Saturday, July 15, 2023

In which the pond becomes increasingly desperate, and neither the dog botherer or the Angelic one are much help ...

 


In recent times, pundits have had much fun noting Clarence Thomas's inability to fill out forms correctly or conduct himself with the slightest sign of integrity, while at the same time purporting to offer deep and meaningful originalist interpretations of the law of the land. There's been much hand-wringing WaPo style ... (paywall)

A judicial ethics expert said the pattern was troubling.
“Any presumption in favor of Thomas’s integrity and commitment to comply with the law is gone. His assurances and promises cannot be trusted. Is there more? What’s the whole story? The nation needs to know,” said Stephen Gillers, a legal ethics expert at New York University.

But SCOTUS in its current form is a joke and a disregard for forms and ethics is a standard ploy.

Even so, and despite this careful training, the pond was knocked down to discover that an alleged prof and top commentator for the lizard Oz, the oscillating fan, didn't bother to read contracts... (Graudian away)

...Zooming into his hearing last month from the Amalfi coast in Italy, Van Onselen said he had not read the non-disparagement clause in his redundancy contract after being reassured by the Paramount human resources executive Anthony McDonald that he could disparage Ten in various circumstances.
“I used the phrase, ‘If the CEO was caught fucking a goat and the rest of the media was piling on then surely I would not be precluded from doing the same,’” Van Onselen told the court.
“I remember Mr McDonald being reassuring and saying something to the effect of, ‘Of course, hopefully it won’t come to that.’”
McDonald told the court there had been no such conversation.
Ten’s counsel, Arthur Moses SC, questioned the commentator about the phone call, saying he was using a “fabricated” memory to “get away from the impact of the non-disparagement clause”.
When Moses asked if he had read the final redundancy document before signing it, Van Onselen replied: “No, I did not.”
He earlier claimed his legitimacy as a journalist and media commentator was at risk by the media company’s contract rules.

If there was any justice in the world, the oscillating fan's legitimacy should be at risk for proudly and defiantly revealing he's a blithering idiot. 

Not only did he not read the contract he signed, he also apparently had an imaginary conversation, a kind of recovered memory from the murky recesses of a fetid swamp mind.

The pond was reminded why it rarely paid any attention to the oscillating fan in the lizard Oz, and lo, there he was again today ...




And what an ironic splash he makes ...  though it should have read "Prof's first step to recovery ...have fun with a goat." Or perhaps "Libs' first step to recovery: always read the contract."

Meanwhile, at the top of the digital page, there was no sign that the lizard Oz was capable of recognising its problems ...




As usual, there was Dame Slap, still banging on about the Lehrmann matter, and earning an automatic red card...

As usual, the pond knew that something had been disappeared to the cornfield, and turned to the infallible Pope to be reminded what it was ...




Was it wise to use up an infallible Pope so early in the day? 

How else to remember that of late the reptiles have taken to disappearing things that might disappoint.

And that's why the pond is becoming increasingly desperate and having a hard time summoning any enthusiasm, especially as the reptiles seemed very excited about the Reserve Bank (when not indulging in transphobia, which of late has shifted in the usual way across to the ABC) ...



Why was the pond nervous? Why even nattering "Ned" had a go at the opposition, before finding redemption in the bizarre shape of the beefy boofhead from Goulburn ...



Fortunately that was all the natter from "Ned" the pond could stand, or needed to stand, and so the pond reverted to the dog botherer for a standard serve of weekend reptile comedy....




Why does the pond find this so vastly amusing? Well the dog botherer himself, and his Sky after dark mob are the chief exponents of all the dog botherer is about to moan about, which leads to an epic bout of both siderist blather ...

Meanwhile, loyal followers of the cult of the Weekly Beast will have read ...

...Sky News Australia was boasting about its ratings for King Charles’ coronation recently and it gave us an insight into why News Corp was so critical of the ABC’s coronation coverage and its decision to include Stan Grant on a pre-ceremony panel.
“The coronation of King Charles delivered Sky News’ highest rating day so far in 2023,” the Murdoch outfit told advertisers, delivering an average audience of 91,000 from 4pm.
Impressive? Not if you look at the ABC’s figures for the same event. The King’s procession averaged 1,182,000 viewers on the ABC, putting it ahead of Seven’s 1,096,000 and Nine’s 738,000, according to OzTAM which measures viewing through broadcast TV and streaming devices.
It’s only a matter of days until Sky News Australia launches a dedicated new channel promising to “canvass all angles” of the Indigenous voice to parliament, but its After Dark stars are making their views on the voice known.
“There are a multitude of good reasons to reject the race-based referendum,” Sky presenter Rita Panahi wrote in the Herald Sun. “Just in the past week we’ve seen more reasons to vote No to the racial division and privilege the Yes camp wants enshrined in the Constitution.”

