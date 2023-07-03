In which the pond continues the Monday tradition of Caterist blather and the Major out for his usual march ...

In these troubled times, the pond often finds itself in the company of apostates, dissenters, heretics, deserters, traitors and nonconformists who've abandoned their old ways ...
So the pond was reading a rant by former Republican Mike Lofgren, There's no such thing as a conservative intellectual — only apologists for right-wing power.
It's a long rant, but the thesis was simple enough, and summarised what the pond had learned over the years is what the reptiles at the lizard Oz yearn for day after day, month after month, year after year ...
1. A desire for hierarchy and human inequality.
2. The only acceptable society is based on Christianity.
3. We must obey tradition.
Along the way there were some bon mots ...
Modern conservatives are hag-ridden by demons — the fallen state of man, the hopeless decadence of secular humanism, the imminent collapse of Western Civilization (a term always capitalized).
And - spoiler alert - if the pond might cut to the chase and the conclusion ...
...It is not too much to say that conservative apologetics is a vast rhetorical structure that purports to say one thing when it means another. Economic freedom means the right to exploit one's natural inferiors; religious freedom equates to imposing religion on sinful unbelievers; defense of tradition means censoring and rewriting history, the better to make the present seem like the culmination of conservative ideas.
Ideas those may be, but the product of genuine intellectuals — those who employ critical reasoning and approach facts honestly — they are not. Ever since the Enlightenment, there has been a perpetual battle, a war of words, between those who would make the world a little freer, a little healthier, a little fairer and a little saner, and those who are viscerally repelled by such markers of secular progress. We see the practical consequences of this conflict everywhere, from the ruined cities of Ukraine to our own barbarously retrograde state legislatures. It is necessary for each of us to know which side we are on in the intellectual struggle of this chaotic century.
In much the same way as a Catholic turned atheist, or vice versa, there's nothing like an apostate, and of course the whole of The Bulwark is full of reformed apostates of the Tim Miller kind, busy offering up tracts such as DeSantis Video Brags That His Policies “Literally Threaten Trans Existence”.
...Despite a disquieting turn in public opinion on trans issues, Americans are not looking for an edgelord Nazi who winks at the radicals hoping to eradicate trans people.
In a just world, DeSantis’s latest attempt to get to Trump’s nutball right would result in a backlash so severe that it eradicates from the GOP primary the notion that there is any purchase in signaling to America that your biggest problem with Trump was that he was just too kind and inclusive.
Alas, I doubt we live in such a world.
Indeed, especially if you live in the world of the reptiles at the lizard Oz, but the pond can spend only so much time with the deviants and the heretics.
It's the fanatics that call to the pond, though here the pond must apologise for some falling by the wayside, despite heroic attempts to attract the pond's attention ...
It takes a stern heart to be able to ignore Killer conflating and confusing the Voice with affirmative action, but as soon as the pond wondered why Killer hadn't mentioned US government treaties with the original inhabitants - albeit most often observed in the breach - that the pond's interest started to wane.
The pond quickly scanned the text, but news of Native American tribes hail ‘major victory’ after supreme court ruling hadn't penetrated Killer's rather thick and bigoted brain ...
Really, all that's needed for a comment is a Luckovich ...
As for simplistic Simon and his EXCLUSIVE on the Goulburn gull calling for a return to the 1950s - or perhaps when waging a useless war, the 1960s - what could possibly be said?
Oh wait ...
1. A desire for hierarchy and human inequality.
2. The only acceptable society is based on Christianity.
3. We must obey tradition.
Or perhaps ...
Back to the Fifties... it's a trend, and the beefy boofhead is on the case, and soon enough we'll all be basking in Ming the Merciless glory (as defined by Humpty Dumpty)...
Tremendous stuff, but not enough to tempt the pond, and so it was that the pond turned to reliable reptile correspondents, because they always guaranteed a laugh ...
Who needs Killer, when you have the Caterist banging on about masks, and to follow up the once proud lizard Oz graphics department inevitably produced a snap of comrade Dan in a mask, a hag-ridden demon sure to terrify the lizard Oz readership ...
In fact the reptiles decided that the entire Caterist piece needed a little visual relief so the next gobbet was short, so that the reptiles could cut away to another demonic figure smirking as he inspected his submissive, subservient troops in North Korean style ...
