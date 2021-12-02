In which the pond carries on with Killer, conducts the war on China with the bromancer, and settles for some cartoon advice ...

The pond had wanted to start its day in the usual Thursday way with a compare and contrast as to what it was missing, but alas and alack, only one was left standing ...
Admittedly the pond gets on with it early, so it can go on to other things, but this time the early bird entirely missed the petulant Peta worm ...
Where has she gone, why is she missing, does anyone care? Have the reptiles sent out a petulant Peta search party?
Not to worry, the pond won't miss her, because she'd be banned if she hadn't disappeared, and besides there were the usual reptiles cavorting about, and the pond could settle for that, and who better to cavort than the Killer, keeping strange company in the standard Killer way ...
Just the headline is something to cherish ... top Trump medical adviser.
It's a bit like top Trump steak, top Trump university, top Trump casino, top Trump bankruptcy ... plenty of toppings, all sauce and no sausage ...
The pond is aware that Atlas has shrugged and has a new book out, and you can read about it at the Graudian in Former Trump adviser claims to 'expose unvarnished truth' of Covid in new book ...
But for those who never knew or cared about this four month wonder boy, please allow the pond to head off to NPR for a slice of this ...back when he was resigning after four months of sublime incompetence in keeping with the mango Mussolini's style ...
And so on and so on, and inevitably the pond was reminded of this cheat sheet ...
It was taken from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, but now the pond must get back to Killer for a final gobbet ...
Indeed, indeed, and in the end, the pond couldn't help but think of this Killer cartoon ...
So what else is happening in reptile la la land in the digital edition?
With a sigh verging on a sob, the pond realised it would have to deal with another outbreak of paranoid bromancer hysteria ...
Best get it over with quickly ...
The pond has been down this path so many times before, it feels it could write this sort of screed in its sleep, and possibly the bromancer does too ...
By golly, each time the bromancer sounds more and more desperate about the coming war with China by Xmas ... and things just keep on getting worse ...
Indeed, indeed, and perhaps the only solution is to quickly add a billion people to the population of Australia. What could go wrong, where's the harm in that? Quick reptiles, insert a click bait video to help the bromancer out ... because right at the moment he's deeply unfathomable ...
Indeed, indeed, so after devising a defence strategy to sort out Iraq and Afghanistan, after those sortings and unparalled triumphs, it's time to sort out China by Xmas ... quick, reptiles, another click bait video to help out ... and make sure it features the mutton Dutton in full brave 'take that SloMo' warrior mode ...
The pond was both moved and inspired by yet another lecture from the warrior bromancer, organising things from his leather chair, perhaps a fine port to hand, but it wasn't quite what the pond needed as padding for its cartoons of the day ...
Ah just the thing, simplistic Simon reporting for duty to talk up SloMo and ponder the ineluctable mysteries and ferret through the runes and entrails for signs of hope, as assorted rats leave the ship ...
Excellent, just the sort of soft, speculative padding the pond was looking for as a pillow for its immortal Rowe for the day ... (with more immortality to hand here) ...
The 24 hour spin cycle! And what a relief that simplistic Simon kept his 'splainin short, so there'd be only a quick jump to an infallible Pope for the day ...
Oh it's all looking good, but is it looking as good as an infallible Pope?
And that in turn gave the pond a chance to celebrate old images ...
And humbly offer some gentle advice to SloMo...
What he needs to do is sit down with his abundant, quota fuelled set of female colleagues and give them a quiet word of encouragement and a gentle, encouraging pat on the back (no, no, the pond didn't say a pat on the bum) ... he'll need them, if the bromancer is to get his war with China by Xmas ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.