In whiich the pond stays true to the bromancer staying true to Trumpism, even if the price is high ...

The pond's hits of late have been down, and the pond can only blame the bromancer's slavish adherence to current GOP norms ... and things can only get worse ... because he delivers a huge amount of hapless drivel in service of the cause this day ...
Sheesh, couldn't the bromancer and the reptiles liven things up a bit? Okay, maybe not lead off with Colbert's joke about Melania being dressed as a Soviet tank commander, but at least show a sense of flair and drama, something that will kick up the ratings ...
But no, instead he just gets on with the most pathetic of spin jobs ...
Even at this point the pond could fall its readership dropping like flies, and the few remaining asking the Colbert question ...
Yes, it all showed in the ratings, with the GOP's first night doing badly ...
And yet still the bromancer went on with his mind-numbing humbug, hagiography and boosterism ...
Never mind where Pompeo delivered his speech from, and why his performance was a typically Trumpian breach of the norms ...
Meanwhile, the pond was facing its own crisis, and knew it had to turn to a lifeline, a cartoon-led recovery ... there's only so much drivel anyone can stand before needing some comic, or other, relief ...
Phew, that felt instantly better, and the pond knew then that it could cope with the final bromancer gobbet, and not even bother to mount an argument, what with the bromancer being so big on the Confederacy, the Confederate flag and statues of Stonewall Jackson ...
Oh indeed, indeed, and with any luck, the United States will score four more years of Trumpism ... what a dream, what a vision ...
And now, to be fair, the pond should also note that the reptiles were also busy with the war on China, and the bromancer was amongst the brave, bold reptiles leading the charge ...
But as the asinine deputy ambassador made such a complete fool of himself, and demonstrated a complete lack of understanding of how to do a pitch - a bad marriage, you loon? - the pond felt comfortable ignoring the war on China, and instead moved on to its usual dose of the savvy Savva ...
This seemed a fair offer by the savvy Savva ... a savaging of SloMo, and the only price to pay, a savaging of Comrade Dan ... and best of all, she put the savaging of SloMo first, because really, while she might not be able to stand Comrade Dan, deep down the pond suspects the savvy Savva really loathes SloMo ...
Then came the ravaging of Colbeck, who as a minister for the aged, makes a fine building estimator ...
And so to the ravaging of Comrade Dan, and should anyone complain, the pond suggests a weights and measure test. Two large gobbets of SloMo's many failures, and Comrade Dan only sent to the corner in a very small, last gobbet ...
And now for specialist cult devotees, the pond can report a sighting of the cult master ...
Why the reptiles should have wasted a cult master on the venerable Sexton must remain a mystery. The article itself was of unremitting banality, as shown by its conclusion ... yes, the pond felt the need at this point to cut to the chase, and cut the venerable Sexton, knowing anyone who wanted the preamble could find it if they had the right Firefox app, and there was no need for the innocent to suffer any more than they must ...
Something should happen, but nothing will, and look, I've still got a book to promote, available by post from the stock in my wardrobe?
The pond decided it was perhaps best to wrap things up by turning to other matters, with a warning from the US, and a note from the infallible Pope ...
