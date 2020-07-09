In which the bromancer teaches the savvy Savva how to sound deeply mired in culture wars hysteria ...

On the face of it, that doesn't sound like the savvy Savva has reserved judgement.
Back in the day, if the pond called someone a cardboard cut-out, the dictionary definition would sound like something of a judgement: "a person or character in a book, film, etc, who does not seem natural or real." (Longman, let's not do the Urban Dictionary thing).
That's tremendously unfair. Scottie from marketing is very real - he speaks in tongues and dreams of the rapture, and he has only too human passions, what with his love of dinkum clean pure Oz coal …
But it was a good hook, and so the pond had to go on with it, even though Eden-Monaro seemed like a long lost dream from long ago …
Fiddle with the switch, savvy Savva, plug us back in …
The trouble with the savvy Savva is that she's not a regular reptile, and the pond only puts her up as a contrast to the hysteria which will erupt below, thanks to the always erupting, reliably erratic bromancer ...
Sure, the savvy Savva delivers stern messages, but in a very school marmish way. Not even Dame Slap style school marm, leather strap to the bottom, but more a gentle slap on the wrist, or perhaps a deep sigh and an explanation repeated slowly a second time for the dimwitted, who failed to listen or to understand the first time ...
And that last par about comrade Dan serves as a contrast with the undiluted hysteria that the bromancer reliably brought to the table, bolstered by an epic serving from the cult master …
Say what? Democracy is dead? But the bromancer is a big Donald lover, so who cares about democracy?
Sorry, the pond felt the need to show the cult master there were other ways of approaching his job before proceeding with full bromancer hysteria ...
There is no effective democracy in Victoria? Of course it had to be followed immediately by a billy goat butt moment, of the "let me be clear. Victoria is not a tyranny" kind, when surely the bromancer should have followed up with references to Caligula Dan or Nero Andrews ...
This came as somewhat of a relief to the pond, given the suggestion elsewhere in the lizard Oz …
What a spiffing idea. We need our very own gulag, and surely Victoria now qualifies, and why not get Israel to spy on them?
A little O/T perhaps? Perhaps the pond has been drinking the reptile kool aid for too long? Not really, because the bromancer shows how it's done by dragging in Fidel Castro, when really, about the only thing Cuba had going for it was a decent health service.
Why is the bromancer so dumb? Why can't he do a decent Roman emperor reference? Don't ask the pond, ask why he was a hippie uni drop out deeply into the culture wars at a tender age, and you might get a better answer …
Such a stupid, asinine man, saying one thing, and then forced to do sundry billy goat butt walk backs, not least "Andrews is no dictator. He is a democratically elected Premier …"
And so on, but these billy goatisms are only so the bromancer can pronounce democracy dead in Victoria.
And yet the bromancer is something of a Donald lover … and we know how the Donald goes about his business …
How weird is it when the bromancer gets into full rant mode?
Well as any pond herpetologist knows, as soon as the bromancer gets going, it won't be long before it's not just all the fault of comrade Dan, deep in thrall to the Maoists, it's also the fault of those bloody cardigan wearers at the ABC ...
It's sublime really. What the bromancer is saying as he berates the ABC is that its services are needed because rags like the HUN and the Daily Terror are deeply shitty, and indeed they are.
The pond happened on a Sunday Terror last weekend at the car wash, and couldn't believe how deeply shitty it was. And of course the HUN is the home of the deeply shitty Bolter …
If News Corp was serving the nation, it would make sure it covered state politics properly … but we've seen how it discarded local newspapers in recent times, and how the Terror failed journalism 101 with its most recent defamation settlement, and how the tabloids are only useful if the run on toilet paper gets totally out of control again in Victoria.
Even worse, the lizard Oz, and the bromancer himself, routinely fail the task the bromancer wants to assign to the ABC. Did he think that his scribbling this day was remotely helpful, either in relation to what's happening in Victoria or state politics?
Apart from the odd piece by the likes of the savvy Savva, the reptiles aren't much interested in the local scene. Like the bromancer, they prefer grander visions …
The funny thing is, the lizard Oz editorialist tried to offer a soothing bit of balm, as if the bromancer hadn't delivered his Casto, Maoist, ABC bashing rant … as if that was somehow a dreadful mistake, and we could be positive and build on the great progress we've made ...
But it was a mere blip of bugs, after the joy reptile lovers found in the terrifying sight of the bromancer in full uni drop out hysterical warrior mode …
But the pond knew it had to deliver a reptile positivity bonus, and so the lizard Oz editorialist it was …
We're all Melburnians now? Whatever happened to that line that Neil Jillett claimed to have invented for Ava Gardner, "the perfect place to make a film about the end of the world."?
Oh come on infallible Pope, be kind …
Well there's one more gobbet of reptile platitudes to go, but disappointingly, no mention of Castro, Mao, or the many failures of the ABC ...
A more positive national polity is possible?
What abject nonsense. The bromancer will have none of that. We must remember Fidel, and carry on the culture wars, and set Israel to spying on the Victorian gulag, and do everything we can to emulate the ways of the Donald … or at least follow the immortal Rowe's suggestion of the best way to don a Donald face mask, with more Rowe here …
And as the pond is on a cartoon roll this day, here's a few more ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.