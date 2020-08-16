In which the dog botherer and prattling Polonius make life hard for our Gracie ...

First a word of explanation ...
It is true that the bromancer's remarkable rant yesterday left the pond with the opportunity to come back with that cartoon, a cartoon which confirmed yet again that the lizard Oz is deeply racist in its editorial policies (not to mention misogynist, climate science denialist, and assorted other -ists of the malicious, malevolent kind) ...
It certainly generated the response the attention-seeking narcissist reptiles were seeking - they so often walk the same path as the twittering Donald ...
But at least this bunch had the sense not to replicate the cartoon, distribute it further and so fulfil the reptile dream.
Cackling geese of the former Chairman Rudd kind included the cartoon in their indignant, righteous twittering, which just spread the plague further ...
The pond will regurgitate all kinds of poisonous reptile shit - the dog botherer and Polonius below stand as irrefutable evidence - but be buggered if it will fall for the most childish, attention-seeking reptile ploy of all ... and that's why the subdued racist tension running as an undercurrent through the bromancer's piece had to stand on its own, without the twisted, wretched cartooning seed that didn't fall at all far from the warped parental tree ...
The pond never runs cartoons from the lizard Oz, what with them being generally vile, and even worse, not funny, and that's how it's been since Kudelka couldn't stand it anymore and headed off to the Saturday Paper, a better result for all ...
And so, as there's work to be done on a Sunday, on to the dog botherer ...
Why the dog botherer and not the cartoon?
Well he's a mindless, moronic fuckwit, and if he could draw he might well have produced that cartoon ... but he hasn't the ability to be visually offensive - they even keep his peculiar attempt to imitateCocteau's beast image in a small corner on the right.
As for the header, "why so many mistakes?", it was of course an invitation for the pond to go over the dog botherer's many mistakes, helping but not limited to, helping out Lord Downer in Iraq and prodding Malware into Ute-gate for the amusement of the ages ...
But that line "if politicians know best" demonstrates even more why the gaffe-riddled, error-prone dog botherer often sounds like a deluded puppy. Politicians rarely know best, and like all of us, and the dog botherer especially, they make mistakes. Sometimes they 'fess up, sometimes they think they can get away with it, but none of them would bother with the idiocy of this sort of quintessentially 'straw dog' dog botherer argument ...
After all, if dog botherers know best, why do they always sound like specious ningnongs?
By the pond's reckoning, they got three delicious series of Yes Minister, and a sequel Yes, Prime Minister out of the difficulties of being a politician and governing, and yet the infantile dog botherer, even after having failed in that game, still doesn't have a clue ...
Sorry, the pond should have warned stray readers innocently passing by that this was a standard dog-fucker rant about Comrade Dan, all the more poignant as he would have had the chance to brood on Gladys's handling of the Ruby Princess report.
The pond refuses to offer odds on the chances of the reptiles continuing to heckle Victorians, while giving Gladys a free pass ...
Oh just fuck off. It's a pandemic, if you want to be the first to show your style and munch on a virus sandwich, feel free, but remember you're in the age group and with the sort of physical disabilities where a sadistic desire to run wild and free might well see you in a grave ... though on second thoughts, would that be much of an issue to a valiant freedom fighter?
Usually, the pond would throw in a cartoon for light relief, but you know when a reptile starts blathering about big government, stupidity is sure to follow.
What would have happened if Australia had done a Donald and let the virus run free, rampant and unchecked? That sort of libertarian horseshit of the chairman Rupert/Fox News kind - let the peasants work, or die, and tough shit if there's no cake - would have gone down like a lead balloon in this country, where people seem to understand the John Donne philosophy that no virus death is an island ...
But we already know what the reptiles thought should happen to the elderly ...
Our second priority, after quarantining the sick, is protecting those most likely to die. We don’t crash this economy just to stop the young getting a stuffy nose.
Most people dying of this virus are over 80. More than two thirds dying in this Victorian wave are in aged-care homes.
But more bungling: the federal and Victorian governments let the virus get into more than 80 nursing homes.
Surely putting a tighter lock on those homes makes more sense than trying to stop all infections everywhere by shutting businesses.
