as here …
If you're going to get your health advice from the Donald and the dog botherer, don't expect the pond to show any sympathy … and don't expect the reptiles to run a "RETRACTED" ...
Whenever the pond reads the dog botherer, it feels that it's not too far from OAN, Eric Bolling, Judy Mikovits and sundry conspiracy theories …
But then this is the age of the Donald, birtherism, conspiracy theories, and nonsense conveniently aggregated under the notion of TDS … when there are other signs of senility out and about …
And so to a final reptile entry this day, which the pond wanted to run so that it could assure people that it would never ever use Flight Centre, now or in the future …
The reptiles later thought so highly of Turner's piece that they dressed it and gave it a cartoon from the apple that fell not too far from the racist tree …
But anyone who dared to point out the bleeding obvious was jumped on from a great height ...
Well yes, but please Rachel, admire the pretty way he decorates his self-interest with supposed concern for others ...
If Turner and the other reptiles had their way, we'd be matching the Donald and Florida and California and so on …
Yes, the pond went the cartoon, only because there's just so much nausea it can take ...
Today's column appears to be weighted towards one particular business, which naturally has only one thing on its mind … how to get people back on planes, regardless of personal and health consequences …
And there you have it, full reptile virus coverage - what could go wrong, given all their credentials and expertise in relevant areas? - though it's also true, it could be worse …