It puts the poor old doggie boy in a pretty pickle, pissing against his mob's wind, and doing his best to redeem the Robodebt irredeemable ...




Oh it's hard to move on, especially if you're a dog botherer ...




Stop right there. "Worrisome" trend? That's classic "US formal or old-fashioned", if you follow the Cambridge line, as in ...




Clearly the dog botherer has become American and is part of the problem. Probably spends too much time watching Faux Noise for stories for his Sky after dark shouting at clouds show ...

Now if he'd said it was a "troubling", he would have been more mid-Atlantic, and he might have been able to apologise for his role as a climate science denialist, which of late has seen some worrisome trends in US cartooning ...









Back to the dog botherer trying to do his best to downplay Robodebt ...




Ah, that reference to the pandemic. It's not just climate science is it? There's that other worrisome reptile trend followed by Killer and his Kavalcade of Klowns ...







Meanwhile, the dog botherer is droning on and on, because the leftist activist groups, who possibly stormed the Capitol ...




Social media? The pond realises that the dog botherer wants to swim against the tide in the matter of just one thing, the voice, but surely he should know the calls are coming from inside the Sky after dark house ...

Meanwhile, a both siderist will do what a both siderist is going to do, though being a ratbag card-carrying member of the hard right makes the both siderist going a tad tricky...



Astonishing really, or perhaps deeply pathetic, though the pond would settle for worrisomely wretched, but what's most disappointing is the sublime way that the dog botherer refuses to acknowledge his own role in the wars. Couldn't there have been at least one mention of his favourite theme over the years?



 

And so to the bonus, and here the pond began to flail about, because it simply had to save a serve of Polonial prattle for the Sunday meditation ...

The Angelic one had been in splendid form about Calvary, but this day's crucifixion wasn't nearly as promising ...




Anyone familiar with the Angelic one will know where this is coming from. In the manner of fundamentalist tykes around the world, women should stay at home and get on with the breeding, though contributing the odd column is acceptable enough, provided it follows an appropriate ideological line ...

If a woman dares to have a child and head back to work, ruination of all will follow ...

As for talk of the economy, and a woman in charge at the RBA, the immortal Rowe had matters in hand ...





Should the pond have used up an immortal Rowe so early in the piece? 

There has to be some kind of comedy, even if it's riding the dragon.

Meanwhile, the Angelic one is deeply puzzled at the behaviour of the grasshoppers, living out the Alan Furst line "Live today, for tomorrow we die" ...




Indeed, indeed, but the pond already knows the correct reptile response. Years of listening to the groaning will do it for you ...




Sadly the Angelic one isn't really skilled at a good groaning or even a good "we'll all be rooned by Xmas" and so tends to splutter out in her last gobbet, railing at childcare in the usual Angelic way, a vast conspiracy designed to make women work, while they could be at home cooking and cleaning and scrubbing and scribbling the odd column to earn a little pin money ...



Childcare is child minding? Stay in the home and keep on with the breeding, and make sure they grow up fundamentalist Catholic and can write columns about the fate of Calvary?

Well, it's one way to approach things, but enough of all that, and back to where the pond started off, with klowns who kan't read kontracts, and with more TT available here ...




  1. GrueBleenJul 15, 2023, 9:54:00 AM

    "Zooming into his hearing last month from the Amalfi coast in Italy, Van Onselen...". Oh my goodness, the Amalfi coast ! Who would want to go there ?
    "TikToker Lexi Jordan ... has drawn the internet’s ire after posting a TikTok in which she complains about how “hard” it is to get to Italy’s Amalfi Coast."

    This American Tourist Is Livid That European Travel Involves Travel
    https://junkee.com/europe-amalfi-coast-tiktok-travel/352804

    No wonder he's in such a bad mood.

    ReplyDelete
  2. GrueBleenJul 15, 2023, 10:16:00 AM

    "As usual, there was Dame Slap, still banging on about the Lehrmann matter". She really is doing a huge obsessive compulsive act isn't she - this is way worse even that her looney tunes love affair with Chris Monckton and the UN black helicopters.

    But what can the Murdochians actually get out of her obsession - is there a million readers who just can't wait for her next episode ?

    ReplyDelete
  3. GrueBleenJul 15, 2023, 10:24:00 AM

    Ned ? "Bullock's record points to a touch-minded central banker..." Touch-minded ? I thought all the touchy-feely stuff was well and truly out these days.

    ReplyDelete

