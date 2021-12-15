In which the pond continues to wind down, with nattering "Ned" and Dame Slap making miserable company ...

It's mid-week in the pond's wind-down tour of the reptiles before heading off to celebrate the silly season, and it can't come soon enough ...
This day began badly, what with the reptiles still taking Clive's cash in the claw, giving the freedumb people a spot on the front page, which will allow some to recycle the old, allegedly Churchillian joke about haggling over the price ...
And that's why the pond ended up where it did this morning.
It isn't where it wanted to be, but it is what it is, and not even the lizard Oz's editorial about freedumb and SloMo could persuade the pond to go there ... not even that headline about SloMo's instincts being sound ...
A Jew joke, which reminds the pond of the Larry David rule about the need for it to be Jew on Jew, or bald on bald ... (and yes, Larry did go there in his latest episode, and SloMo also went there, transcript here, and at Polonius's Sydney Institute of all places).
So here we are ...
An old fart playing the young woman card?
Why it immediately took the pond back to the days when big News Corp demonised a young woman, and none of the reptiles gave a stuff ...
The wiki here has the footnotes, but just a jog to the memory ...
She fled the country, of course. Now as a devout atheist the pond has no time for Islam, but still, the pond was shocked by the ferocity, the viciousness, the bile in the News Corp attacks ...
That was back then, when the war on Islam was in full swing, before it got replaced by the war on China, and it was something fierce ...
When the storm was in full swing, pushed along by The Australian, people called Abdel-Magied "un-Australian" in the street. Coalition backbencher Eric Abetz campaigned "as a matter of urgency" to dump her from the Council for Australian-Arab Relations. Other senior Coalition politicians – Peter Dutton, Barnaby Joyce, Mitch Fifield and Tony Abbott – lined up to castigate her, while backbencher George Christensen suggested self-deportation. (SMH here)
Yes, the lizard Oz led the way in the witch hunt, so we're deep into hypocrisy and "physician and nattering 'Ned', heal thyself" territory ...
Of course the pond could go on and on about the damaging impact of News Corp on the USA and Australia, but remains haunted by that persecution ...
There was another reminder in the Saturday Paper...
Yes, that reminds the pond, there was a story about that trip in Crikey ... a little old and so notable for a case of the "em's" ...
The pond will do a little excision so it can jump right to the reptiles ...
And now back to the righteous tones of "Ned's" natter, in his usual way doing a copious borrow from the thoughts of another, because generally he himself is inclined to be completely clueless ...
Does "Ned" ever worry about his own mental health? Is he aware that it can be dodgy for old codgers who work for News Corp and try to hold on to their principles?
What a woeful tale was told at the Daily Beast, with this just one of six ...
Some have to flee the country, some just have to flee the company ...
And so to a final word from the sanctimonious old loon ...
Oh how about a Jew joke to round things off ... because damned if we'll get a line from nattering "Ned" about it being time to hold News Corp accountable for its many crimes ...
And so to Dame Slap treading the same turf ...
Want online reform? Try standing up for climate science, and against the IPA and MAGA hat wearers ...
At this point, the pond could easily have recycled all that reptile Abdel-Magied malarkey but what's the point? Dame Slap, a routine abuser of all and sundry, sometimes in a most vicious way, is never going to see the mote in her own eye, though she loves to spot the mote in others ...
That talk of incitement, with some forced to flee the country, some to flee the company, led the pond immediately on to another reminder of recent reptile endeavours ...
Oh they're going to cop a lot of reptile stick in the next few months ... it'll be a bloody big campaign, full of intimidation, distortions and perhaps the odd downright lie ... and Dame Slap won't be decrying it all, she'll be there leading the charge ...
If Dame Slap doesn't defend all those independents running for parliament, with plenty of them women, and with plenty of them accepting climate science, as opposed to Dame Slap's love of "Lord" Monckton and UN climate science conspiracies, she can hardly claim a genuine commitment to cleaning up the reptile sewer, whether the digital or the tree killer edition ...
Meanwhile, the immortal Rowe was celebrating freedumb and a chance to go to the flicks, with more celebrations here ...
And so to a bonus, and the pond finally relented, and decided to give the lizard Oz editorialist at least one go, because whenever the pond hears a reptile cry freedumb, it brings a broad smile to the pond's face ...and a reminder of Clive's cash clinking in the reptile claw ...
Can-do capitalism? Is that like can-do News Corp? Can fuck the planet, can persecute young women, can fuck over whatever you've got?
Can even send an old codger off to a dodgy brand new streaming service rather than stand the foul stench any longer ...
An effective Australian platform for freedumb? Why the Clive cash in the paw reptiles are showing just how blather about freedumb is for fuckwits ...
M'lud, the pond would like to enter in an infallible Pope to the record, as a closing argument for the case for the prosecution ...
On Abdel-Magied: "Yes, the lizard Oz led the way in the witch hunt, so we're deep into hypocrisy..." Yep, we live in Australia, and there's this one big problem with that: it's populated by human beings of which many are ignorant, stupid, intolerant and hateful. And those properties were displayed with particular viciousness to Abdel-Magied. And never any apology or statement of regret from any of them.ReplyDelete