In which the pond explains why it prefers a dentist in the morning to a reptile at any hour of the day ...

The question some people might be asking is, "is it better to go see the dentist in an early morning appointment, or is it better to read the lizard Oz of a morning and blog about it?"
Perhaps the pond could suggest a few clues as to the answer. The dentist is a kindly man, and gives shots to numb the pain, and the result is for the better.
The reptiles, on the other hand, are reminiscent of a Mengeles-inspired dentist, doing deep drilling, smirking with satisfaction at the howling pain produced by each nerve strike, while chanting into the ear in deformed Marathon man style, "you're never safe, you're never safe."
The upshot is that the pond will take another day off on Friday to see the dentist, knowing it will be more fun than the reptiles ... and meantime, look at what they did today while the pond was in pleasant company.
Oh fuck, not Dame Groan going on about comrade Dan yet again. Dear sweet dentist, perhaps extract another molar so the pond can avoid the experience.
And right alongside Dame Groan was the bouffant one … doing his usual SloMo suck ...
How the reptiles love their public displays of onanism and fellatio, so much sucking up, so little time, but luckily Dame Groan had come up with a useful new slogan for the pond: the bungling state of the lizard Oz, the bungling state of Shanners …
The pond admits it didn't pay much attention to the original story … modelling being what it is, and lizard fear-mongering being what it is ...
But what fun it was to visit Media Watch here … and see the depth and extent of the bungle about the alleged bungling state ...
The trouble of course is the reptiles are so intent on doing down comrade Dan that these days if someone spotted an alien space ship, likely enough the issue would be sheeted home to comrade Dan … another failure in a failed state… but in this case, there's not a shadow of a doubt as to the bouffant one being caught out … in spectacular fashion ...
As for Shanners response, it was blithering and gibbering nonsense of a kind which reminded the pond of that crazed dentist saying it isn't safe. It really would have been better if he'd just hung a sign, or at least an albatross around his neck, saying "guilty as hell" and "a bigger bungler than Dame Groan's bungling state" ...
Blather of the most mendacious and defensive kind, but it's hard to cover up a bigger bungle than anything Dame Groan's bungling state might manage …
Well the pond hadn't intended to relish Shanners' folly so much, but when you've only got gums, you may as well savour the flavour …
It seems almost pathetic then to offer as a bonus a little tidbit from Killer Creighton ...
Happily, Killer is in his usual state of vexed gloom, and there's nothing to lift the pond's spirits than to hear the gnashing of reptile teeth ...
Freedom boy wrote a book, and he's worried about vulgar youff, and still the virus hasn't killed enough old farts off so that their homes might be redistributed to their young 'uns?
Is it any wonder that Killer is gloomy, but right at the end of the next gobbet - teaser alert, Saturday matinee hook - the gloom goes over the top and far away …
You see, it's not just youffs turning to radical thinking, you know, food, a roof over their head, a fair day's pay for a fair day's work, benefits and holidays and such like …
No, it's Freedom Boy's desire to get rid of super, in lock step with the IPA and all the rest, because it's always irritated the heck out of the reptiles and their overlords that union super schemes are infinitely superior to that offered by the grasping, greedy private sector ...
You know, last century assorted generations got over various epidemics, including the wrongly named Spanish flu, and a couple of world wars and such like, and now the snowflake reptiles are carrying on and sobbing into their porridge about the horrors we're facing … and poor old Killer wipes the tears from his eyes and blows the remaining fragments of froth off his warm beer and trots out the suggestion that free-market societies will give way to state-managed socialism, and Karl might rulez …
Stupid reptiles. If only they'd thought of the consequences of capitalism out of control and screwing workers and the vulnerable for the pleasure of Gina's mob and other folk at the rich end of town … but they didn't, did they? They thought the good times would roll on forever, apparently unaware that each time you step out of the house, if you have one for the stepping, at some point the under toad might get you …
It was Walt’s fourth summer at Dog’s Head Harbor, Duncan remembered, when Garp and Helen and Duncan observed Walt watching the sea. He stood ankle-deep in the foam from the surf and peered into the waves, without taking a step, for the longest time. The family went down to the water’s edge to have a word with him.
‘What are you doing, Walt?’ Helen asked.
‘What are you looking for, dummy?’ Duncan asked him.
‘I’m trying to see the Under Toad,’ Walt said.
‘The what?’ said Garp.
‘The Under Toad,’ Walt said. ‘I’m trying to see it. How big is it?
And Garp and Helen and Duncan held their breath; they realized that all these years Walt had been dreading a giant toad, lurking offshore, waiting to suck him under and drag him out to sea. The terrible Under Toad.
Garp tried to imagine it with him. Would it ever surface? Did it ever float? Or was it always down under, slimy and bloated and ever-watchful for ankles its coated tongue could snare? The vile Under Toad.
Between Helen and Garp, the Under Toad became their code phrase for anxiety. Long after the monster was clarified for Walt (‘Undertow, dummy, not Under Toad!’ Duncan had howled), Garp and Helen evoked the beast as a way of referring to their own sense of danger. When the traffic was heavy, when the road was icy – when depression had moved in overnight – they said to each other, ‘The Under Toad is strong today.’
‘Remember,’ Duncan asked on the plane, ‘how Walt asked if it was green or brown?’
Both Garp and Duncan laughed. But it was neither green nor brown, Garp thought. It was me. It was Helen. It was the color of bad weather. It was the size of an automobile.
Beware the Marxian under toad, Killer, beware the boring beyond measure under toad Dame Groan, you might send readers to sleep and they'll step in front of a bus, and most of all, beware the modelling under toad, bouffant one, because graphs and charts and such like should be treated with caution. The pond should know, sending out reptile swill into the world each day, not quite comprehending the enormous damage it might be doing ...
And now, it being a light day, the immortal Rowe offers another under toad, as the poor fuckers in Hong Kong go down like flies, and all that reptile talk of the war in China keeps on turning out to be just the hot air of idle imitation dragons … (with more Rowe here).
