So here's a new theory...

This is not the reptile content you are looking for ... but thanks to all for all those cards and letters, and as that mighty drunk Dean Martin used to say, keep all those cards letters coming in the new year ...
Meanwhile, here's the new theory. There is no reptile content here. This is a travel blog, at least until the New Year ...
Sad to say, this travel blog will have only one posting, but it's a good one, full of seasonal spirit ...
Greetings from Glenrowan, spiritual home of Ned, but forget all that Sidney Nolan guff, and in particular forget the horror of Mick Jagger as Ned, and even poor old Heath Ledger ...
Instead, get with the real Xmas spirit of Glenrowan ...
And here's an old Rowe, as befits a travel blog, with the Dom a roving cricketer ... and dammit, the pond reckons it will be just as relevant in the new year as it is right now, because it looks like it's going to be an endless summer ...
I wonder what those Glenrowaners do with the rest of their year.ReplyDelete
Make the world's finest fortified wines?Delete