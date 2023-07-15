In which the pond becomes increasingly desperate, and neither the dog botherer or the Angelic one are much help ...

In recent times, pundits have had much fun noting Clarence Thomas's inability to fill out forms correctly or conduct himself with the slightest sign of integrity, while at the same time purporting to offer deep and meaningful originalist interpretations of the law of the land. There's been much hand-wringing WaPo style ... (paywall)
“Any presumption in favor of Thomas’s integrity and commitment to comply with the law is gone. His assurances and promises cannot be trusted. Is there more? What’s the whole story? The nation needs to know,” said Stephen Gillers, a legal ethics expert at New York University.
But SCOTUS in its current form is a joke and a disregard for forms and ethics is a standard ploy.
Even so, and despite this careful training, the pond was knocked down to discover that an alleged prof and top commentator for the lizard Oz, the oscillating fan, didn't bother to read contracts... (Graudian away)
“I used the phrase, ‘If the CEO was caught fucking a goat and the rest of the media was piling on then surely I would not be precluded from doing the same,’” Van Onselen told the court.
“I remember Mr McDonald being reassuring and saying something to the effect of, ‘Of course, hopefully it won’t come to that.’”
McDonald told the court there had been no such conversation.
Ten’s counsel, Arthur Moses SC, questioned the commentator about the phone call, saying he was using a “fabricated” memory to “get away from the impact of the non-disparagement clause”.
When Moses asked if he had read the final redundancy document before signing it, Van Onselen replied: “No, I did not.”
He earlier claimed his legitimacy as a journalist and media commentator was at risk by the media company’s contract rules.
If there was any justice in the world, the oscillating fan's legitimacy should be at risk for proudly and defiantly revealing he's a blithering idiot.
Not only did he not read the contract he signed, he also apparently had an imaginary conversation, a kind of recovered memory from the murky recesses of a fetid swamp mind.
The pond was reminded why it rarely paid any attention to the oscillating fan in the lizard Oz, and lo, there he was again today ...
And what an ironic splash he makes ... though it should have read "Prof's first step to recovery ...have fun with a goat." Or perhaps "Libs' first step to recovery: always read the contract."
Meanwhile, at the top of the digital page, there was no sign that the lizard Oz was capable of recognising its problems ...
As usual, there was Dame Slap, still banging on about the Lehrmann matter, and earning an automatic red card...
As usual, the pond knew that something had been disappeared to the cornfield, and turned to the infallible Pope to be reminded what it was ...
Was it wise to use up an infallible Pope so early in the day?
How else to remember that of late the reptiles have taken to disappearing things that might disappoint.
And that's why the pond is becoming increasingly desperate and having a hard time summoning any enthusiasm, especially as the reptiles seemed very excited about the Reserve Bank (when not indulging in transphobia, which of late has shifted in the usual way across to the ABC) ...
Why was the pond nervous? Why even nattering "Ned" had a go at the opposition, before finding redemption in the bizarre shape of the beefy boofhead from Goulburn ...
Fortunately that was all the natter from "Ned" the pond could stand, or needed to stand, and so the pond reverted to the dog botherer for a standard serve of weekend reptile comedy....
Clearly the dog botherer has become American and is part of the problem. Probably spends too much time watching Faux Noise for stories for his Sky after dark shouting at clouds show ...
Meanwhile, the dog botherer is droning on and on, because the leftist activist groups, who possibly stormed the Capitol ...
Astonishing really, or perhaps deeply pathetic, though the pond would settle for worrisomely wretched, but what's most disappointing is the sublime way that the dog botherer refuses to acknowledge his own role in the wars. Couldn't there have been at least one mention of his favourite theme over the years?
And so to the bonus, and here the pond began to flail about, because it simply had to save a serve of Polonial prattle for the Sunday meditation ...
The Angelic one had been in splendid form about Calvary, but this day's crucifixion wasn't nearly as promising ...
Sadly the Angelic one isn't really skilled at a good groaning or even a good "we'll all be rooned by Xmas" and so tends to splutter out in her last gobbet, railing at childcare in the usual Angelic way, a vast conspiracy designed to make women work, while they could be at home cooking and cleaning and scrubbing and scribbling the odd column to earn a little pin money ...
Childcare is child minding? Stay in the home and keep on with the breeding, and make sure they grow up fundamentalist Catholic and can write columns about the fate of Calvary?
Well, it's one way to approach things, but enough of all that, and back to where the pond started off, with klowns who kan't read kontracts, and with more TT available here ...
"Zooming into his hearing last month from the Amalfi coast in Italy, Van Onselen...". Oh my goodness, the Amalfi coast ! Who would want to go there ?ReplyDelete
"TikToker Lexi Jordan ... has drawn the internet’s ire after posting a TikTok in which she complains about how “hard” it is to get to Italy’s Amalfi Coast."
This American Tourist Is Livid That European Travel Involves Travel
https://junkee.com/europe-amalfi-coast-tiktok-travel/352804
No wonder he's in such a bad mood.
"As usual, there was Dame Slap, still banging on about the Lehrmann matter". She really is doing a huge obsessive compulsive act isn't she - this is way worse even that her looney tunes love affair with Chris Monckton and the UN black helicopters.ReplyDelete
But what can the Murdochians actually get out of her obsession - is there a million readers who just can't wait for her next episode ?
Ned ? "Bullock's record points to a touch-minded central banker..." Touch-minded ? I thought all the touchy-feely stuff was well and truly out these days.ReplyDelete