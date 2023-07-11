In which Dame Groan cultists must wade through murky Orwellian and bromancer waters before reaching their prize ...

Bitter regrets at astonishing sacrifices arising from sticking to the lizard Oz?
Sometimes the pond has a few, perhaps too many to mention ... what fragile beauty, what tender moment, what Pythonish juxtaposition, was lost to the pond for all eternity by not being able to embrace gorgeous George and share his devotion?
Plain-spoken appeal from a manly man cutting through ...and yet was it not Kipling himself who said that a brave heart and a courteous tongue would carry stout-hearted souls far through the jungle, and so the pond must abandon George, leave his plain-speaking tent, and move on to familiar fields ...
Hang on a 'mo, what else before turning to the usual day with the reptiles of the lizard Oz?
Well the pond woke to the news that the WMO was at it again ... Preliminary data shows hottest week on record. Unprecedented sea surface temperatures and Antarctic sea ice loss
Dammit, if only they'd listen to the Major and take a nuanced view of things. What's this constant talk of new records and uncharted territory? Nuance please, a little nuance ...
And so to a new trend, which is an old trend, but new again.
For a time the pond had thought that "woke" had taken the reptile world by storm and "Orwellian" - that constant invoking of a devout socialist - had been dismissed from the lexicon. But you can't keep a good socialist down, and the lizard Oz editorialist was in fine form ...
Inspirational stuff, and just as a barking mad Trumpian judge had set off Killer, he'd also set off the lizard Oz editorialist, and Captain Potato's crew were up for the game...
But what of the lizard Oz editorialist? Had the pond sold a false bill of goods? Sorry, the pond held back the last par for effect, and lo, instead of "woke", the old Orwellian socialist was in pride of place ...
Yes, a nuanced view please. It's far less Orwellian simply to disappear news and do an Amish shunning, and then the readership won't get agitated by all this Orwellian talk of something wrong with the climate ...
And so on to the real meat, and here the pond decided to punish devotees of Dame Groan by making them wait.
The bromancer had important things to say, and having missed the bro on the weekend, now seemed the right time to give the bro an outing ...
Ah, the old Xian routine, not a bug but a reliable bromancer feature, but here the pond must pause a moment so that it can celebrate a positive contribution by clap happy Xian ... per the infallible Pope ...
An infallible Pope so early in the piece? Sorry the pond just wanted to have a celebratory Hillsong moment before proceeding ... clap your hands at mission accomplished ...
At this point the reptiles decided to insert an image celebrating their usual colonial triumphalism ...
The pond thought it would have been more amusing to insert a chart from the 2021 census ...
And there was this in the 2016 census ...
Downward curves everywhere ...no wonder the bro is having a hard time, no wonder he's lashing out, it's almost too much for a fundamentalist Catholic bigot to bare (bear if you will, but the pond does like the notion of the bromancer baring it all)...
... says the wildly speculating bro, making light of the history of Aboriginal suffering and persecution, while the rancid remains of the lizard Oz graphics department decided this was the perfect moment to slip in a snap trading off on traditional fare ...
And then it was back to the bromancer splitting hairs about the size of the massacre, though none of this is remotely to denigrate Aboriginal people, whatever you might read that denigrates Aboriginal people...
The pond imagines that the booklet also fails to praise amazing displays of grace ...
Instead the corpse of the lizard Oz graphics department, now in advanced rigor mortis, decided to bring back a snap of former Chairman Rudd ...
What to make of all this? Why it's a Marxist plot ... you can't be a child of B. A. Santamaria without seeing devious Marxists everywhere ...
Actually whatever happens, the pond suspects that the bromancer won't be forced to do anything outside his usual displays of fear mongering and bigotry, not to mention his way with words, such as "crackers" and "madness" ...
Remember this?
It's called projection ... and when you're crackers, calling others crackers is by far the best way to project, to dissemble, to destroy and generate bitter polarisation ... and anybody who disagrees is clearly a Marxist ...
And so to those Dame Groan devotees who lasted through all that, to the usual Tuesday groaning ...
Indeed, indeed, there's nothing like serious errors to show you're doing your job well ... but luckily the pond had sensed this would be a tough gig, and had held in reserve an infallible Pope for the occasion ...
That's how the pond likes to do its economic analysis, but Dame Groan is a stats wonk and will shortly get into the wonkery ...
The pond realises that the pond had promised some conclusive figures, but first there's an unseemly contribution from the tattered remains of the lizard Oz graphics department, huge until the pond took the necessary downsizing step ...
The pond also began to wonder if the serves of Dame Groan might be more digestible if reduced to small chunks ...
Nope, just rumours and hearsay and idle speculation, but at last some dinkum figures to show that we'll all be rooned, and possibly by Xmas ... quite likely economic catastrophe of some kind is lurking in the arras ...
At this point the zombie-like lizard Oz graphics department did a Carrie and a hand lurched from the grave and inserted a huge shot of a fiendish comrade Bill, designed to send the readership into a frenzy or a fainting fit ...
And so to a final, mercifully short gobbet ...
Cult devotees of a good groaning can't complain. The pond has done its job and served up Dame Groan, and it's not the pond's fault that it ended with more of a whimper than a bang, and a mix of doves and cards - anyone for 500? - but looking on the bright side, this week it was NDIS to cop it, when at a time of nuance, surely renewables should have been in Dame Groan's sights ...
And now because the pond can't help itself, a bromancer bonus to the bromancer, because at time of writing, the bro was top of the digital page ma ...
So far so good, with the Germans to hand to join the bro's war with China by Xmas ...
Hmm, that's pretty black and white, but after the next gobbet the pond will reveal its true purpose in going with the bonus ...
Only the bromancer could write "helping to develop and evolve Germany's strategic personality", but now to the final gobbet and the pond's confession ...
And here the pond must confess that the sole and entire purpose of offering that bromancer bonus was as a set-up for an immortal Rowe, so that the pond might end with a relevant cartoon, and that's more than enough of all that for a Tuesday. It's been a long time since the pond has heard a hearty Zegna joke ...
