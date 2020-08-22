In which the pond gets the weekend worst out of the way first ...

There is a real world out there, but anyone expecting any hint of reality in the pond should abandon such hopes and delusions, and settle down to the usual reptile follies ...
That one's at the Graudian here, and it's been everywhere, except in reptile land and Joel Fitzgibbon's pea brain ...
And this one was at the Daily Beast, outside the paywall when the pond checked, and what a sorry story of snake oil salesmen and humbug it was ...
But enough of all that, because too much contact with reality is fatal for the reptiles, and what a fine collection of delusional, reality-avoiding local reptiles there was in the lizard Oz this day.
The pack had the pond reaching for collectives ... beds, dens, nests, pits or slithers of snakes, or perhaps you'd like another from this list of collective nouns for reptiles and amphibians ...
It began with a bask of crocodiles, and perhaps that's why the pond began with a bask of Dame Slap ...
She really is the Queen of IPA hysteria, which is why the pond feels no shame leading with her, while the real world beneath the faraway tree lumbers on ...
Ah, it's just the old IPA libertarian rag, with liberal references to Soviet-style techniques - strange no mention of the weird poisonings caused by the drinking of tea amongst Australian dissidents - and east Germany and all the usual hysteria ...
Of course we've been here before many times - what are you against? what have you got? what are you for? is there a super spreader event I can support wholeheartedly? - as noted at The Conversation in Mask resistance during a pandemic isn't new - in 1918 many Americans were 'slackers' ...
Gina's mob is desperately worried that people might prefer to take sensible precautions than die, and expect leadership from government in enabling the ability to go on living. Dame Slap, living far away on her own planet, or above the faraway tree - experts still can't settle on the exact location - perhaps it's a faraway tree on a faraway planet - will have none of that. It's the business of serfs to get back to making money for others, so that the IPA overlords might continue their languid rule ...
There you go, it's the old coming and going routine. Berate them for the severity of their measures, then berate them for the failures of their severe measures, because they obviously weren't severe or rigorous enough.
And please excuse the pond for that startling sight of the parrot ... apparently doing a new parrot routine in his Sky News dotage, and shoved into Dame Slap's piece with an autoplay to feed the ads, just to pretend someone's watching...
Now back to the whining ... and of course Dame Slap is at one with the Killer Bolter, and most likely Killer Creighton too ... because remember, we have a quiver of cobras here ...
Oh it's rich, no doubt about it. The woman who announced that the UN would use climate science to introduce world government by Xmas suddenly carrying on about anti-vaxxers "their distrust of science, corporations and government is nothing short of deranged."
When she donned her MAGA hat and slipped out into the New York night, wasn't Dame Slap aware that her hero had tipped to the nod to anti-vaxxers many times? And what's she got to say about her hero's recent embrace of QAnon, as weird and delusional as it gets, with Bill Gates being blamed for the virus ... (BuzzFeed back in the day)
But to be fair, Dame Slap knows plenty about being, and sounding, deranged. Didn't she at the very beginning of her piece call for scepticism about government? And now she's angry at delusionals for being sceptical about the government?
She really can't think beyond a par or two these days ... but at least this rant is coming to an end ...
Now for a break before moving on to a rhumba of rattlesnakes, because the pond thinks that Wilcox caught exactly the delusional tone of Dame Slap ...
It also happens to be a fruity introduction to the next burdensome task, to make it through a weyr of dog bothering dragons without bursting into laughter ...
You know the old joke about the loony bin patient who thinks he's the only sane one? Welcome to the delusional world of the dog botherer, with his impression of Uncle Dick doing a bit of kite flying ...
Each day the pond is thankful that the likes of the dog botherer have no connection to actual political action in this country, but instead get their jollies by rabbiting on about everything and nothing on Sky News ... itself relatively isolated and quarantined, simply because few people bother to watch it ...
Gone are the days when the dog botherer could help Lord Downer fuck over Iraq, gone are the days when he could lead Malware down the Utegate path ... and even in these perilous times, that provides the pond with a slice of camembert cheese comfort ...
Well, the reptiles are welcome to form a mess of iguanas in a frat party, and see who's the first comes down with the virus, but the pond has different desires and needs ...
If the pond had its way, it'd be stopping the young 'uns on King street - backed by storm troopers of course - and have them put on masks before they could saunter off to infect someone ...
Now there are no doubt some contradictions and behaviours that might be worth a nit pick as politicians try to balance and juggle, but at least in this country, a death is considered a death, and worth some caring.
When the pond contemplates what Fox News and the Donald have wrought on the United States, the pond is thankful that the reptiles, simply by viewership, have been placed in extended isolation and quarantine ... so this sort of thing can be avoided ...
By golly that Rowe cuts the pond up every time, and it's even better when it heralds the last gobbet of dog botherer that needs to be chewed on ...
Bordering on delusion? By the pond's observation, the dog botherer jumped the delusional shark and nuked the Iraqi fridge a long while ago ...
Look, if the dog botherer wants to show the way, and show to us all how the dying is easy, and how dying makes living better, he should feel free. The whole Sky mob could get out into the field, and nuzzle virus carriers, and what a noble thing that would be ...
But that brings the pond to an ongoing pressing concern ...
What is our Gracie doing? What is our Gracie thinking? How long can she stay in this lizard Oz lounge of lizards?
You see? Just the header was enough to give the pond a quiver of fear, a shiver and slither of snakes loose on the reptile Surry Hills plane ...
Not worth the risk?
When Dame Slap and the dog botherer have just been explaining how important it is for people to get out there and die, and keep the IPA and Gina in the style to which they're accustomed, (and maybe not realise that cable cutting Sky News could save a lot of wasted money, because that way lies anarchy and the need to get a real job ...)
Say what? All this verges on rank heresy, as if workplaces should be safe and employers owe a duty of care to their employees? What next, east Germany, and Soviet Russia Stalin style? Please, be careful Gracie, someone at the rag might actually be reading this, and next thing you know the Murdochian thought police will be knocking on your door, and wondering why you haven't been drinking your kool-aid ...
Dearie me, our Gracie is beginning to sound like one of those sponsored government docs that Film Australia used to make ...
It's completely alien to the reptile spirit. Does she realise what she's doing? Has she no regard for her own safety? Isn't she aware a knot of toads could descend on her at a moment's notice, and drum her out of News Corp?
Each time the pond trembles when it sees the danger that our Gracie puts herself in, and this attempt at rational assessments of workplace safety, risks, duty of care, and such like, and wise behaviour in response is perhaps her most bold and brazen refusal to join the flock for their daily shearing ...
The good news is that having dealt with the worst, tomorrow will see hope arise afresh in the pond as the brightest reptile stars, the bromancer, nattering "Ned" and prattling Polonius usher in a world of hope ...
Then all this - our Gracie feuding with the dog botherer and Dame Slap - will seem like a passing dream, or perhaps a nightmare, and then who knows what the morrow will bring, with the infallible Pope advising that there is a cure to hand ...
... while the immortal Rowe sees it more as an athletic event, with more athletics here ...
