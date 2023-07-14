In which the pond detours through the reptile love of coal and cackling Claire's book club before ending up with the usual serve of Henry's men of straw ...

It only took a glance at the digital headlines to confirm the worst. The reptiles were off the wagon and back on to coal, the dear, sweet, precious dinkum, clean Oz black stuff that they've always loved to swill ...
Sure, there was our Henry at the top of the digital page berating difficult, uppity blacks in his usual way, but out of nostalgia for a vanishing form - the pond can't actually recollect what year it was it last held a newspaper in hand - the pond confirmed the worst by way of the tree killer edition... coal was all the go and top of the page, ma ..
As for that concern for the rich, the immortal Rowe had sorted out the problem at the get go ...
Ah digging up the country and shipping it out, is there nothing better for what might maritally ail ya ...
But back to coal, and here the lizard Oz editorialist was on hand to have a say ...
It takes exceptional skills for the reptiles to shun, or disappear any related topics, which is how the pond ended up at the New Daily
to read ‘Time is running out’: Experts’ warning after record seven-day temperatures
... which opened with a link to graphs
...an important point for anyone trained on ABC news graphs ...
And so on, that's only a sample of what's out there ...
Does any of this shake or shift the lizard Oz editorialist? Do the reptiles ever doubt for a nanosecond the wisdom of keeping up that devotion to coal, by way of domestic use and export?
Of course not ... no need for petty doubts or fears, the entire matter of climate science and climate changed has been shunned, or better still, wilfully disappeared ... and so the yearning for dear, sweet, innocent, clean and unjustly persecuted Oz coal can continue unabated ...odds bodkins, who would demonise the precious stuff?
And what of the comprehensive stuffing of the planet? Apparently that's not hubris, that's the reptiles putting on a stage voice, and shouting away at their aging demographic, far right on an increasingly hot stage ...
What else? To be honest, the pond desperately wanted to avoid the hole in the bucket man for as long as possible ...
Why not join book club with cackling Claire? Sure, the pond is onside with Hong Kongers (and yes we should be doing more to help Ukraine) but the reptiles decided to run old Bob selling out Taiwan, so a book club might just provide some distraction and relief ...
Oh dear, the pond can sense that cackling Claire is going to turn Milan into another hectoring lecture on the importance of maintaining the culture wars, and the pond's mood wasn't improved by the remnants of the graphics department dragging out an aged snap ...
The Soviet empire is long gone, and more to the point, Vlad the sociopath is currently busy trying to reinvent the empire, and the best the reptiles can do is produce a snap from 1968? Why not a snap of a Ukrainian yelling 'go home Ivan'?
The pond has been on the wagon for a long time, but the pond understands you can get a crisp Clare valley riesling at good book clubs ... and about now seemed the right time, with this Claire starting to wind up ...
Ah, there she blows, and at that point the pond decided an infallible Pope
was definitely within limits ...
By golly, the pond would line up for any of them ... what a marketing ploy to teach the perfidious French and the fetta Greeks a lesson ... but back to the book club ...
Really? We're air brushing the past, as opposed to the notion that they did things differently then and we might do things differently now?
Besides, anyone partial to a particularly smelly form of smelly cheese will find rancid portions still available for tasting ...
At that point the reptiles decided to slip in a snap of Roald Dahl, because the shattered graphics department consists of a few literalists. They see a word and they rush to dig up a free graphic ...
As usual, there's a wiki to read on the matter of Dahl ... a
nd it turns out that there's always a fine line between anti-Semitism and ranting about Jews controlling the world, and a word or three about the current government of Israel ...
The pond is happy to leave it at that and finish off with a final short gobbet ...
Okay, here's a quiet act of personal contemplation. Why is the clap happy from the Shire still there? The pond saw the man who shouldn't be there yesterday, and he's still there today, and he simply refuses to go away, because there ain't nowhere else that wants him ...
And so to fix some holes in some buckets with dear Henry.
The pond has avoided the task for as long as possible but knows that each week a few slavering, slobbering preverts hang out for the pleasure of hanging out with Henry ... knowing that there'll be some strange fruit ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, the pompous ass would try to argue the hind leg off a horse, and big endian egg cutters might think they've found their champion.
As any goose would know and accept, the Senate is unrepresentative swill. Always has been, always will be, it's baked into the constitutional cake, and was done so deliberately so that the likes of Taswegians, crow eaters, sandgropers and cane toads didn't get their noses out of joint, and keep threatening to secede ... though every so often the cylindrachetids
keep bringing it up ...
Actually giving Aboriginal people a voice might accrue a benefit to everybody ...those who care about everybody, as opposed to the rancid bigots always shouting 'no' about a minority that's done it hard for a couple of centuries or more ...
Sorry, that was one product the pond simply couldn't swallow, and it felt more apt than the wretched remains of the graphics department reaching for a very large snap of Judith ...
