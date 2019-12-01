In which the pond is stirred by populist conservative media commentary ...

The pond rarely pays attention to the bouffant one, but for the past week he has been exceptionally grumpy with SloMo, the prime Angus beef, and the rest of the mob. Getting them in line is like herding cows, and the pond knows about cows …
In fact, the pond was wondering who nattering "Ned" was warning the pond about when he scribbled this, featured earlier this day on the pond ...
And knock the pond down with a bovine, but along came the bouffant one. Who knew that the bouffant one was one of those populist conservative media commentators fuelling agitation and alienation? Who better then to offer as a late Sunday sorbet, a little treat?
So and thus the pond began reading ...
Let's cut to the chase.
Sure, it's a soft opener, but the pond straightaway went to the comments section, and sure enough, "Ned" was right … the bouffant one had stirred up the toads …
Ah, the pungent whiff of the deep north, how it stirs the pond's nostrils. That mention of starting the Bradfield project, why it's pure parrot …
The original idea was barking mad, and a nonsense, and long ago discredited, as recorded in its wiki here, but once an idea lodges in the noggins of deep northerners, the loose screw will hold it in place …
Since the plan's inception, experts have panned it as prohibitively expensive and based on dubious science. (here)
But that's why they love it so, they love climate science denialism and dubious science … and now thanks to the populist stirrings of the bouffant one, they're ready to pounce … and yet still he carries on, indifferent to the chaos, agitation and alienation he's producing ...
Oh dear, the old 'surplus will fix everything' routine … but even the loyalists who sound like they come from a little further south seem inclined to agitate …
Get the NBN performing better? That jumble and mumble and mess of systems? That total dud based on Malware's delusional belief he had the first clue about the full to overflowing intertubes?
Why the pond has a Bradfield scheme just right for David … all it requires is a galactic vision, and a squillion bucks in the pond's Swiss bank account …
Meanwhile, the dangerously radical populist bouffant one kept stirring the pot, and who knew what wild ideas or rapturous visions might pop out...
Well the pond is certainly in no mood for panic merchants or alarmists or wretches who see the end of the world just around the corner, with climate science denialism and a belief in the rapture an enormous help …
Yes, the imminent and personal return of Christ to set up a millennial reign … and don't forget those thoughts and prayers for rain, and more at The Monthly here …
It's an old Rowe, but a keeper, with more keeping Rowe here … as we return for the penultimate gobbet of bouffant one discontent ...
This is shocking, outrageous stuff, as if the coalition has no vision, no vision at all, when they've always had a vision …
There's simply no pleasing some reptiles … but at least you won't see the bouffant one start blathering about climate science, not when he can blather about so many other things ...
Indeed, indeed, so many things to fix, and climate science is certainly not one of them. After all, with Christ's imminent return, why worry too much about the future? Why get all alarmist and carry on like a pork chop? Thoughts and prayers will suffice ...
Okay, speaking of the vision thingie, the pond's run out of cartoons, so it's time for a mural, with more murals here …
Now here's a right turnup for the books: a member in good standing of the gutter press preaching to a righteous pentecostal as to how to stay in power forever ... or at least how not to lose the very next election (now only 2 1/2 years away and closing fast).ReplyDelete
And just what is Bouffie Boy's ultra sage pronouncement: "Scott Morrison needs a strategy to cover the next three years of government ..."
Yep, that's the very best of wise advice to give a man who takes his orders direct from his God and who won the last election because of God's "miraculous" intervention. And who will stay in power forever - or at least until the rapture just a few short years from now - by the same means.
O ye of little faith, GrueBleen,Delete
Why just last week Scott Morrison made a Blind man lame and cured a ham.
I'd like to be able to admit to being one of little faith, JM, but these days I'm definitely of no faith whatsoever.Delete
And especially of no faith in miracle working 'daggy dads'. But then presumably, "this too will pass".