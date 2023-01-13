Friday, January 13, 2023

In which the pond tries to lighten the tedium of a day with the reptiles, only for the infallible Pope to ruin the party ...

 


The reptiles are an exceptionally dull bunch this day, even as the sociopathic Vlad the impaler goes about his war mongering and the Dominator does his level best to distract from the Pellists at the top of the lizard Oz digital page ...







Mentally the pond had already said farewell to the frock wearer, though there were some fancy frocks on display. As well as that shimmering white testament to virginity above, there was also the sign of a scarlet woman, enough to warm the heart of any frock lover ...






However when a friend sent the pond a meme reviving memories of a struggling Britain and the way a Morris Minor almost led to a pond divorce, the pond knew how it was going to start the day ...






What a hoot. The pond must start watching PMQs again, and lie back and think of Harry and the eventual triumph of the gingers ...

And so to the day's business, which largely consisted of avoiding the Pellists, and luckily Monsieur Dupont arrived with a stupendous act of treachery, a craven stabbing in the back while the bromancer was on holydays, and defenceless, and unable to fire off a salvo in reply ...





What a gutless wonder! "Critics have labelled"! "These misperceptions"!?

Come on cowardly custard, we all know who you mean, we all know who you're really talking about, and him not around to respond. 

Why not come out and say it, you guttersniper, you vagabond, you miscreant, you have the bromancer in your sights, but you're too afraid to say it ...

Before we get into your wretched listicle about "errors of judgment" - only four? what a lack of imagination! - let us remember that even the Royal Australian Regiment Association, "Keeping the Spirit Alive", found pleasure in reproducing one of the bromancer's many splendid anti-tank tirades ...










Great stuff, and there's endless screeds more in old issues of the pond and elsewhere on the intertubes, even outside the lizard Oz paywall ...

Now have at it, you cowardly custard Monsieur Dupont, with your bloody useless listicle, as if that could sway the pond away from its devotion to the bromancer ... and by the way, have the guts to name names ...







Say what? You'll reference Rob Lee at War on the Rocks furiously scribbling TheTank is not Obsolete, and other Observations about the Future of Combat, but you and/or the reptiles wouldn't provide a link, and still you try to sow the seeds of confusion and chaos by talking of serious mistakes, as if the bromancer had ever made a "serious mistake" in his life. Oh okay, apart from the DLP and his bromance with the onion muncher and ...

By golly, the pond is going to dob you in, sirrah, to the bromancer himself suh, and when he gets back there's going to be some serious words.

Now pull yourself together man and admit your manifest errors in a manly way, or the bromancer will likely blow you out of the water, or blow himself up in the battle ... because he's the sort of take no prisoners and take no tanks sort of guy the reptiles love ...







Still with the idle talk of "critics", and yet only David Kilcullen is mentioned by name, and oh the ignominy, that the bromancer should have been treated so cruelly, and within the pages of the lizard Oz itself!

As for the rest, as usual when the pond goes in search of a bonus, and finds sweet bugger all, the pond will show its workings as proof ...







Oh fucketty fuck, the reptiles even dug the Pellist - """ if you will - up out of the grave to contribute another column, but the pond is done with the Pellists, though there were some mighty fine frocks in the coverage ...





Another virginal white gown, and a reminder of the innocence of childhoods ruined ...

Elsewhere, the lizard Oz editorialist was still holding the fort and the meretricious Merritt was blathering away about NSW Labor, as some sort of distraction from the Dominator, and there was nothing for it, the pond had to go with the hole in the bucket man ... though this day he provided ample evidence why anyone under 30 still reading the lizard Oz is clearly a barking mad young vulgar youff loon ...

A correspondent first pointed the pond to the venerable Meade's joyous The Australian's youth title the Oz folds less than a year after launch ... and instead of hoping hopeless young loons would fork out $8.99 a month to swell the chairman's coffers with Oz shekels, this is the sort of crap they're left to endure, an endless hell of tedious verbiage...







The pond didn't come unprepared. Needless to say, there's no talk of Thucydides, or other ancient Greeks or Romans, or passing philosophers, just a pumping up of the liar from the Shire ... and so other entertainment had to be organised, and frankly Deakin phil prof Patrick Stokes was on a roll on Twitter, and even though it's now being fucked over by uncle Elon and become the home of Nazis, it can still be entertaining ...









Ah yes, Patrick, all this blather about Mordialloc, as if the Dominator would go looking for his outfit in a Melbourne beachside suburb.

Of course he took to Parramatta road, where you can buy a used guitar any day of the week.

Why didn't the pond remember that? 

That Nazi costume shop was just up the road from the McDonalds where all the fighting and the shooting takes place, somewhere near the shop that used to sell clerical robes and collars to Catholics wanting to beguile a child ...

Then all was forgiven, as Stokes came up with a masterstroke ...








By golly that is a long game, and what fond memories of our Glad it produced, almost up there with an Austin Brexit ...

Meanwhile, our hole in the bucket man was determined to bore even the old fart demographic shitless ... 







Talk about dropping his game ... still no mention of Thucydides! Why even Killer Creighton could come up with a throwaway Tacitus quote ...

But the pond was ready and had an easy response ... a cartoon-led recovery ...








Everybody was having fun, including the immortal Rowe ...










Meanwhile tedious old Henry was at last winding down with a final gobbet, and still not an ancient Greek or Roman or philosopher to be had for love or money ...






The pond was vastly relieved, it had made it through the hole in the bucket man, and hadn't ventured a single thought regarding his opus, but had some fun along the way, and with nary a thought of Austin Brexits or sociopathic Vlad the Impaler, or child molestation in the Catholic church, and those defending the indefensible frock-loving Pellists in reptile la la land, and then dammit, the infallible Pope had to come along, and give the pond a reality check, and ruin everything ...






Suddenly the death of the Oz seemed the slightest sign of what the cruel, heartless old manage to do to the young ... 



