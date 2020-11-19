In which the pond proudly presents a bromancer special, including deep dumpster dive flashback ...

Nothing exceptional here, the bromancer has always been apart from Killer Creighton and the other reptiles with a thirst for blood and the killing fields, and even that assault on the Donald isn't that far from the norm in the changing world of the reptiles ...
Of course chairman Rupert and Fox News deserve great credit for the state of chaos in the United States, but it would be expecting too much from the bromancer to make a note of that ...
Now it was that talk of permanent migrants, typically with large amounts of capital, highly educated, and such like that led the pond astray ...
So after a couple of celebratory Donald cartoons ...
... the pond is now going to make amends, and do a deep dumpster dive into that epic bromancer outing of long ago, including the first titillating bit that the pond included this morning ...
It's all the pond can do to make amends.
There will be no cartoons, no commentary, just pure undiluted bromancer ...
Much could be said, but the bromancer says so much that to intrude would make it an even lengthier and more tedious mind-numbing experience.
All the pond will say upfront is that anyone wondering where Donald Trump came from might find some revelations, insights and clarity by following the bromancer's line of thought ...
This is a task that should only be undertaken by hardened pond professionals. Anyone with health issues, or an easily triggered boredom alert, should stand well clear.
That's why the pond is running it late in the afternoon, like a Friday arvo SloMo news dump ... so that it goes on the record, but few will notice ... but the few that do might feel more alert and alarmed ...
This was submitted to the Joint Standing Committee on Migration, with this note attached:
I support the comments in the media article below and the attachment that confirm that muslims in Australia who place their beliefs and evidenced iniquitous and degenerate culture above OUR Australian Statute Rule of Law can NEVER be tolerant law abiding Australians and therefore by consequence are a threat to ALL other law abiding Australians and the Australian nation with the values bequeathed us by the ANZACs of Kokoda for our grandchildren and their grandchildren.
From the self evidenced bigotry exposed by the Australian media, these criminals should be evicted from Australia on the basis that those who have applied for Australian citizenship and or residency affirmed and or swore an oath that they would comply with Australian Statute Law knowing that they were deliberately committing statute criminal perjury by making a false declaration.
Hmm, is there a mosque nearby that the pond could shoot up?
Here, for editorial clarity, the pond should note that the reptiles added a couple of additional bromancer thoughts, the last one indicating his original heresy, which he so bravely recanted ...
The pond realises that this is perhaps the greatest waste of time the pond has ever indulged in ... especially when there are so many Rudy jokes out there ... but now it's done, and perhaps the pond should relent and offer a final cartoon to anyone who made it here from there ...