Note: 40 per cent of aged-care home residents die within nine months. The average stay is just under three years.
So Victoria’s bans are doing huge damage to — essentially — save aged-care residents from dying a few months earlier.
Most people dying of this virus are over 80. More than two thirds dying in this Victorian wave are in aged-care homes.
But more bungling: the federal and Victorian governments let the virus get into more than 80 nursing homes.
Surely putting a tighter lock on those homes makes more sense than trying to stop all infections everywhere by shutting businesses.
Note: 40 per cent of aged-care home residents die within nine months. The average stay is just under three years.
So Victoria’s bans are doing huge damage to — essentially — save aged-care residents from dying a few months earlier.
Yes, lock them away in some isolated space, see nothing, hear nothing, and in short order, as the olc codgers cark it, problem solved ... though the twenty-something in Victoria who recently died of the Bolter's stuffy nose might be wondering if the Bolter and the dog botherer are the best source of pandemic advice...
Oh fuck, he's a loon. Personal responsibility, self-reliance, community support and stoicism stand a long way back from a decent public health system, a handy hospital and people who know what the fuck they're talking about ...
But on an upside, if the virus helps take down News Corp, then maybe the pond is maligning its capacity to kill ... maybe there's a little good fortune in every terrible event.
Speaking of squawking with obvious self-interest in mind, next up is prattling Polonius, who runs an institute designed to gather the rich together, tithe them a little, and set them loose on explaining how it's the bludgers and unions wot are ruining everything.
It might sound suspiciously like Polonius used the same computer as the dog botherer to type his message, with just a few neurones scrambled to make it sound a little different, but that's the price of constantly paying a visit to the hive mind ...
Oh they must be hurting at the Sydney Institute with that talk of lives and livelihoods ruined - no gatherings of the rich to tithe in recent times? - but of course Polonius has to take special umbrage at Jacinda.
You see, Polonius isn't just irritated by the ABC ... uppity, difficult women, especially if they're Kiwis and have funny accents, also get his goat, and Jacinda routinely sends him into a frenzy. You know, the way that Scrooge always got agitated about niceness ...
\Is it wrong for the pond to think that what Polonius meant to scribble, only for a sudden, unexpected modesty, was "the wreaking of harm on the Sydney Institute and Polonius's mental health" ... though strangely, his report contains no mention of his willingness to consort with young 'uns, and even exchange precious bodily fluids, on the basis that if you're gunna go, you're gunna go, and it is what it is ...
Is tithing the rich to hear rich folk blather about their suffering at the Sydney Institute a way to gain first-hand knowledge of the private sector? Perhaps it is, but Polonius strikes the pond as an obsessive cardigan-wearer who in an alternative world would have been happy playing the grump on the ABC.
Then he could come out with astounding insights like "without question, COVID-19 is an insidious virus", which apparently is why we should let 'er rip, and see just how insidious it might become... who knows, there's still a chance to match the USA and Brazil ...
Well perhaps just one small cartoon to celebrate, so that we might have a little jig before moving on to the bonus ...
The pond's heart went out to poor old Gracie this weekend, locked in the dual hells of the Victorian shutdown and scribbling for the reptiles ...
The valiant thing did her best in the face of unrelenting persecution ...
Poor Gracie ... if only she'd tried to read the lizard Oz, and score a dose of racist cartoon porn as a distraction from her plight, but alas and alack, she did make the mistake of reading her fellow reptiles ...
It is hard not to feel at the bottom of a nasty pile-on? Dear sweet long absent lord, did our sweet Gracie only just discover Sky News and the rest of News Corp?
Indeed, indeed, it seems she did ... and waddya know ...
But dear sweet Graice, you're scribbling cheek to jowl with the dog botherer, who this very day referenced Stockholm syndrome, because that's the sort of cheap jibe that he resorts to most days of the week - it being beyond his mental capacity to reach for more stimulating and florid expressions of the "you drink your bathwater" kind ...
Intellect isn't the first port of call, or the first bath, for the dog botherer ...
