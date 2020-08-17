In which the paranoid reptiles go on a defensive offensive, while the Caterist is content merely to be offnsive ...

The reptiles were out and about in full defensive paranoid mode this morning, and leading the pack was the amoral Major - the pond advisedly calls him amoral, as well as incompetent, for his singular failure to find a certain medal in his glory years ...
For those who came in late to that story, a pond favourite, in the Graudian here ...
Mate, I wish we’d spoken before you made an ass of yourself again in your memoirs over the Manning Clark business. We’ve had our differences over the years but I hate to see you doing this to yourself as you sail off into retirement.
Given the chance, I reckon I could have persuaded you the whole thing – the secret Order of Lenin that never was and the deep mission for the Soviets you never proved – was a cluster, a mighty cluster, and maybe 20 years later was the time to apologise to the old historian’s memory.
Instead you’ve doubled down. It’s very you, but not a great move.
You write: “Many falsehoods have been published about what the Courier-Mail actually printed that day. We did not allege that Clark was a spy … ”
On 24 August 1996 you published in the Courier-Mail one of the greatest axe-jobs in the history of Australian journalism. Spread over five pages of the Saturday paper were claims that Clark was secretly rewarded with the Order of Lenin for his work as a Soviet agent of influence or, indeed, a spy.
Remember me ringing you that morning? At first you stoutly maintained that the paper said nothing about spying. But I had a copy in front of me with a former KGB agent, Mikhail Lyubimov, quoted saying: “If it is kept secret, then it’s got nothing to do with agent of influence; it’s got to do with a spy.”
That, you explained, only appeared in the first edition. “I pulled it because I wanted to be careful about not making an allegation of spying.”
“Why weren’t you careful before the first edition,” I asked.
Indeed, given fraudulent misrepresentation and a willingness to double down on the fraud, is a form of amorality, how piquant and amoral then to brand yourself as a moralist entitled to lecture others about moral behaviour ...
Remarkable the lies that defensive paranoid old Majors can tell themselves and believe them to be true, and yet, as observed by the pond over many, many years, the lizard Oz has been steadfast in its denial of climate science and its love of sweet, pure, virginal clean Oz coal.
Why try to gild the lily now, why put try to put lipstick on that pig? Be resolute, proud, unbloodied. Just as you did with the medal, double down, don't resort to half-baked, weak-kneed excuses, don't conjure up "sensible questions" when everyone knows the Bolter and the dog botherer and the onion muncher's dom all sway in the climate denialist breeze...
Worse, this sort of denialism only leads to more denialism of the denialism, and then the layers of denialism go above peak denialism to the point of a core meltdown ...
Yes, yes, the pond's been covering Killer Creighton's excellent work in the killing fields but what's this talk of success?
That was on 7th August; forgotten already in the midst of your paranoia, strangely mixed with delusional triumphalism?
You know Major, reporting concerns about climate change isn't quite the same as reporting climate science accurately, with care and concern. Neither climate science nor the virus give much of a fuck for opinion, especially for the opinions of an amoral doddering old fart who should have gracefully apologised for past mistakes and fucked off to live amongst the toads ...
And now this very day an example from the Caterist which explains why the Major is both paranoid and defensive.
At some point Jung and Freud will combine to explore why the reptiles so hate Jacinda, the pond's initial thought being that it's a mother thing, perhaps involving toilet training and nappies ...
As usual, Jacinda is dubbed a hideous failure, presumably on the basis that the Donald's strategy (to give it a grand and unlikely name) has been a tremendous success ...
The pond apologies for reaching for a cartoon even before starting with the Caterist, but he's such a tedious, boring fart, and predictable in so many greased wheel ways ...
Indeed, indeed, whenever the pond wants to discuss its health, it always avoids its GP and heads off to its local economist, in much the same way as it calls on the Caterist to expound on the movement of floodwaters in quarries ...
As for Hayek contending governments do best when performing simple tasks, how true. And can it get any simpler than shoving cash in the paw of the Caterist?
And then for the price of a bit of government money, it gets truly weird ...
The Caterist still isn't peddling hydroxychloroquine, is he? He isn't proposing that the wonder drug has been done down by the radical left?
Fuck the pond dead and send it to heaven, and there was the pond wondering why the Major was in paranoid defensive mode ... is it possible to find any greater delusions from a man who has absolutely no expertise in the field?
Okay, okay, it is, the Caterist is just a pup, a lap dog in the field of delusions, and luckily the final gobbet is short ...
