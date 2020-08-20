In which the pond searches desperately for the real bromancer, and the savvy Savva once again savages Scottie from marketing ...

Comrades, comrades, please, comrades, we are all redistributors of wealth these days, we are all socialists. Let us not quibble and feud, let us not argue over the spoils ... from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs, and the reptiles will dine out like kings and queens on their daily dose of Google bread soaked in milk, with a side serve of gruel, such are their abilities ...
But it was a slow day for the reptiles, and they had to have some kind of distraction, so Joel it was ... and perhaps Joel was right ... perhaps the pond should just head off and join the farmers ...
With the likes of Joel wanting to head back to the old days, at least the farmers would make sure the pond would have a decent meal ...
Anything else before we settle down to do the hard yards? Well the pond did love this compile by Crikey ...
How Tony Jones must miss the lifter of gloom on late night ABC shows ...
And so to the day's business, and of course the pond was doing to go for the bromancer's coverage of he convention ... because it's a living fact, a weird truth, an unnerving reality, that we haven't seen the real Joe yet, no matter his decades in politics, and so we must wait for the real Joe to arrive, though what the bromancer deems as real - in a transubstantiative, cannibalistic sense - might not be the pond's reality ...
The pond in fact only went with the bromancer to report on the reptiles increasingly unnerving strategy of sticking an auto-play video between every few words in a column.
As a result, the pond has had to cut them out in a fastidious way - like a Lincoln Project editor with a desire to keep things moving - and when all that's left are the words, what an unbelievably weird, what an unbelievably exaggerated bunch of words they are ... and as the old joke runs, how small are the servings ...
Say what, the planet is warming, and the oceans are rising? Has anyone told the reptiles? Has anyone told Joel? But hey nonny no, on we go ...
Well at least Colbert got a joke out of it, giving AOC a dose of Academy Awards 'wrap it up' music.
But as for that shocking contempt for the voter? Outrageous, especially when the bromancer might so easily tout the Donald's deep love for the voter ...
The pond appreciates that the Democrats would have been better off heading somewhere like Tulsa and having a huge rally, so that the virus should be spread a little further.
It was shocking and egregious of that Obama hussy, that dreadful woman, to understate the body count that the Donald has achieved, settling for a mere 150k in her pre-recorded outing, when she really should have thrown in at least another 22k of corpses, because no one does a huge body count like the Donald, and respect should have been paid ...
But let us not repine at the failure to turn in a super-spreader event ... the bromancer has many other nits to pick ...
You surely have to admire the bromancer's gall. The pond is no lover of Bubba, but when it comes to talking about the debasing of politics with Twitter, does the bromancer have the first clue about what the Donald does most of his days, apart from golf?
As for hanging around with Epstein, thank the long absent lord that the bromancer seems not to have noticed the way the Donald's story is more problematic for today's Republicans ...
Nauseated by the thought of all of them, Bubba, the Donald, Dershowitz et al? Here, have a quick cure which will fix what ails ya ...
And so back to the bromancer, carrying on with his usual Biden Derangement Syndrome ...
Ah yes, if only she'd mentioned picket fences, and the spouse's duty to stay in the kitchen, the bromancer would have been totally sold, and might well have sent her a congratulatory postcard ...
Oh well, never mind, and it's true that the pond has only used the bromancer as an excuse for running a few cartoons in lieu of that flurry of clickbait video clips, but at last the reptiles finished off the bromancer's piece with an image dear to the bromancer's heart ...
How achingly we yearn to see the real Joe? How achy breaky heart?
And what is it with all those masks? Oh wait, we're all socialists now ...
To sum up, what an expert in drivel the bromancer is, always driving the reader towards dearly beloved leader Donald, ending with a triumphant snap of the fearless warrior, which is why the pond loves him so ...
But now must move on to the savvy Savva, because one thing's for sure, at some point she will stick a steak knife into the heart of Scottie from marketing ... if only by way of using others to show the errors of his ways ...
Ah, this time it's noble Gladys on hand to provide the contrast with the devious SloMo ..
Well, that's enough of the Gladys panegryic, we get the point. Now it's time to look at the failings of the federal mob ...
Oh come on savvy Savva, be fair, the messiah sent out the good word that salvation was at hand, the rapture was nigh ...
But do go on, the pond loves to hear dirty talk about the man with the unfortunate rhyming slang name and his master SloMo ...
Phew, for a minute there, the savvy Savva almost strayed into Yes, Minister territory, courtesy of SloMo, what with talk of a plan, that was an updated plan, and not just an ordinary plan, a real plan, even though that dreadful Royal Commissioner had said there was no plan, when the Minister had devised a plan, though no one was quite sure what was the plan, which didn't seem to be a working plan that worked ... and all this in an attempt to get to the truth of the matter, albeit an uncomfortable truth, when dammit, we can't handle the truth, and why should we, when the solution is nigh, and the rapture just around the corner...
Okay, the pond made a bit of a movie reference mangle out of it all, but the pond got the drift ... so no wonder the reptiles felt the need to run with attention-seeking Joel as a distraction, and the pond, as usual, felt the need to run with the immortal Rowe, with more Rowe to run to here ...
