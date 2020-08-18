In which the pond is kept safe by the reptiles regurgitating the Donald ...

Weird assaults on the pond's sense of reality continued this day, none more so than the juxtaposition of Jacinta Nampijinpa Price sounding stupid, and Donald J. Trump and Ben Carson, aka to the reptiles known as """, making an appearance to reassure the citizens of Australia that the citizens of America were safe from the likes of Price turning up in their suburbs.
Price, of course, fatuously makes her appearance in the rag shortly after that infamous cartoon, which, sure enough, attracted the attention of Media Watch here, thereby confirming that the "look at me, we're racists and proud of it" reptile strategy was continuing to work ... by golly, they'd achieved fame where it mattered ...
Sorry, the pond cut out the cartoon yet again.
Also sorry that the pond can't spend more time with Price, but the pond decided, being your average lizard Oz racist reader, to learn of the various ways and strategies that might be deployed to keep the likes of Price out of the pond's suburb and keep the pond's suburb safe and sound, and above all, white ... with the canny touch of a token black as co-author, but naturally made invisible, to be replaced by the white seed of white loins ...
But why were the reptiles running the Donald and his dog whistling this day? What the fuck did it have to do with their readership? Was it simply because they knew the pond needed every excuse to run a cartoon or three?
Not really, it's just to demonstrate how weird the lizard Oz has become, how dependent it is on other parts of the Murdochian empire for copy ...
The pond isn't that much interested in commenting on any of it. No doubt Price has a keen explanation for how she should be "allowed go grow organically", perhaps somewhere where the light doesn't shine and the growing is tough, though it goes without saying that the pond isn't that keen on organic gardening, at least not when it comes to keeping its suburb Persil white and safe ...
Sorry, the pond can't resist interrupting with the odd cartoon, these being odd, weird times ... and here the pond must confess the reptiles tossed in a snap of sleepy-eyed Ben, but the pond tossed it out, because it felt kinda weird, kinda threatening, you know how it is, how it goes ...
Of course should circumstances arise, and Price mistakenly attempt to move into the pond's neighbourhood, the pond could always serve an eviction notice ...
Gosh darn, no silly billy, not that sort of eviction notice. The pond was thinking of the sort of eviction notice where difficult, tricky blacks are kicked out on the street, you know what with the GOP being such a black-loving party ... we all know that Donald story, here ...
But do finish off, put the pond and the lizard oz down under out of its regurgitated WSJ misery ...
Well that's the end of that bit of weirdness for the day, and how lucky the world has been made that little bit safer for white folk, knowing that the Prices of the world would just all go away ...
But the pond's weirdness had begun the moment it clicked on its browser, and came across an important message, as presumably most everyone did, with these just the last two points ...
By golly, it sounded like the phony war stage in 1939, with this the first of the leaflet drops ... but would there be a real war, and when would it begin, and would Chairman Rupert's forces be at the front line?
Meanwhile, most of the front page of the digital and tree killer edition was keen to discover someone to blame ...
You'd almost swear that someone letting the virus loose in the community had something to answer for, and if the reptiles ever find out, by golly they'll give them what for ...
But there had to be one boat rowing against that particular stream, and luckily Killer Creighton was on the case again ...
Lock down those passengers on the ship? Of course not, let 'em out and let her rip ... who needs these bloody useless lock downs?
All this will in fact not be surprising reading to followers of the pond, who will have encountered the virus known as Killer Creighton before, saying many of the same things many, many times before ... and indeed, others have noticed ...Adam Creighton turns raving loony is just one of many examples ...
Don't get the pond wrong. It understands and sympathizes with Killer. The pond has become a keen student of people's lifestyles during the pandemic, what with people offering an insight into their lives ...
Who would want that insight into Killer's lifestyle, and worse, much like a lizard Oz cartoon, once unseen, it can't be unseen ... and now what is thankfully a final gobbet of the usual ...
You have to admit he's consistent. Some might think he's caring about others, but given the looming war with Google and the big losses News Corp have taken recently, forgive the pond if it interprets that last sentence as really reading "highly detrimental impact on reptile livelihoods...and please, oh please, shed a tear for the suffering of the Chairman and the chance a black might move into his neighbourhood."
Sorry, only Tuesday, and already the pond is feeling light-headed, as when the festering wound of a reptile bite sends a fever pulsing through the system.
And so to the reliable Rowe for a little light relief, if you consider Goya's studies in the horrors of war light relief. More Rowe here, but suddenly the pond is relieved not to be living in the cartoon master's head and instead making the occasional visit ...