Back to our Henry's specious pleading ... and if he misquotes the 1789 Declaration of Rights
, the pond will let out a very loud scream ...
Nah. You can't get away with throwing in "and of the citizen" and expect to get away with it. The wording is clear enough, and though the odd "citizen" and "person" gets a mention, back then the trend was clear enough ...
1. Men are born and remain free and equal in rights.
2. The aim of all political association is the preservation of the natural and imprescriptible rights of man.
11. The free communication of ideas and opinions is one of the most precious of the rights of man.
And so on and on, always bloody men, and the more pompous and boring, in the Henry manner, the better ...
Meanwhile, the literalist in what's left of the graphics department had discovered a snap of Hancock the historian ...
The pond long suffered at the hands of Hancock, perhaps even more than Manning Clark, and as there's entry on him at the ADB
, that's more than enough ...
As for the rest, the pond can't believe it's quoting a Reddit thread
, but what the heck, needs must ...
...In the 1998 Hancock Lecture (an annual lecture delivered in tribute to Hancock, who despite his faults was important in the development of Australian academic history), Ian McLean argued that:
"...one of Hancock's major tropes of empire [was] the capture and occupation of the land. His first chapter, 'The Invasion of Australia', did not, as the title might suggest, chronicle the clash of armies, but a battle with the land. The taming of nature by pastoralists became the means of forgetting the history of Aboriginal contact. Here the land was not a resource, but an enemy to be defeated as in any other invasion. Thus, he writes":
"The explorers were scouts thrown out by the advancing army of pastoralists . . . Far away on the fringes . . . adventurous pastoralists skirmished with drought and raided the desert . . . The story of these brave assaults upon the interior of Australia . . . that adventurous race of men who first dared, with their flocks and herds, to invade the unknown interior of the continent."
The land and not the Aborigines were invaded and defeated. The Aborigines were not conquered because they had never conquered the land. The Aborigines were not defeated but dispossessed - which is why his opening sentence, 'the British peoples have alone possessed her', immediately writes Aboriginal texts out of the picture without even needing to account for or name them. The Aborigines have no role in the making of Hancock's Australia- that is, they have the role of oblivion.
Elsewhere, in a 2010 biography of Hancock, A Three Cornered Life: The Historian W. K. Hancock by Jim Davidson, Davidson ultimately agrees with McLean:
"...after spectacularly entitling the opening chapter of the book 'The Invasion of Australia', it soon becomes plain that he is tracing the impact of the British on a new environment, which they transform utterly. Although aware of the brutal effect on the Aborigines, Hancock's own attitude seems to merge with that of the average white Australia, who 'sheds over their predestined passing an economical tear'."
So, basically, despite the provocative chapter title, Hancock's Australia indeed fits fairly and squarely within the Great Australian Silence framework described by Stanner - he's talking about ecological invasion. In Hancock's day, it was a common expression that Australia's economy was 'riding on the sheep's back', and Hancock was concerned with showing how the Australian economy was transformed by transforming Australia's ecology into something suitable for merino sheep. So yes, there was no controversy and backlash at the time, because Hancock is not talking about, you know, the topic matter of John Connor's 2002 book The Australian Frontier Wars 1788-1838.
Well yes, the pond can still recall the history book it was served up in primary school and the depiction of a quaint and useless mob who in due course would disappear, it being their nature and their fate, and if our Henry has his way, the great Australian silence will continue... because the last thing our Henry needs is disagreeable, uppity, difficult, tricky black people having a say ...
Um, if we must invoke that three fifths of a man, Martin Luther King, might we not also remember the race-based treatment of a certain number of Australian citizens from the time of the invasion? You know, the ones that could finally be counted in the census in 1971, a time which remarkably the pond can still recall having lived through, a time when Hansonism was rampant in the bush long before there was an actual Hanson incarnation ...
By this point the pond was well over Henry's humbug ... and even more over the shattered remains of the lizard Oz graphics department, yet again resorting to a huge snap ...
And with that there was just a gobbet to go and for once not a mention of Thucydides ...
Uh huh ... good luck with that lodestar ... otherwise known as back-turning bigot's corner, likely to apologise for the back-turning years after it mattered ...
But that would mean the pond ending on a sour note of a gas-fuelled expulsion of faux cheese into the ether, so why not catchup with a couple of Luckovichs?
There’s always the temptation to try and construct a nuanced criticism of Our Henry’s latest parade of straw men - but sometimes it’s just a lot quicker, and more satisfying, to simply note that he’s a pompous, supercilious old prat, and a windy bullshitter to boot.ReplyDelete
In all honesty, when I first spotted the name “Hancock” I today’s sermon, I thought that Henry was approvingly citing the views of the late, not so great Lang. Come to think of it, Henry’s self-importance also resembles the comedic persona of the late great Tony Hancock. I wouldn’t classify Henry as a tragic clown, though - just a clown.