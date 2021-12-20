Season's greetings and joy and peace to all ...

And he said unto them, When I sent you without purse, and scrip, and shoes, lacked ye any thing? And they said, Nothing.
Then said he unto them, But now, he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip: and he that hath no Glock or Winchester, let him sell his garment, and buy one.
For I say unto you, that this that is written must yet be accomplished in me, And he was reckoned among the transgressors: for the things concerning me have an end.
And they said, Lord, behold, here are two guns.
And he said unto them, It is not nearly enough. We need Clint's double-action Smith & Wesson Model 29 . 44-cal. Magnum revolver, once the most powerful hand gun in the world, or maybe we should upgrade to the model 500 .50 cal Magnum, and we certainly need a few AR-15's, just in case we meet a few Satanist creeps, and heck, what about a Barrett M82 so we can pick them off at a distance, and then if Santa has done the right thing in the good old Xmas stocking, go forth and slaughter as many as you can find, lest the cock crow three times. Praise the lord and pass the ammo …
It's called Xmas cheer, and bugger it if we can't celebrate my birthday with a good old shooting and killing spree … take those cocksucking mofucker liberals down like a good Xian ... or a good Taliban.
Yippee-Ki-Yay, Hans, joy to all and peace to the world!
