In which the reptiles stage a grand and lengthy Sunday parade, with the bromancer, prattling Polonius and nattering "Ned" the three trombones (what, you wanted 76, and 110 cornets close behind, you bloody sadist?)

Why the bromancer on a Sunday for a convention now long gone?
Well it's the pond's dismal duty to follow the bromancer, and his sometimes furtive love for the Donald - person, woman, man, camera, TV - and to chart the way the bromancer's hopes and fears follows a predictable formula.
The bromancer is a cunning dialectical debater. He's most comfortable attacking Joe and the convention and so on and so forth, but at some point, as a cunning deflection and smokescreen, he will take issue with the odd Donald eccentricity, before reverting to the implications of his main theme - why not another four years of grifting, narcissism, snake oil-selling and conspiracies of the QAnon kind? Deep down, what's wrong with that, up against cotton candy, schmaltzy Dems?
This is of course essential preliminary reading for the real treat - the way that the bromancer deals with the Donald and his acceptance speech, coming from the White House to you sometime around 27th August ...
It will, for example, be interesting to see the bromancer celebrating the many Donald policy triumphs, and future policies, already announced in such an abundance that it's impossible to deal with all the paperwork (Sunday irony) ...
Yes, read that and marvel. The Knights are not a political or campaigning organisation, but they just happen to campaign for the control of women's bodies ...
Only a tyke of the bromancer kind could come out with this sort of guff (and incidental Catholic paranoia) ... but what an excellent way to maintain the culture wars and avoid other policy issues ...
And now to another serve, showing the way that the bromancer manages to have his Donald cake and keep the weight off ...
You see, it's legitimate to criticise Trump, robustly and harshly, except it's grotesque to criticise the Donald for all those deaths, and besides there's that completely useless travel ban, and anyway while the Donald is at his irrational worst, but he's also completely right, because Europe's hopeless ...
It's a sublime skill, which suggests that somewhere in the distant past a whiff of the Jesuits hovered close to the bromancer ...
Sure you might complain that Trump has been vulgar, crude and offensive, but sheesh, you must suck it up, and turn the other cheek ... if you want to maintain pristine decency and sublime bromancer stupidity.
Sadly from where the pond siets, if you're a dumb fuck or a crook, the pond reserves the right to call you a dumb fuck or a crook...
It's the classic, ancient argument - you must fight with one hand tied behind your back if you're going to play fair. Someone might start sounding off about libtards, but respond in kind, and you're being seriously rude.
But if you're a grifter journalist scribbling a covert message of love for the Donald, sorry, you're just a grifter, and if Mike Pence is your idea of how to behave, why not head off and drown yourself in a bowl of milk? You don't get to allow the Donald off the hook by pointing at a man clutching at Mother ...
The most cunning aspect of the bromancer's scribbling is the way that he pretends he's doing rational, coherent analysis ...
What he really wants to do, is confuse, conflate, subvert, and make the standard sort of Donald cry - that the Democrats have moved a very long way to the left, conveniently overlooking the way that the Donald has moved dangerously close to the authoritarian dictator mindset - such as the poison-dispensing Vlad the impaler ...
And there you have it - "brain-rotting cotton candy" - as if the Donald himself doesn't love junk food, and as if there's anything more to add, except perhaps person, woman, man, camera, TV, maybe with a dash of covfefe ...
But now duty has been done, and it will be magical to compare and contrast the bromancer feasting on Donald's burgers and chicken wings ... and the pond will be standing by to report on the bromancer's many insights into the bright path the Donald will offer the United Ssshtates ...
And so to prattling Polonius, and sure enough, as might be expected, Polonius sniffed the catnip of Joel and was whisked back to his glory days of the 1950s, when he was alive in a transubstantiation sort of way ... and lordy was that catnip more powerful than putting the boot into Emma and the ABC ...
Of course there are many other things people might be reading something more useful - say Katharine Murphy's Labor would have to be politically insane to follow Fitzgibbon's fossil fuel folly ....
It is not helpful to coal workers in the Hunter to pretend that a transition isn’t happening and doesn’t need to happen.
Well yes, but Polonius is your nuanced sort of climate science denialist, and naturally Joel took him back to the 1950s, no matter what might be happening now ...
Please allow the pond to admire the cunning way that Polonius takes up Joel's offer to talk about the inner city elites - he speaks with experience, as an inner city 'leet, and he blathers about progressives in style, but never bothers to get tangled up with the actual science ...
The funny thing of course is that others are noticing things happening in the world, and it has nothing to do with being progressive or whatever ... it just involves some observation ...
At least 140 Western weather stations notched record highs in the past 10 days as a thermometer in California’s Death Valley hit 130 degrees Fahrenheit, one of the highest temperatures measured on Earth. Eighty million U.S. residents are under excessive heat advisories. More than 35 wildfires are raging in California, burning 125,000 acres in the San Francisco Bay area alone, threatening 25,000 businesses and homes this week. Parts of the country are suffering drought conditions. And in the Atlantic Ocean, a marine heat wave is fueling what is becoming an unusually active storm season.
Scientists say there is no doubt that climate change is driving the extreme weather, increasing the threats to property and life.
Scientists say there is no doubt that climate change is driving the extreme weather, increasing the threats to property and life.
“Yeah, it’s summer, and summer is hot, but this is different,” the National Weather Service tweeted. “These are dangerous conditions.” (and so on at WaPo).
But Polonius doesn't want to deal with the present, or Greenland, or melting or warming, or any of that other nonsense that makes him feel uncomfortable and out of his depth. For his mischief-making, he wants to fellow travel with Joel, blather about inner city 'leets, foment class warfare, and produce other distractions...