The pond realises that as a floodwaters in quarries whisperer, and climate science denialist, the Caterist is terrified that he might qualify as a prime example of a promoter of misinformation, but the pond promised a laugh ... and after we've got past this terrifying sight ...
As soon as there was a mention of Juliar, the pond knew what must follow, a shot of a frowning, frumpish Gillard, looking chaff bag unhappy ...
There you go ... and if the pond might paraphrase, "catastrophic errors in relation to flood waters in quarries are best avoided by allowing rampant stupidity and misinformation to flourish online", so that a defamation action might balance the federal government still providing funding for the Menzies Research Centre ...
Or some such thing, you catch the drift. For a devout climate science denialist to talk of scientific progress as refuting the consensus simply gives the pond a chance to provide a link to a story about toxic blooms, ‘It gets worse every day’: why are sea lions and dolphins dying along California’s coast?
...The answer to what exactly is driving this outbreak, or why they are increasing in severity, is complex. Ocean water resembles a delicate broth comprised primarily of chloride, sodium, sulfate, magnesium, calcium and potassium, with a host of other ingredients that contribute to plant and marine life. Phosphorous and nitrogen, which are mostly responsible for driving plant and algae growth, accompany myriad other substances such as carbon, boron, strontium and bromide.
When this broth gets out of balance, algae can start to bloom in a harmful way. Factors contributing to an imbalance can include massive ocean-wide shifts like El Niño or underwater volcanoes, natural ocean cycles, lack of iron or other nutrients algae need, human wastewater, which can have high levels of urea even after being treated, and agricultural runoff, which can include pesticides, nitrogen-rich fertilizer and animal waste. Cold water upwelling is another factor, an important natural process that occurs when water from deep, colder parts of the ocean travel upward into surface water due to wind currents, bringing key nutrients that algae of all kinds and fish thrive on.
Scientists say the climate crisis also drives imbalances in two key ways: rising ocean acidity creates conditions where more harmful algae can thrive, and warming ocean temperatures are leading to a proliferation of more toxic algae species and blooms globally.
Or you can read the Caterist moronically blather on about masks ...
And speaking of prize maroons, how can the pond go past the Major, out for his Monday march? And waddya kno, the maroons are in it together ...
Please, you've got to hand it to the Major. He's always straight out of the blocks. "Thanks to special prosecutor John Durham".
So quickly the reptiles can forget, faster than a man in black waving a neuralyzer at them ...
Not only did he indict numerous Russians — and win convictions of multiple Trump associates on other crimes — but he also uncovered how the Trump campaign’s chairman had shared internal polling and strategy with a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant the government says is a Russian intelligence agent, among other things....
...Mr. Durham called Mr. Mueller a “patriot” and did not contradict any of his findings. He said that Russia did interfere in the 2016 election — and characterized that intelligence operation as a “significant threat.” (NY Times, paywall)
None of this is to deny that the Major is a prime doofus, or that the lizard Oz has been a haven for dropkicks peddling conspiracy theories ...
Still banging on about Covid? It's the reptile way ... and in the case of the Major only exceeded by the sublime extent that he can crawl up the backside of his fellow reptiles and News Corp in general ...
The pond didn't have the heart to downsize that snap.
The reptiles had inserted it as a way of terrifying the pond, and they succeeded admirably, up there with the time that the pond first watched Psycho ...
Yes, it's the same sort of grin, going on smirk, going on demonic skull possession ...
And so, all to soon, to the final Major gobbet ... and if the Major can't slip in a "woke" or at least an "Orwellian", the pond will be bitterly disappointed ...
Speaking of Orwellian, Matt Taibbi as the Major's preferred reading? And yet again "overblown claims of climate emergencies"?
Relax, dead sea lions and dolphins, you're just a blip on the Major's watch ...
And what about the clown carnival that Taibbi fell for, like the all day sucker he is? Sorry there are simply too many stories to hand to process ...
Ah, how soon the reptiles forget ...
Imagine Nick Cater playing sport - and instead of listening to the referee, he attacks the ref.ReplyDelete
And then the ref gets kicked while down by The Major.
Such is the koolaid effect.
Reptiles Attack what they don't like.
Are scorpions reptiles?
An interesting technical point Anon ...Delete
Scorpions are arachnids and have eight legs like their cousins—spiders, mites, and ticks.
That said, there are alarming and unnerving similarities ...
