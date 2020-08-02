In which prattling Polonius and Dame Slap take care of the pond's Saturday matinee cliff hanger ...

For those who came in late to the story, yesterday the pond presented the duelling banjos of the dog botherer and bromancer celebrating the way all might not yet be lost for the Donald, natural heir and successor to Maggie and Ronnie Raygun, and tried to comfort dear sweet Gracie, who thought conservatism might be dead, sounding like a modern day Nietzsche announcing the demise of God …a shocking, disturbing conceit which sent the pond into a total tizz ...
The pond promised a way forward, a way to shoehorn new realities into existing ideology … by the magic of nostalgia, a drifting into the past, a forgetting of all that besets unhappy reptiles at the moment.
And as might be expected, when in urgent need of a way out of the Saturday matinee cliff hanger, prattling Polonius led the way …
Indeed, the foolish left are incapable of judging economic success. Why, wealth inequality around the world has risen at a staggering rate, and how successful is that!
There are many graphs out there celebrating this wondrous success … but this will do because the pond is even lazier than Polonius ...
Surely something worth celebrating, but there's always a fly in the ointment, and as usual the Polonial ointment was spoiled by that dreadful treacherous, traitorous, lickspittle, fellow-travelling, quisling Speersie, who crossed over from Murdochian nirvana to the satanic ABC to become the anti-Christ … (well it is the home of very unique Satanists, the pond and Polonius knows it for a fact) ...
Now at this point, a few might want to consider a reliable source before continuing with a discussion of pissing down as an economic solution. Have you had a session with your astrologer today?
But Polonius wasn't too worried about consulting the stars. Doubt the stars are fire, doubt that the sun doth move, doubt truth to be a liar, but never doubt Polonius's reverence for past conservative glories...
Indeed, indeed. There's rarely a day goes by that the pond and someone in the middle east doesn't pause to celebrate the achievements of Tony Blair …
But enough of joyous celebrations of past achievements, and their ongoing effects, it's time for the final Polonial gobbet, and how mortifying, a couple of corrections ...
Just for the record, the pond regrets never bothering to fact check Polonius, and so last week publishing this indication that Polonius might be losing it …
And so to Dame Slap ploughing the same field of nostalgia, because where one reptile goes, all must follow, because how to be a conservative without being a sheep baa-ing and or a horse's arse neighing about the wonders of Maggie and Ronnie Raygun ...
Now as will be seen in that presentation, this is Dame Slap in undiluted hagiographic form, with many iconic statues of the saints on hand to be worshipped.
But there is an important point to note. Even though Dame Slap once donned the MAGA cap and slipped out into the nighttime streets of New York to celebrate the arrival of the Donald, these days such miscues are best ignored, and the wisest solution is to drift off into the rosy-hued golden-ray bathed memories, a nostalgia that only Barbra Steisand and Dame Slap might be capable of evoking ...
Indeed, indeed, and the pond is at one with Josh, having checked with the astrologer that this is an appropriate stance …
Naturally Dame Slap had also checked her stars, and knew it was a blessing that Ronnie Raygun had been guided by the celestial structures, guided around the dangerous shoals, reefs and rocks of lefties ...
Ah yes, forget the state of disrepair that Maggie left the country in, such that even her fellow Tories couldn't wait to get rid of her, forget the final demented years of Ronnie Raygun, look to the stars …
And so on to the next hagiographic snap of Maggie ...
Hang on, hang on, does nostalgia mean taking cheap shots at the masterly policies inaugurated by Josh's mob?
More at the Graudian here if you've got a dowdy bathroom or new rooms to add, go for it, but the pond must continue on with the hagiographic pics ...
Freedom? But we've got the Donald, Xi and Vlad the impaler now, and thanks to the Donald, and in her own humble way, Dame Slap herself, the Ruskis and Xi are on the march, so who needs freedom? And as for the rest …
Sorry, back to hagiographic snaps of visionaries guided by the stars ...
