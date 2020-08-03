In which the pond rounds up a few reptile stragglers ...

Monday is an exceptionally rich day for reptile lovers, and what with the Caterist's scientific expertise gushing from the paws (or even the pores), the pond missed out on a few reptile stragglers.
Sure, the afternoon slot at the pond is a bit like being trapped in old TV land in the wee hours …
But Jimbo was out and about and blessed with a reptile illustration, and it seems he was hastily running up the white flag, so attention should be paid ...
Lordy, lordy, not a nanosecond after those heavies were in Washington telling the Donald we were right behind him, Jimbo didn't seem so sure … or maybe we were right behind him, if you think of 'right' as a couple of US miles or more …
Is Jimbo hinting at the real thinking going down inside SloMo's world … or did someone give him a day pass and let him out to roam the range all on his own?
Issues? They sound more like doubting Thomas cold feet questions. Has Jimbo got the fear? But surely everything is full speed ahead in Donald land …
Oh the saucy doubts and fears, and won't someone think of the iron ore and the coal, and whatever might happen to Gina?
Ah you've got to hand it to Jimbo. Who else could scribble that we had no real trouble stabilising Iraq?Why the whole middle east is now tremendously stable … think stable Syria for starters …
Remember how stable Iraq and Iran were at the beginning of the year?
And now with bonus virus, it just keeps getting stabler and stabler. Tell us how it all ends Jimbo, the pond would love to hear … so many stables, it must be the Xmas manger a few months early ...
Moving along, how remiss of the pond to mark the Major down to the wee hours ...
The Major is in top notch paranoid form with dark mutterings about sinister manifestations, apparently unaware that News Corp is so toxic even some Murdochians can't stand the place and its enduring, unrelenting stupidity ...
The question is, how much do the reptiles really care about advancing the interests of African-Americans and Australian Aboriginals (though the pond really does wish the Major had talked of Aboriginal people, or indigenous Australians).
Never mind, if Fox News is any guide, we know what News Corp thinks …feel free to google away …
But Tucker's just one of many and we have the legendary expertise of the Bolter locally, as approved by judges, no less, and to his credit, the Major is also an expert in blaming the victims … victim blaming and shaming being a favourite reptile sport ...
Ah, the usual reptile pets are trotted out, but seeing how Warren Mundine got a mention, the pond thought it might take a trip back in time …
There's more here, if the print's too small, but what the heck … seeing as how we're apparently being too Aboriginal, why not another sample ...
Oh yes Lowitja, he's the new Messiah… the new reptile onion munching Messiah that is. He's much loved at the Sydney Institute, and he speaks there too, and he scribbles for the Daily Terror, and he's much loved by the Major, he loves Australia Day being where it is, and he doesn't mind the anthem either and yet, heaven forfend that the pond should quote a mere boxer …
Too easy to escape by invoking 'racial slur'? How about a milder tweet?
Ah yes, the token Aboriginal person knows that the best way to advance the cause is to exonerate the cops and blame the difficult, uppity, useless blacks, with their wretched inclination to violence and law-breaking (all except Warren Mundine of course, and the Mundine clan that has looted Redfern and kicked out the difficult, tricky blacks) …
Print again too small? No matter, it was All done and dusted long ago, and Redfern made safe for developers and hipsters, and the pond drives through it occasionally and wonders where all the black people went.
Never mind, they're gone, out of sight, out of mind, and thank the long absent lord for the miracles worked by the Mundine clan … now better get back to blaming the blacks and exonerating the cops ...
Oh yes, indeedy, if only everyone could understand that you can be too Aboriginal, and that the best way to get ahead is to be friendly with the onion muncher and besties with the Sydney Institute, and be lauded up hill and down dale by the Major, at least when he's not out hunting in the wilds for that missing Order of Lenin medal …
And if anything happens to go wrong, just remember, it's your own bloody fault ...
Meanwhile, if logic is your thing, please allow the pond to end with a cartoon celebrating Major Mitchell and reptile logic …
I think I just got bashed up by the police, I think I just became one of the vastly disproportionate number of black people jailed in Australia … well, stop making trouble, embrace reptile thinking, and all will be well …
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.