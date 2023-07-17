In which the pond offers up a Killer Kombination of Killer and Katerist, with bonus Major Mitchell musings ...

The pond has noted before, and no doubt will note again at some point, the way that talk of climate, or even the weather, or the climate and weather together, has been disappeared, or shunned in best Amish style, by the reptiles of the lizard Oz...
While real world events go on unheeded or ignored, climate science denialism still flourishes, and none is more versed in the art than the quarry waters whisperer himself, regularly on hand on a Monday to do what he can to prevent any meaningful action being taken...
The brazen cheekiness of the Caterist is encapsulated in that header, "blind to the cost of calamity."
There's plenty of calamity to go around at the moment, but the reptiles routinely manage to go around it ...
But that's to expected of the Graudian. Must we also regularly expect serves of the Caterist? Indeedy do ...
And what is the prevailing vision, rather than the available Caterist evidence? Well you don't have to look far for that. Try NASA
...
Instead of an interesting climate map, the wretched remnants of the lizard Oz graphics department offered up a cheap and easy snap of Albo ...
Then it was on with more Caterist blather ...
Speaking of being "blind to the cost of calamity"
, there was a story in Politico
which began this way ...
It's not just the lizard Oz, of course. The pond dropped in on the UK Times
and looked for a mention of "climate" on the digital front page, and came up with a blank, a zero, nil, zilch, nada ...
Meanwhile, all the pathetic remnants of the reptile graphics department could come up with was another huge but no doubt free and easy snap ...
Got to pad the Caterist out somehow, until you reach a final gobbet, still incredibly cheeky, with the Caterist righteously starting it off with a remarkable sentence.
"It is easy to disregard the physical damage to the natural landscape and loss of biodiversity..."
Read it and weep for the planet ...
There's almost something admirable in the righteous carryon of a denialist, still feasting on cash in the paw from the federal government, blathering about the "grip of an intelligentsia that lacks the wisdom to recognise the boundaries of its own ignorance" ...
Sayeth the sublimely stupid sociology student and expert flood waters in quarries whisperer ...
Truly, if they ever devise a court for climate criminals, the Caterist should be among the first locals to front the bench and the beak ...
But it's not just the Caterist. The Killer, still full of Kovid Kapers, was also at it, though this time in the form of a triptych of grievances ...
Killer's deeply Freudian fear of masks has long been noted in the pond's Kovid Koverage, but his Killer Klimate Koverage is also up there with the Katerist...
Dire forecasts are repeatedly shown up as hyperbole and rubbish
?
Perhaps Killer should get out a little more, or scan the Killer Koverage in other papers, such as the NY Times ...
And so on and endlessly forth, while all the remnants of the graphics department can produce is a shot of some smirking suits ...
Meanwhile, having established his scientific credentials, Killer was keeping up his Ukraine Kampaign ...
Speaking of reptiles with goldfish memories - a biological curiosity, but on the evidence of Killer's scribblings also a reality - there were these stories this day in WaPo ...
The pond could have pursued any one of them, done its usual gobbet sampling, but instead perforce must note that the idle lizard Oz graphics department had rustled up a shot of a sociopath as a little Killer filler ...
And so to the last Killer gobbet ...
And lo, after blithering about conspiracy theories, the blathering Killer comes up with his own ... climate change is a fiendish conspiracy to enrich a handful of powerful corporations.
What started this fever swamp of Killer Konspiracies?
Well credit where credit is due, News Corp and Faux Noise were up there with the worst of them, and Killer himself is something of a Killer Karlson ...
What else?
Well the pond was triggered by simplistic "here no conflict of interest" Simon in the comments section, demanding that the PM step in and save the Voice ... from News Corp and the reptiles ... and that level of meta irony meant that the pond must look for a reptile voice deep into Irony...
So naturally the pond had to skip the grave Sexton and Innes sticking up for the right to screw casuals, as reptiles are wont to do, and turn to the Major for yet another example of Voice dissing and endless blather about Irony.
Surely simplistic Simon should have been scribbling "who can rescue the Voice from a pack of ravening reptiles, led by a Major doofus?"
The Major might well serve up a few mock turtle tears, but the pond was so disheartened, it simply allowed all the reptile images to go through to the keep, just to get it over with ...
There's no point in arguing with the Major, but he does have an astonishing ability to drag in red herrings and distractions, while purporting to be balanced and even-handed, which means a tilt somewhere about 180° to far right ratbaggery ...
Poor old dog botherer, and the feeble reptile graphics department decided to add to his shame by showing him in the company he routinely keeps ...
And so with admirable skill, the Major manages to conflate and confuse, and add another reptile voice to the chorus ensuring that the Voice will perish. Making the Voice accountable for the entirety of present and future spending? Try selling that one ... and the Major doesn't bother, because he's quick to undercut his own suggestion.
The pond left the final gobbet knowing that Voice denialism was in safe a pair of hands as Kovid and Klimate denialism was, when left in the hands of the Katerist and the Killer ...
Yep, that last flourish was a doozy. Nothing like talking of various corruption findings after proposing that the Voice be responsible for all current and future spending, and then because it all starts to get too difficult for the Major's parrot-sized brain, suggesting that it all be changed or delayed ...
The reptiles succeeded in making the country tug the forelock to King Chuck for the foreseeable future, and they might well do the same for the Voice, and as for stuffing the planet, another top notch job this day ... but as always there's an upside ...
