In which freedom fighter Oreo shows how its done, and the cancer culture known as the IPA roams freely amongst the reptiles ...

Lately the reptiles, in a desperate ploy, have taken to filling up pieces with a flurry of internal links and Sky newsreels, and the recovering, reformed feminist's piece was full of it, forcing the pond to fastidiously cut out the nonsense, producing a series of short gobbets …
Given the absurdity of the notion of a "Pax Americana" - has there been a pax the pond hasn't noticed since the days of Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, and lots of other hot spots in between? - the pond wondered how to proceed, especially as the notion of a 'pax' was linked at the very beginning with that smiling photograph of a completely mad, fundamentalist, war-mongering loon …
Should the pond resort to cartoons as interludes and interstitials?
Possibly, but let's get the delusions under way …
Of course there's another way to fill in the gaps, because the reptiles had arranged a most poignant juxtaposition with the Amazonian warrior Oreo…
Suddenly, when reverting to that other story, there didn't seem quite the same level of enthusiasm as that shown by the recovered, reformed feminist, a tad too eager to bung on a manly do with the mask wearer …
Uh huh. Of course arguing about an abstract bit of land building in the south China sea is a tremendously easy distraction to feed the pigeons.
The hard issues - the Chinese government's treatment of Hong Kong, the Chinese government's treatment of the Uighuirs, the complicity of western companies of the Nike and Führer - or should that be Volks? Wagen - are a lot trickier to handle …(let us not count the many ways the Donald and his brood have done business with the Chinese, patents and all, and fellow travelled in sundry ways) ...
Brave SloMo standing up to the Chinese dragon? Not exactly, not if the story arising from that poignant juxtaposition was a little closer to reality than the Oreo (let us not wonder if the Oreo has any connection to reality, because the philosophical questions arising could keep the pond going for years) …
Fearing retribution? Why that's not nearly as brave as the Oreo, ready to bung on a do …
But back to the reformed, recovering feminist building sandcastles out of Amazonian delusions of grandeur ...
Indeed, indeed, though it has to be said that the notion of a "pax Americana" seems even quainter … what with the war now being taken to the streets …
And now to the Oreo on the warpath and desperately trying to rationalise, in a retrospective way, the works and deeds of the onion muncher...
Nothing to fear, everything to gain? But it's not as if the nature of Xi's burgeoning surveillance wasn't already known back in the onion muncher's day.
Shouldn't that have read "We had a lot of greed and we didn't give a fuck, we just had greed and fear", as the onion muncher himself was recorded thinking in these pages only yesterday?
And now we should throw in our lot with a bunch of bullshit artists and carpetbaggers, as if they were the solution, rather than part of the problem?
Well luckily there's only one gobbet of war talk with the Yanks to come from the reformed, recovering feminist…
The free world?
And as for the Oreo standing tall, personning the watch and fighting for freedom, here have a nibble …
And so to what the pond won't be running today …
Dear sweet long absent lord, has Dame Slap jumped the legal shark and nuked the legal fridge, or what?
These days she never seems to don the MAGA cap, or write about the way the UN government used climate science to introduce world government by last Xmas. Instead she constantly bangs on about class actions, doing what her IPA cohorts want … and it's as tedious as all get out, and the pond can't stand it …
The pond should acknowledge that the reptiles brought back the cult master …
It's a pity that it was for a beat-up, whipped up to score a little space because of de Havilland's death.
De Havilland was just a liberal and she wasn't anywhere near the league of Joe McCarthy and his chums ,and running the beat-up (incidentally promoting the writer's book) saw the reptiles veer dangerously close into the territory of sounding like Louella Parsons …(well at least William Randolph Hearst and chairman Rupert shared an enthusiastic love of Rosebud).
And so there was only solution to the final bit of filler, the IPA done right, rather than done Dame Slap style.
Sure avoiding class actions is important for News Corp, but we should never forget the central mission of fucking the planet…
In recent times, the lizard Oz has become something of a Pravda for the IPA, peddling the right line whenever it can, and in relation to the Riddster, the reptiles have been exemplary …
The IPA has been given free reign to go on and on in a litany of indignation ...
It reminded the pond what a cancer the IPA has been over the years, and how it has done its very best to chip away at sanity.
There's a rational wiki here, which led to this saying, which could be found at the Graudian here ...
In its submission to the Senate economic committee’s review of the personal income tax plan, it argued that progressive taxation “discriminates against Australians by income. Other forms of discrimination, such as by skin colour, race, or ethnicity, are rightly abhorred, yet the income tax system openly discriminates against people by income”.
Yes, discriminated high-income earners. Someone should organise a telethon.
These days the IPA's support for asbestos and tobacco and assorted other causes have taken a back seat to a love of coal, and climate science denialism, and serving the interests of their chief sponsor Gina …and that only seems to have added to the baleful, corrosive cancerous culture, which yearns to cancel all that it dislikes, and it goes without saying, the IPA dislikes a heck of a lot (just like Gina does) …
There's another good study of the beast here...
Now as for the confusion and conflation between the reptiles and the IPA, note the line that appears in this next paragraph.
While The Australian does not suggest the judges acted improperly ...
That was written by an IPA hack.
It surely should have read "While the IPA does not suggest the judges acted improperly …", rather than dobbing in the reptiles.
But it does suggest the Tweedledum and Tweedledee nature of the two brands in recent times ...
The Riddster, who wanted a pay out, now finds himself in the middle of the IPA's climate science denialist coal-loving wars … when all he wanted to do was keep on crapping in his uni nest, and getting away with it ...
What's so funny about all this? Well the pond finds the notion that the IPA and the lizard Oz give a flying fuck about intellectual freedom and free speech to be full-blown hilarious.
It's like the wretches at Jonestown sipping on the kool aid and assuring the world that they were believers in intellectual freedom and free speech, as they followed that argument to its logical conclusion… much like the reptiles line up at the water cooler in 'leet Surry Hills for their dose each morning, because how else are the starlings going to fly through the air in perfect unison?
Imagine, if you could, a story in the lizard Oz supporting the university and providing a link to a
Gofundme operation for the embattled institution … bleeding money on lawyers it could better spend on students, rather than on battling a disgruntled employee who deliberately kept prodding with a stick, aided and abetted by the IPA …
If you can imagine it, have you thought about a career writing for Hollywood, and valiantly battling the Jewish Marxists under the thumb of Soros that run the joint?
The pond keeds, it keeds, there's freedom and then there's the moronic IPA with all its standard trigger words (woke really does trigger them, doesn't it? Do they have signs in the office warning folk not to mention "woke" for fear of a frenzy of frothing and foaming and ruined carpets?),
As a result, the pond was strangely attracted to these cartoons as a way of wrapping things up for the day …
And as a capper, here's the infallible Pope, shouting out to Mr Taylor and the IPA …