The pond has absolutely no idea what the Caterist meant in that last par, and suspects that the Caterist himself doesn't have much of an idea either, but he's sung for his supper, mentioned Hayek, and reminded the pond that a single appointment with its GP is worth a year with the reptiles ...
And so to more defensive paranoid ranting, and because the dog botherer is the most tedious, as well as the most lengthy, the pond left to him to last, though reptile specialists might find him the most amusing (though how to pick between him and the comedy stylings of the Major and the Caterist?)
Oh dear, narcissism as well, what with the dog botherer's column featuring a clip of the dog botherer. Of course it was a way of sneaking that vile cartoon into view - how the reptiles are dining out on it as a way to stoke the culture war and bask in the attention - but luckily the pond could avoid showing it.
It's true many will find a picture of the dog botherer challenging and offensive, since a man who is vile and racist isn't much better than a vile and racist cartoon, but we should remember, especially with last week's celebrations, that there are good people on both sides ...
Which reminds the pond that it was Newsweek that really set the hare running last week. The pond hadn't thought of Newsweek for years, thinking it a pissweak imitation of Time, with Time a pissweak imitation of a newsreel in Citizen Kane, and the only reason the pond had thought of Time was because the dentist had removed all his copies for the safety of his customers ...
But where were we? That's right, blatant racist tropes and memes, of the attention-seeking kind the reptiles love so they can bung on another do in the culture wars ... it's that old loop ...
I cannot imagine The Australian published today’s cartoon without knowing it would provoke outrage - and that this outrage would delight parts of their audience. Part of the delight is in the outrage it provokes. (The Conversation here, for a sensible summary).
And so on with the faux indignation, the faux rage, the frothing and the foaming and the imitation of a rabid dog in the marketplace ...
The notion that King would even spit on Leake's cartoon is just one of the many absurdities the dog botherer is capable of when stoked up ... just as it's a wonder to behold his notion that somehow it's Joe's fault that Donald Trump is an expert dog whistler to white supremacists ...
Before proceeding with the dog botherer's explanation, perhaps we should revert to The Conversation ...
“When Johannes used those words, expressed in a tweet by Biden yesterday, he was highlighting Biden’s language and apparent attitudes, not his own,” Dore told Guardian Australia. “The intention of the commentary in the cartoon was to ridicule racism, not perpetuate it.”
I think Dore’s explanation is unconvincing. Biden’s tweet is clearly referring to girls who look up to Harris. It’s a massive sidestep to say Biden is talking down to his recent vice-presidential pick. The contexts are totally different.
That's a very polite way of saying bullshit, but the pond, of Tamworth stock, isn't so inhibited, and says bullshit to Dore and bullshit to the dog botherer ...
Well the pond promised he'd be a tedious paranoid bore, with a singular ability to miss the point, as you might expect from a privileged white male, with the only black he sees that which is found when he sticks his head up his arse ...
Oh sheesh, the pond is almost too weary to carry on to the final gobbet, but did summon the strength to run one last cartoon summarizing the pond's feeling at having a triple dose of reptile stew this day ...
And so to a contemptible final gobbet from a truly contemptible man, as he dresses up a simple burst of cartoon attention seeking and specious culture wars racism (not so much a dog whistle as a ship's horn), as the work of a generous and gentle seeker after wisdom ...
The man who helped Lord Downer fuck over Iraq talks of the putrid and cowardly content of others?
Let his son have the final word, as here ...
Kenny is a staunchly neo-conservative, anti-progress, anti-worker defender of the status quo. He is an unrelenting apologist for the Liberal Party. He was one of Alexander Downer’s senior advisers at the time of the Iraq War. He’s been known to argue for stubborn, sightless inaction on climate change. He spits at anyone concerned with such trivialities as gender equality, environmental issues or labour rights from his Twitter account on a daily basis. Recently, he characterised criticism of the lack of women in Tony Abbott’s Cabinet as a continuation of the Left’s “gender wars”. He is a regular and fervent participant in The Australian’s numerous ongoing bully campaigns against those who question its editorial practices and ideological biases. The profoundly irresponsible, dishonest, hate-filled anti-multiculturalist Andrew Bolt has recently referred to Kenny on his blog as “a friend”.
And it’s a jokey picture of a bestial embrace that I should be afraid of discovering online?
Well yes, but as the son is rightly being polite, let the pond add its judgmental contempt for this outrage merchant, this putrid and cowardly peddlar of faux rage ...
And so to a kindly suggestion. Let this passionate advocate of free speech get back to his dog fucking and his defamation actions, so that the pond can find room for a couple of Rowes on Comrade Dan's situation, with more Rowes here ...
