In which the pond prevaricates when confronted by prattling Polonius and Dame Slap as matters for a Sunday meditation ...

The pond was delighted when a correspondent distracted it with a report of loons triumphant ...
It's true that almost anything distracts the pond from the reptiles these days, and it's equally true that the pond is pleased that anything goes in the comments section, apart from spam ... because nothing's off topic when trying to cope with the reptiles ...
The pond feels a bit like that balloon staying aloft, and it suddenly got nostalgic for the good old days...
Any stray passing young pup won't remember the times when the pond celebrated Pellists wearing frocks, and ignoring the plight of the abused young. These days all we get is a Basil of the west, being very Basil, and completely oblivious, as he goes about Seig Heiling, and goose stepping in the dining room in his mayoral clothes, Basils are wont to do.
And who remembers the angry Sydney Anglicans and their complimentary women, clutching their pearls and getting anxious about Halloween?
Of course the pond completely ignored it, and these days even the war on Xmas is looking a little battered, what with Melania declaring the thing and all those Xmas decorations a pain in the arse ...
Oh sure, there are new distractions ...
If only the pond could scribble like Marina Hyde in her epic takedown of Nigel, being very Nigel, as Nigels are wont to do ...
Should the pond burst into We're only making plans for Nigel, We only want what's best for him, We're only making plans for Nigel, Nigel just needs this helping hand? No, let's have a little marinating Marina, a smackdown of monumental proportions ...
...Nigel was brought on stage in Arizona by Donald, where the latter introduced him as “the king of Europe”. In fairness, he could just as easily have got away with passing Farage off as the duke of Ruritania or the sultan of Jupiter. Still, in for a penny, in for a pound, and Trump went on to hazard that Farage was “one of the most powerful men in Europe”, even though Nigel’s an unemployed radio DJ and has spent a good part of the past four years hanging round the old US-of-A hoping to get a 40-minute 6pm “dinner” invitation to eat a well-done steak with a self-confessed sex offender.
By way of recompense, Farage rubed his way on to the rally platform and took the microphone to declare Trump was “the single most resilient and bravest person I have ever met in my life”. That is probably the only truthful thing to have been said on stage that night. Yes, Trump received five draft deferments – first for college, then for something called “heel spurs” – and once described the business of avoiding STDs in Manhattan during the 1980s as “my personal Vietnam”. But you have to remember that Nigel is himself a wildly overemotional nervous Nellie who would have been interned for spreading panic during the second world war he self-owningly fetishises. There is no one more histrionic, more whiny, and – let’s face it – more willing to make alliances with far-right German politicians. We simply couldn’t have risked him failing to keep calm or carry on among the general populace.
Anyway, this week, he was giving it his best Lord Haw-Haw, informing Trump’s crowd: “You’ll be voting for the only leader in the western world with the real courage to stand up to the Chinese Communist party.” Stand up to them? He pays more tax to them than he does to the US. Later, Nigel justified his media credentials by explaining to Daily Telegraph readers that Trump had “what Americans call ‘the big M’ – momentum”. Is that what Americans call momentum? We’ll have to take this latterday Alistair Cooke’s word for it, I suppose.
Then again, engaging with Farage on his own terms is like trying to debate a fart or conduct a symposium with cystitis. Though operationally pointless and redundant now, he somewhat horrifyingly endures – a vestigial tail on our body politic. It is increasingly accepted that Nigel will always be with us, like far-left antisemitism or a mutating respiratory virus.
There's more here of course, with hot links and such like, but what an epic distraction, and what fun (even if she does traduce poor old Alistair Cooke and his letters from America).
If it isn't obvious by now, the pond has been prevaricating, doing the dance of reptile avoidance, but inevitably there comes a time when the chores must be done ...
Funny, from its reading in the real world, the pond understood that Jeremy Corbyn was under attack for his antisemitism, while in the United States the GOP was doing its censorious best to make sure people couldn't vote ... but never mind, time to drag prattling Polonius down from the attic, with even his 'mad uncles arguing on the ABC' routine with David Marr now long gone ...
