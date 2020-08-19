In which the pond offers some late afternoon nattering "Ned" to ensure a sound sleep in troubled times ...

Hmm, awkward age dilemma for lizard Oz readers.
Go with doddery old Gra Gra or turn to doddery old nattering "Ned" ...
How could the pond resist putting out a special late afternoon edition of reptile speak, especially as it featured nattering "Ned", and so could ensure a sound sleep for everyone in these troubled viral times ...
It seems "Ned" has turned Killer Creighton in his thinking, a strange turn for an old fart, who, with the first whiff of the virus, would likely be off to ICU, a ventilator and death, but there you go, we must all embrace the thorn and drain the blood, so that the pure redness of the Murdochian empire might shine out like a Wildean rose (remember, we are all socialists now, and a rose red is the preferred colour of socialists sucking on corporate teats, and if a few Hayekian ideas must die, so be it) ...
Well as this is an afternoon edition, and "Ned" is himself never at a loss for words, no need to stand in his way ... he is, after all, and it goes without saying, an expert epidemiologist, as well as a firm believer in the right of everyone to run wild and free, spreading the infection as they like, and with a bit of luck, in the offices of News Corp and Sky News ...
Seriously diminished? But surely we're already expert in credible ways to speak?
Sorry, as everyone, or at least nattering "Ned" knows, it's all the fault of the states, even if SloMo made it all the responsibility of the states ...
Bit as everyone knows, you can win the blame game ...
But back to "Ned", still brooding about the unfairness of it all, and worried that Killer Creighton might be facing a losing battle ...
Good luck with that! That's the spirit, what this country needs is some tough love ...
Yes, vulgar youffs suck it up, because the pond has done the hard yards and there's only a small gobbet of "Ned" to go ...
And having endured all that, how lucky that the infallible Pope should return with a cartoon that would surely please nattering "Ned " ...
And so to a bonus.
The pond realises that nattering "Ned" was more than enough for a sound sleep, but the pond couldn't resist an insight from an IPA type ...
Things are going so spiffingly well in Tory land that the pond wanted to seize the moment to run a couple of Rowsons.
Sure they can be found at the Graudian here, but the pond just wanted to remind Jimbo that the notion that the pond was old mates with the Tories is a stretch too far ...
By golly that's grotesque, but we all remember the acknowledged source ...
And these days we're all slaves to the logarithm, and must learn to be socialists, and share the corporate wealth, and naturally Jimbo is keen to share the good government of Britain with lucky dinkum down under types ... (by the way, share our values could be so easily mistaken for sharing Anglo-celtic white Ramsay centre values, but never mind, we must preserve old statues while tearing down Hayekian thinking and replacing it with corporate socialist sharing) ...
Yes, it's just more of the Brexit fall-out delusion, but speaking of grotesque, what about this Rowson?
The pond isn't going to debate the Jimbo delusion, the CANZUK dream, which will somehow shore up the Tory nightmare, and the Brexit sinkhole into which the UK will descend by end of year ...
There's no need, you see, the pond has a Rowe at the end which will evoke an alternative reality ...
And so to that alternative reality evoked by Rowe, with more Rowe evocations here.
And the moral of that alternative reality?
Dear Poms, if you really want to get on board the CANZUK gravy train, please learn to drink even more Australian piss. Why not get out a bottle now? Finished that bottle? Please start another immediately. And while sozzled, could you please fill out your order for dinkum Australian beef, plenty of lamb (none of that crap you make at home), and a substantial order of iron ore for the cutlery manufacturers of Sheffield ... and don't forget the coal. Clean, dinkum pure Oz coal is urgently in need of a home, and we know you've endured frightful heat this summer, but let's face it, you're fucked, so you need all the help you can get, right?
We are of course only motivated by our concern for your best interests, and not because we can feel the screws tightening ... and so to the alternative reality by Rowe ...