NickC: "We learn the turbines, solar panels, transmission lines and assorted paraphernalia will cover 20,179sqkm or about half the size of Victoria." Now according the that great oracle, the web, the surface area of Victoria is actually 227,444sqkm (or 87,817sqmiles). Where does the floodwater whisperer get his stuff from ? And why isn't Lloydie giving us this ? Why has Cater suddenly become the environmental spokesperson ? It can't be because he knows any of it.ReplyDelete
So: "Nor do they [Greens and Teals] consider the huge environmental cost of reshaping landscapes to accommodate wind, solar, pumped hydro and batteries." Maybe not, but perhaps they do consider the huge cost of making locations such as Melbourne continue to be habitable as the ambient temperature peaks higher and higher.
But to finish: "In economist Thomas Sowell's analysis, the vision of the anointed is partly a vision of themselves as the righteous ones convinced that they alone have the moral fortitude to avert future calamity." So there ya go! Knew there'd have to be a big dose of reptile projection sooner or later.
Mr Cater needs to do his research, "tiny bits of land" for each SMR? seems each SMR requires about 40,000 Sq m of land, Given the average 1/4 acre block of land is about 1,011sq m, it would seem that each SMR would fill up 40 suburban blocks.Delete
A couple of google searches chased down Nicky's first error in a couple of minutes.Delete
https://www.netzeroaustralia.net.au/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Net-Zero-Australia-Mobilisation-How-to-make-net-zero-happen-12-July-23.pdf
Page 51, Alt F for 20,179. It's actually 120,179.
I haven't done more than a superficial scan of this report (more than Cater I suspect), but it seems to make the usual assumption that new technology will mimic old technology in it's general architecture. If you look at other transitions, say telephony for instance, they are usually nothing like the legacy model.
Cater sees insurmountable difficulties in installing transmission lines and batteries and problems with tunnel-boring machines (although one must acknowledge the problems of dealing with Murdoch bots whose articles have the capacity to tunnel-bore readers), but apparently no problems building a nuclear reactor. Guess one can be bought off the shelf; just plug in and play.ReplyDelete
Well, KillerC would have to include Scott Adams, wouldn't he. And it would have to be all about "conspiracy theorists" wouldn't it. So now the idea is how the intelligence agencies assassinated JFK. But not RFK apparently ... I wonder why not ?ReplyDelete
Anyway, we now have the reptiles list of terrible things that apparently none of us believe. But they do:
. the war in Ukraine (Russia isn't losing)
. climate change (apparently it is real after all)
. Covid-19 (it was just never as bad as we were told. If it was, millions would have died.)
Gee, it's just so great to have investigative journalists of the capability of Sharri Markson and Miranda the Devine, isn't it.
Just think if KillerC had had to go out and dig it all up for himself. And then write it up all by himself.
Maj. Mitch is truly a joy, isn't he. But the bits I liked best were:ReplyDelete
"...the present referendum wording would give the voice a say over any areas of public policy..." and "Nor is it any good Albanese and Burney claiming the voice would not want a say over interest rates..."
Ok, so now it has been obvious for a long while that the Maj. is not very good with English; so it's just vaguely possible that Mitch simply doesn't understand the difference between "voice over" and "voice in".
Maybe he was taught reading and writing via the 'whole word' approach and just doesn't understand even quite simple English.
If X votes for the left, the reason for voting left makes no difference to the fact X voted for the left, just as if X moves to X's left foot the reason X did so makes no difference to the fact X now stands on X's left foot.ReplyDelete
And is Chris Mitchell dismissing the greatest living Liberal’s view on this:
‘Former prime minister John Howard says the Liberal Party should not be worried about its trouncing at the hands of voters in centre-left Victoria - "the Massachusetts of Australia".’
[https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/the-massachusetts-of-australia-john-howard-plays-down-liberals-drubbing-in-victoria-20181127-p50irf.html]
But perhaps centre-left not left now!
Mitchell suggests the poor have no compassion for other poor and it’s the rich who are compassionate, because compassion apparently is depends upon how comfortable one feels. Not borne out by history though; it’s those in the upper classes and those who have benefited from the status quo who have had shown less compassion for the poor. But it seems it’s easy for those of a certain political persuasions as well as media editors and commentators to dupe the populace.
The whole purpose of the Voice and the Uluru statement was that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples be given a voice in matters relating to decisions about themselves, but here Mitchell determines (as only a privileged upper-class non-indigenous can) that the Voice should oversee all future funding of Aboriginal affairs. (Let’s ignore the insulting insinuation that all money spent on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples has been a waste, which is not what Burney has claimed.)
Is Bain Attwood part of the poor class or is he part of the academia Gerard Henderson forever bemoans and part of “an intelligentsia that lacks the wisdom to recognise the boundaries of its own ignorance”, as Cater states in his article? Perhaps Mitchell needs to quote one of the poor or the Middle Eastern migrants he claims support his view of the world. Oh, hold on, did they vote left last election? Perhaps they woke up to being duped.
Excluding executive Government would mean a Coalition Federal Government could just ignore the Voice or consider any Aboriginal peoples’ opinions on matters directly affecting them, which is why the naysayers, like Mitchell, want this done. Legislating the Voice would allow it to be abolished under a Coalition government, again exactly what the naysayers want. If the Coalition and the naysayers are genuinely concerned with Aboriginal peoples’ welfare, state what the Coalition would do differently to what is happening now. So far the Coalition has offered no new solutions and nor does Mitchell.