Hmm, the usual portentous Polonial pontificating, but around this point, let us not mention the federal government's role in aged care, let's just settle for a cartoon ...
Now the pond has already noted the Angelic one's heresy in this Victorian matter this weekend, and the pond must also note that the reptiles were so bored by prattling Polonius that they stuck in a video to try to make a little cash, and the pond was so bored it left it in, even though it's a screen cap, and so won't play, and all we're left with is a cryogenic Josh, posed in mid-rhetorical, finger-pumping futile air ...
Not the ABC? This time it's the Graudian that's offended the pedantic one?
Of course the reptiles never provide a link, but Murphy can be found scribbling Victorians deserved a bit of grace but with Josh Frydenberg's outburst, adolescent rancour prevailed.
It's actually not far from the Angelic one's burst of heresy ...
My young friends’ brave and lonely response contrasts with that of some politicians, ideological commentators and middle-aged well-to-do people fuming at Andrews over their loss of freedom and their “right” to a social life — which ironically gave them even more time to write bitter letters and commentary.
However, Australians in general see the common good as paramount. Consequently, in the pandemic the vast majority of us have tuned out of politics and the ideological framework and can see that to voluntarily curtail your own freedom for the public good and future freedom, is a sign of true, human freedom.
For a moment, the reptiles cruelly made the Angelic one jostle and bump side to side with Polonius ...
Sheesh the pond has a fainting fit each time it sees that "Andrews does well", and must call out for smelling salts, or better still, brandy in milk, for purely medicinal purposes, as the pond's grandma did on the way to a long life ...
But back to Polonius, a well-to-do suck-up to rich folk to fund his institute, fuming away ...
Hmm, and a point missed apparently by the lizard Oz editor who strangely allowed the Angelic one's heresy to get into print ...
Never mind, Polonius is just a Liberal, and a Ming the Merciless lover, and if Ming and Polonius had their way, we'd be sending scrap iron to Japan or coal to China ...
Here, speaking of a Hawaiian response to bushires, have an infallible Pope, just for the fun of it ...
And speaking of bushfires and climate science and coal and the whole damn thing, it grieves the pond even more that it must turn to Dame Slap for its meditative Sunday filler, but the garbage dump doesn't mind, providing some kind of garbage keeps getting dumped ...
But the pond thought a cartoon might help the blather go down a little better ...
It goes without saying that what Dame Slap wants, while deploring activist judges, is a bunch of activist judges who will be activist in the right, IPA, approved way ... especially in the matter of the Riddster, which desperately needs some climate science denialist activism in the guise of academic freedom ...
It is of course all idle speculation on Dame Slap's part at the moment, which is why the pond turned to another cartoon, showing the best way to do a little judging ...
So high he even had to fix an error in his recent ruling.
And that was the least of his incompetence.
And now for those who thought the pond might have been exaggerating when it said this is all the climate science wars conducted on another front, please allow Dame Slap to make things clear ... because deep in her heart, she still thinks "Lord" Monckton is right, and who knows when the UN might use climate science to introduce a world government, though they've been painfully slow about it, when the promise of it being done by Xmas has turned into a decade-long delay ...
The pond found the ennui so overwhelming that the only thing interesting thing in the last gobbet was Dame Slap's recalcitrant use of incalcitrant ...
Here ... and so to the last gobbet of the recalcitrant one ... and naturally that great libertarian and celebrator of freedom and small government wants an Orwellian government intervention, insisting on freedom by government fiat, because nothing shouts intellectual freedom like a Dan Teehan following Dame Slap's IPA orders ...
Yes, judges, better get IPA activist or face the wrath of IPA activist Dame Slap ...
But don't get the pond wrong, it's all for freedom, and even has a last cartoon celebrating freedom of speech ... and that's more than enough for this nostalgic Sunday meditation ...
It would do the Ramsey Centre / long march / cultural Marxism brigade good to read this: https://davidbuckingham.net/2020/10/20/the-changing-currency-of-cultural-capital/. But of course they won't......ReplyDelete
Has anyone seen Killer Creighton lately?ReplyDelete
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-10-30/sweden-hits-highest-daily-coronavirus-case-number/12829990