They can quickly grab an insect with their pincers and whip their telson, the poisonous tip of their tail forward and sting their prey. They use their poison to kill prey and to defend against predators, and fight valiantly to preserve the right to spread misinformation, distortions, and outright brazen lies ...
https://kids.nationalgeographic.com/animals/invertebrates/facts/scorpion
Thank for the laugh with Nick Cater. There he was, as the right often do, quoting John Stuart Mill, who said: “Conservatives are not necessarily stupid, but most stupid people are conservatives..."ReplyDelete
"It takes a stern heart to be able to ignore Killer conflating and confusing the Voice with affirmative action". Yeah, right on there: one KillerC very occasionally is more than sufficient, but we'd really miss him if he were gone, though 😄ReplyDelete
Perhaps, GB, but not for very long.Delete
Orwellian: but does CM mean it as an insult or a compliment, because there was this article (way back in pre-pandemic 2014, too) about the use of the term:ReplyDelete
https://www.theguardian.com/books/booksblog/2014/nov/11/reading-group-orwellian-1984
Perhaps the final line applies to those at The Australian:
"He [Orwell] may hold up a mirror to the world - but our own faces tend to get in the way."
NickyC: "Victoria's Covid toll now stands at 8908, twice as many deaths per capita as the rest of Australia." Yair, and how many would the death toll stand at if Demonic Dan hadn't instituted the long, hard lockdown ? Does NickyC know ? Does anybody ?ReplyDelete
So let's compare Victoria with that place of great reptile Covid virtue:
Sweden 10.42 million 23,391 deaths, Victoria 6.46 million 8098 deaths
Sweden 2244.8 deaths per million, Victoria 1253.5 deaths per million
Sweden therefore runs at 1.79 times the rate of deaths per million of Victoria.
So what I would really like to know is why Victoria's Covid rate is claimed as twice as many deaths per million as the rest of Australia. Was it something about the climate, or the local population or what ? Now Australia's population is about 26.5 million, minus Victora that's 20.04 million and 13,205 deaths = 658.9 deaths per million. Or nearly 1/2 Victoria's rate as Nick says.
But why ? If you're interested, you might like to read this:
Victoria has fewer COVID-19 cases than New South Wales, so why are more people dying?
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-06/victoria-covid-deaths-compared-to-new-south-wales/100736476
Note that Victoria had fewer cases than NSW. Maybe without the serious lockdown, Victoria's death rate would have been right up there with Sweden's. "The death rates between NSW and Victoria cannot be compared at this time without a detailed study of the cases concerned, taking into account the ages of cases and other co-morbidities," a [Victorian Department of Health] spokesperson said."
But trust NickyC to go for the usual stupidly ignorant reptile misunderstanding.
At least the Lizard Oz has given me my first decent laugh in ages with the headline to today’s Major sermon. “Genuine debate” - yes, that’s something that’s genuinely dear to whatever passes for a Reptile heart……ReplyDelete
Speaking of the decline and fall of the Oz graphics department, just what is that image heading the Caterist’s latest paranoid whinge supposed to represent? At first I thought it was a printing error, or a Rorschach blot, me a while to be some bloke staring at several blank screens in a darkened room. I assume it’s supposed to signify online censorship, but as usual with the Oz graphics, the link is rather tenuous.ReplyDelete
So what’s Troy’s suggested return to Ming’s 1949 economic policy going to involve?ReplyDelete
An end to petrol rationing?
A guarantee of no more coal miners’ strikes?
Putting value back into the Pound?
I eagerly await the details.
If you 'inflate' a £, that makes it bigger, right? From the September quarter 1951 to the June quarter 1952 Menzies managed to keep Consumer Price Inflation above 20%, with the stellar accomplishment for December 1951 of 23.9%Delete
Menzies’ average for financial 1951-2 was 21.7%. This is still, by a significant margin, the Australian record for inflation.
