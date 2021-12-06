How could the pond forget the reformed, recovering feminist, or Lloydie of the Amazon?

The pond was startled and shocked to see the professional liar had something of a thin skin, and was pleased that the savvy Savva was mentioned as one of the names that might have set the liar off ...
Of course in the lizard Oz no deviants or heretics are allowed, and that's why the pond decided there was no way it could simply ignore the splendid work of that recovering, reformed feminist, the Oreo ... even if it meant a special afternoon edition ...
You see the reptiles were sounding deeply troubled this morning ...
Poor old simplistic Simon was forced to trot out the old "a pox on both their houses" line, but luckily the Oreo was on hand to bring back the demonic spectre of Comrade Bill for a house haunting ...
Say what, did the Oreo mention climate change? That forced the pond to change tack abruptly, because it had also missed Lloydie of the Amazon, reporting on a dire plot to ruin business in Australia ...
Not the Minerals Council? Taking the knee to fiendish pressure groups ... no wonder Lloydie of the Amazon was dismayed ...
Yes, yes, whatever's appropriate, and in the right way at the right time, or not, as the case may be ... and the pond breathed a sigh of relief.
Sure, Lloydie of the Amazon had given the pond a right mineral royalties fright, but in due course, and at the right date, whatever time was appropriate, the planet could be right royally fucked, or at least deep fried and eaten ...and quite possibly with dinkum, clean, always innocent Oz coal
Ah good old astonishingly clean and dinkum Oz coal, is there nothing it can't do? Zero emissions? Sure thing, and you have that straight from the straight-faced keyboard of Lloydie of the Amazon ...
What's that, the Oreo?
No, the pond hasn't forgotten ... and for those who came in late to the story, when the pond left off, the Oreo had made the fatal mistake of mentioning climate change, and the pond hared off into the jungle with Lloydie of the Amazon in search of amazingly clean coal, and returned to tell an amazing story, but now should finish off the Oreo ...
Why Dame Groan herself couldn't match the insights of the reformed, recovering feminist, and so to a cartoon to celebrate the role of treasurers in 2022, because let's face it, who cares about those other loons ...
Lovely afternoon interlude, DP.ReplyDelete
There's Lloydie serving up the everlasting daydream of "carbon capture and storage coupled with offsets and international abatement units" that will somehow magically make it "possible for the coal industry to get to zero emissions". Yep, sure it will, sure it will.
And then there's the Oreo (have I ever mentioned radical conversion and histrionic personality disorder ere this ?) and "The party that deserves to govern will consider the precarious position of the many Australians who live pay cheque to pay cheque." Well of course they will, just like Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison have ever since 2013.
They really do live in totally imaginary worlds, don't they. No, not the reptiles, but the electors who returned Abbott then Turnbull then Morrison and are quite likely to return Morrison yet again.
An afternoon delight, as they used to sing, GB, and the pond was astonished and delighted at the news that coal would make it to zero, almost as much as it was astonished and delighted to learn that the coalition cares deeply for mug punters who blithely punt on them ...Delete