And even worse, at one point the reptiles positioned you next to prattling Polonius, moaning and whining and sobbing into his expensive Sydney Institute cups ... blaming it all on Jacinda and Comrade Dan, and with nary a moment's thought for your situation.
And yet here you are, thinking that you're Gloria Gaynor and singing out loudly "I will survive" or "we will survive" or whatever, somehow survive we will ...
The pond has warned you before about this unseemly attitude, which is most un-reptilian. Someone in the lizard Oz is likely to notice - in much the same way that lockdown has forced you to watch Sky News and read that chump, the Caterist, expert in the movement of flood waters in quarries, and pretty much everything else thanks to a handsome subsidy by the federal government ... and so inclined to call you and other Vics "chumps". Yes, it takes a chump to do it, but that doesn't make the chump go away ...
The pond admires the spirit, the plucky attitude, but how could it possibly be squared with Polonius moaning "the Sydney Institute is rooned, we're all rooned", and the dog botherer explaining how he should be PM, because you know, Iraq war and utegate, and he'd handle the virus by letting her rip and restoring the economy, in the extraordinary way the US has managed, and never mind the dying and the killing fields.
Not to worry, it seems Cathy Wilcox is also concerned, and luckily she can see some big sky country solutions ...
When this is over, over and through
And all them changes have come and passed
I want to meet you in the big sky country
Just want to prove mama, love can last
Like hallelujah in the big sky country
Just like forever and ever is why
Be getting over in the big sky country
Be kissing time, kissing time goodbye
And of course, there's more Wilcox here, including at the moment a re-tweet of Kudelka ...
The problem with reading the snippets is that you constantly get bogged down in the detail of the latest lies and disinformation. You are probably better to stand back and look at the overall situation. Chances are what they are saying makes no sense at any level.ReplyDelete
Take the DB today. Community transmission has been effectively eliminated in five of eight states and territories. One case has popped up in WA but prior to that it has been six of eight for weeks. NZ has fourteen new cases and they will probably put the lid back on the outbreak in a few weeks.
There were arguments initially about whether community elimination was possible but it has basically worked.
The counterargument requires you to ignore the data. Once community spread exceeds single digits it becomes increasingly difficulty to mitigate spread.
The reptiles have various reasons for spreading the propaganda but I think there is an element of simply not understanding the maths
https://twitter.com/NickdMiller/status/1294424750991712258?s=20
The Bro yesterday was another fine example. Joe Biden is certainly an old dodderer like so many other old men in US politics, but just go to YouTube and watch a few minutes of Trump.
The satirists hardly need to make any comment, just let him run. Joe can happily stay in the cellar if he wants.
American foreign policy? They are pushing their enemies together and alienating allies.
Consider this example
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/14/us-iran-un-arms-embargo-nuclear-deal
I am just wondering how much damage a failing News Corpse can cause before they exit the corporate world. If Rupert would obligingly move on we might be able to bring this forward.
And every time one tries to refudiate a lie, it just strengthens it in the eyes of the current believers and sucks newer believers into the swamp. Which is exactly how Trump has triumphed, and it is exactly how the reptiles sur-thrive.Delete
But not understanding "the maths", Bef ? They can't even "understand" simple, basic arithmetic. Nor can the bleedin' bloody obvious fact that, for a frequently quoted example, the "Spanish" flu spread at an obviously exponential rate ever penetrate their simplistic consciousness. But then, this kind of high-decoupling from basic realities is itself a 'pandemic' in the herpetarium. As I may have previously mentioned once or thrice.
The thing with Joe Biden is that unlike Trumpskin he doesn't seem to imagine that he is an omniscient "stable genius". Therefore he does seem eminently able to seek out 'expertise' - even "shock-horror" scientifically based expertise - and to try to achieve some "objective" good. Though I expect that we shall see what we shall see in terms of whatever he actually accomplishes.
He's got one really big thing going for him though: with the rise of "the Squad" and more of like mind lilely to take Congress seats after November, he doesn't have quite so many 'DINOs' to sabotage his efforts.
But uniting enemies and alienating allies ? Yep, that's always been the GOP way, hasn't it ?