Was this where the claim that the Liberals were naturally the better economic managers sprang from, Chad?Delete
Anonymous - on the increasingly rare occasions when the Menzies revivalists even acknowledge that cycle of inflation, they add explanation along the lines of 'Of course - that inflation was caused by circumstances entirely different from the ones that apply now'. So - no, the claim of Coalition being better economic managers pretty much originated in the columns of self-proclaimed 'economics writers' in the major newspaper chains, as those writers tried to go along with the low spend, low tax, small government meme. Remember that on the day that Kerr withdrew Whitlam's commission, because of supposed economic chaos - the nation had no nett debt.Delete
I was going to say that can't be true about the 'economics writers' because Terry McCrann hasn't been journalising for that long. But I found that actually he has: ever since he joined the Melbourne Sun back in 1970.Delete
How did the journalistic bullshat of the likes of him get taken up by the voters, though, to become some article of faith that surfaced for every election.
Scorpions all a the corpse of nyouz.ReplyDelete
DP "They use their poison to kill prey and to defend against predators, and fight valiantly to preserve the right to spread misinformation, distortions, and outright brazen lies ..."
"There's no such thing as a conservative intellectual — only apologists for right-wing power
"In 1950, author and critic Lionel Trilling wrote:
"... But the conservative impulse and the reactionary impulse do not, with some isolated and some ecclesiastical exceptions, express themselves in ideas but only in action or in irritable mental gestures which seek to resemble ideas."
...
"Conservative "bestsellers" are almost invariably distinguished by their numbing sameness: a shrill cry of victimhood, a hunt for scapegoats, a tone that alternates between hysteria and heavy sarcasm.
...
"1. A desire for hierarchy and human inequality. This belief derives from the medieval religious notion of the Great Chain of Being, whereby there is a place for everybody and everybody must know his place. It justifies economic exploitation and denial of political rights. Conservative writers propagandize on its behalf with a straw-man argument: Any gain in equality costs society an equal or greater loss in freedom; egalitarianism is the mere soulless equality of the gulag, where we cannot own property and must share toothbrushes. This sentiment pops up consistently in the works of American conservative theorists, from Buckley's "Unless you have freedom to be unequal, there is no such thing as freedom," to David Brooks' hankering for rule by a wise elite. American-style laissez-faire economics and libertarianism are largely based on this idea.
2. The only acceptable society is based on Christianity. Never mind the establishment clause of the First Amendment; conservatives will forever try to smuggle in more and more official endorsement of religion until the United States is effectively a theocracy...
3. We must obey tradition. For some unexplained reason, our ancestors were infinitely wiser than us, and apparently they get a vote on present affairs...
...
https://news.yahoo.com/theres-no-thing-conservative-intellectual-160001070.html
"until the United States is effectively a theocracy". Well what else do you reckon can happen to a gerontocracy when its olds die off ?Delete
Anonymous - thank you for reminding us of that absolute gem from Lionel Trilling.ReplyDelete
Yeah "irritable mental gestures which seek to resemble ideas". I'll have to use that one again (and again and ...).Delete
So, now here's something from the Maj. Mitch.: "Hunter Biden has now taken a guilty plea on tax charges while the new House Republican majority reveals machinations by the Justice Department to shield the President's son." Ohh, how terrible; and nobody has ever made any "machinations" to protect any Trumps, have they. Oh no.ReplyDelete
But the thing I've never seen even one single reference to, is any proof or even just some evidence, that Hunter Biden ever actually owned that laptop. Just the words of some guy who reckons it was Hunter Biden in person who dropped the laptop off for "repairs" and then never returned to pick it up again. Despite that it supposedly had some damaging emails on board which apparently Hunter just completely forgot about.
Nor have I seen any reference to the laptop repairer seeking to get paid for his so-called repair work - what did he actually do ? Replace the hard drive with one of his own maybe ?
Can anybody point me to any actual evidence whatsoever that the malfunctioning laptop was ever actually owned and used by Hunter ?
The Republicans have offered zero evidence of anything, GB, and have even resorted to such bullshit as “it’s all about perceptions”.ReplyDelete
Meanwhile, while he’s obviously a far from perfect individual it’s been pointed out that the penalty Biden Jr received for his minor tax infringements were much stronger than is normally levied, and that his gun registration offence is one that Republican legislators have been keen to repeal (along with any and all other remaining gun controls of course).
None of this will prevent the Republicans and their enablers from constantly shrieking “Hunter’s laptop!” In an attempt to deflect attention from the Trump Syndicate.
Yeah, Hunter's laptop forever until even Watergate passes from human recall. Can't recall, or just haven't seen, any response from the Biden's though, which, true or false, is probably their best way of keeping it all low-key anyway.Delete
"If I don't mention it, then it never happened" works for everybody.