Above all Polonius loves to meander back in time, as if somehow the way to deal with the new millennium is to romp with Billy Hughes or maybe Lyons, or his special love, the 1950s, but sssh, don't mention how the tykes made mischief ...
Sometimes it's necessary to include an antidote to this sort of mischief-making and Murphy is as good as any ...
... While Fitzgibbon absolutely has a point about the necessity of meaningful rapprochement with workers, it would be seriously stupid for Labor to back off on climate action, given what the science says. Given this political party has spent a decade lining up on the right side of history (unlike the other major political party in Australia), it would also be politically insane. Deferring concrete action to deal with the “great moral challenge of our time” precipitated the collapse of Kevin Rudd’s prime ministership. Even if the science was somehow negotiable, the politics of any substantial pivot are diabolical for Labor.
It is not helpful to Fitzgibbon’s coal workers in the Hunter to pretend that a transition isn’t happening and doesn’t need to happen, and it is not helpful to Australia’s interests to leave our prosperity tied so substantially to fossil fuels when Australia has an opportunity to become a renewable energy powerhouse. If you care about blue-collar workers, you need to care about making this transition. Making this transition is about showing up for workers.
Climate change is an economic issue, not a matter of religious observance, or inner city high fashion. All the ridiculous language of “belief” and “scepticism” – as if climate science was astrology, or a cult, or a wellness guru – has been entirely unhelpful to progress. Labor is fully capable of putting workers at the centre of a plan for economic transformation which will see carbon-intensive industries scale back and other more sustainable industries prosper in a low carbon world. That’s how Bob Hawke would have framed climate and energy policy in the 2020s, and Hawke presided over one of the most successful Labor governments in the party’s history.
So to cut a long story short, the only way Labor will fracture on this issue is if competing forces within the political movement point blank refuse to find the obvious common ground. It will be a matter of choice, not necessity.
Well yes, and it's already happening, as noted in the AFR recently, right at Joel's back door ...
And so on, and that's the way it goes for those who think climate science is just some inner city hippy religion ...
And so to the pond's worst duty of the day.
The pond will understand anyone who decides to skip it, but a promise is a promise, and a bout of nattering "Ned" is just the sort of event a triathelete would like as a way of finishing of their Sunday triathlon ... you've done the bromancer swim in murky waters, you've spun the wheels with Polonius, now on with the 30k sweat with "Ned" ...
It will, of course, be clear from the header that "Ned" is full in hagiographic mode. You see, that alarming bit about the wine export market went largely unnoted by the reptiles - suggesting that the war on China might not be going that well - but "Ned" was feeling in full "mouse that roared" mode ...
Say what? Hagiography with SloMo means doubting the infinite wisdom of the Donald? Hmm, that subtle distinction must have escaped dictator Xi ... and even worse it hints that the Donald loves a bit of wrecking ...
The pond doesn't know why it bothered with a cartoon - the reptiles blessed "Ned" with a bit of graphic art, and even though it's not classic cult master, it'll have to do (has anyone seen the cult master of late? Not that the pond has looked much, or much cares) ...
The Donald isn't known for his nuance (nor is Xi for that matter), and right now the Donald has other things on mind, but if the bromancer succeeds in helping get Joe defeated and the Donald returned, things might turn a little ugly ...
Oh okay, the pond has only put in vaguely irrelevant cartoons the way they put drink stations in place for mugs game enough to run a marathon ...or these days game enough to go to the movies and load up on popcorn and high fructose corn syrup, as a Donald-approved vaccination against the virus ...
Back to the movie ...
Well it doesn't have much to do with "Ned" but the pond is told that at a certain point, anyone doing a marathon will hit the wall, and experience an overwhelming sense of fatigue, together with a desire just to sit down and do nothing ...
The temptation must be resisted if you want to get to the end, and (spoiler alert) what sounds like a remarkable notion that the mouse has roared and been heard ...
Yes, yes, but let's not forget Russia, let's not forget how we love Vlad the impaler ...
And now back to the trudge, and the pond feeling close to exhaustion, what with all these messages being sent, and "Ned" as some kind of Delphic oracle, intoning away for what seems like hours, as he inspects the entrails, and penetrates the deepest recesses of SloMo's enormously skilled diplomatic thinking ...
And so to the good news, there is only one brief gobbet to go, and because the pond is keen to get to the end, it had thought of giving up the cartoons ...
But there's such a splendid punchline coming, the only reason for suffering the whole tedious thing, that pond thought it might help "Ned" with his punchline ...
Surely that will help "Ned", surely that will set up the punchline for him ...
Say what? We're no longer the deputy sheriff? We no longer do things at the behest of the US? When did that happen? Why didn't anyone tell the pond or the bromancer? The bromancer loves the Donald so ... and yet it seems we've done a Dirty Harry and tossed the badge in the pond, and abandoned the Donald and those wretched Americans, and all the pond could think of was that old song ...
Mama, take this useless deputy sheriff badge off of me
I can't use it anymore
It's gettin' Xi dark, too dark to Donald see
I feel I'm knockin' on heaven's door
Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door
Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door
Mama, put my useless deputy sheriff guns in the ground
I can't shoot them anymore
That long black Xi cloud is comin' down
I feel there's no bloody point knockin' on Donald's door
Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door
Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door with "Ned" ...
And so to a final cartoon as the pond anxiously waits for the bromancer's report on the Donald's glorious moment next week. Yo semite, bromancer, and yo Rowe here ...