Hang on, hang on, is Dame Slap now so wreathed in nostalgia that she just dismissed SloMo as a mediocre politician?
What does she make of her Donald now?
Oh that's right, please no mention of the Donald, no reason for present ugly realities to intrude into the glorious past.
The business of dealing with the present is best done by wandering back into dreams of past glories, and if it's good enough for Polonius, it's good enough for Dame Slap ...with appropriate caveats of course ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, do they have 'chaps' in Statesville, North Carolina? Is he a splendid chap, or should Bertie be talking about a splendid old cork?
You have to hand it to Dame Slap, next she'll be explaining to Virginia that there is a Santa Clause … or at least a couple of grinches working tirelessly to shift wealth from the poor to the ever more richer ...
Not a single mention of the Donald. Mission accomplished! Dame Slap has completely forgotten the present, and has retreated into a golden age past … and long may she stay there.
For that matter, Dame Slap also managed to avoid any unfortunate trivia such as a world pandemic, just a slightly sluggish economy, which can be fixed in a trice by removing regulations and screwing workers …
Ah nostalgia, is there nothing it can't do?
And speaking of nostalgia, it's been a long time since the pond ran with Bjorn and his patented brand of climate science denialism, but why not, where's the harm?
That rhetorical "swamped by rising climate of alarm" will mean nothing to the pond if the Lomborgian wonder can't work a reference to the wicked 'global 'leet' into his opening sentence.
How foolish of the pond to worry, how silly of the pond to doubt.
Yes, indeed, global warming is a real challenge, but we really don't need to tackle the problem in any meaningful way. In the Lomborgian world, everything works out for the best in the best of possible worlds, and a little adaptation will fix what ails ya …
Unfortunately in search of the unstated Lomborgian references (never bother with links), the pond went off to the 2019 paper by Bamber et al which perhaps the Lomborgian wonder was referring to, and sure enough there was a mention of 187 million … but what do you know, not a mention of 305,000.
So perhaps it was another paper, an ancient one from 2011 here, which explained how the world could simply go Dutch, and keep things down to a humble 41,000 or so …
The costs of protection are zero if we assume no protection. In contrast, the dike and nourishment responses have substantial costs. The incremental adaptation costs7 are estimated at roughly between US $25 and $270 billion (1995 values) per annum for 0.5 and 2.0 m in 2100, respectively. Dike costs dominate these response costs, and dike maintenance becomes an increasing component of the costs over time. This illustrates an important long-term consequence of a widespread protection response to sea-level rise that will continue to grow beyond 2100. In 2100, the relative mix of nourishment, dike construction/upgrade and dike maintenance costs is 36, 39 and 25 per cent; and 13, 51 and 37 per cent for the 0.5 and 2.0 m rise in sea level, respectively. The regional spread of these costs is quite variable with east Asia, North America Atlantic, North America Pacific, north and west Europe and South America Atlantic being the five regions with the highest costs ... In terms of avoided human displacement as a function of protection investment, not surprisingly, the benefits are highest in the regions with most threatened people: east Asia, south Asia and southeast Asia. It directly affects those on the coast, but also has knock-on effects further inland.
Indeed, indeed, a system of dykes to sort out the Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna delta will be something to see. How relaxed Bangladesh must be, seeing as how New South Wales has already demonstrated with impeccable skill how it's done …
Filled with enormous dyke-sustained confidence, the pond moved on to the adaptations to be undertaken, the actions to be done … and what do you know, it turned out to be a breeze ...
He never changes, does he?
The pond would be filthy rich if it had ten bucks for every time that the Lomborgian wonder explained that the most effect way to address climate change was to piss money against the wall (aka 'investment') in green research and development. He's even more one note than prattling Polonius.
Strange, the pond thought we had to surround the continents with dykes …which sounds a tad more expensive than a little r and d ...
Never mind, even James Murdoch decided he'd had enough of climate science denialism down under, and so all the pond can do is wish the Lomborgian wonder all the best with his dykes …
