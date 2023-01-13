In which the pond tries to lighten the tedium of a day with the reptiles, only for the infallible Pope to ruin the party ...

The reptiles are an exceptionally dull bunch this day, even as the sociopathic Vlad the impaler goes about his war mongering and the Dominator does his level best to distract from the Pellists at the top of the lizard Oz digital page ...
Mentally the pond had already said farewell to the frock wearer, though there were some fancy frocks on display. As well as that shimmering white testament to virginity above, there was also the sign of a scarlet woman, enough to warm the heart of any frock lover ...
However when a friend sent the pond a meme reviving memories of a struggling Britain and the way a Morris Minor almost led to a pond divorce, the pond knew how it was going to start the day ...
What a hoot. The pond must start watching PMQs again, and lie back and think of Harry and the eventual triumph of the gingers ...
And so to the day's business, which largely consisted of avoiding the Pellists, and luckily Monsieur Dupont arrived with a stupendous act of treachery, a craven stabbing in the back while the bromancer was on holydays, and defenceless, and unable to fire off a salvo in reply ...
Still with the idle talk of "critics", and yet only David Kilcullen is mentioned by name, and oh the ignominy, that the bromancer should have been treated so cruelly, and within the pages of the lizard Oz itself!
As for the rest, as usual when the pond goes in search of a bonus, and finds sweet bugger all, the pond will show its workings as proof ...
Oh fucketty fuck, the reptiles even dug the Pellist - """ if you will - up out of the grave to contribute another column, but the pond is done with the Pellists, though there were some mighty fine frocks in the coverage ...
Another virginal white gown, and a reminder of the innocence of childhoods ruined ...
Elsewhere, the lizard Oz editorialist was still holding the fort and the meretricious Merritt was blathering away about NSW Labor, as some sort of distraction from the Dominator, and there was nothing for it, the pond had to go with the hole in the bucket man ... though this day he provided ample evidence why anyone under 30 still reading the lizard Oz is clearly a barking mad young vulgar youff loon ...
A correspondent first pointed the pond to the venerable Meade's joyous The Australian's youth title the Oz folds less than a year after launch ... and instead of hoping hopeless young loons would fork out $8.99 a month to swell the chairman's coffers with Oz shekels, this is the sort of crap they're left to endure, an endless hell of tedious verbiage...
The pond was vastly relieved, it had made it through the hole in the bucket man, and hadn't ventured a single thought regarding his opus, but had some fun along the way, and with nary a thought of Austin Brexits or sociopathic Vlad the Impaler, or child molestation in the Catholic church, and those defending the indefensible frock-loving Pellists in reptile la la land, and then dammit, the infallible Pope had to come along, and give the pond a reality check, and ruin everything ...
Suddenly the death of the Oz seemed the slightest sign of what the cruel, heartless old manage to do to the young ...
