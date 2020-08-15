In which the bromancer and Dame Slap do reliable jigs ...

The bromancer today delivered an epic rant in favour of the Donald which made the pond feel that not even a rabid dog would stand a chance against him, and his love of the narcissist emperor king ...
The bromancer usually tries on a figleaf of objectivity, but he didn't bother much with that sort of pious nonsense today, and amazingly managed to start off by critiquing Joe as the most verbally and intellectually challenged president to take office ...
The pond took that as a profound insult to the Donald, but even worse was the notion inherent in the sentence "will ... take office".
Was that defeatism in the air, was that running up the white flag of surrender? Well, don't expect the bromancer to go down without a fight for his emperor king ...
The pond hopes that readers noted that figleaf - everyone of goodwill, including this writer ... as opposed to say, the pond, which entirely lacks goodwill, and thinks the bromancer is, if not barking mad, then at least showing signs of desperation, what with Carmelia landing on the scene, even if she is a furriner of the most despicable kind ...
Of course the bromancer can't quite work out how to do over Carmelia, so it's Joe that cops the whack job.
What are amongst Joe's worst thought crimes? Why imagining that climate science is real, and wanting to do something about it. How senile and shocking is that!
Uh huh, because Donald has been very hard on China, no one's been harder, except the way the Donald's been harder than anyone on Russia, and if you go with that, the pond has a Brooklyn Bridge to sell you, though it might be a tad hard to get it home...
Lordy, long absent lordy, this Carmelia seems to have put the wind up the reptiles, and all the more so as the bromancer dare not attack her head on, but instead save all his venom for Joe ...
But is the pond being too cynical? Not really, the pond will leave the rich, heady mix of cynicism and stupidity to the bromancer ...
Biden gets lost in his own verbiage, but the Donald doesn't?
Oh it's true, as his former hit man noted recently in his teaser for his book. The Donald knows the art of speaking in the indirect way of the Mafia don, so that the hit might then be executed with timely savagery ...
But back to the bromancer's whack job, as he keeps whacking away like it's snake-bashing season in the Simpsons ...
It goes without saying?
Of course, that's why the bromancer hasn't bothered saying any of it. Who wants a fair and balanced comparison? Who is remotely interested in all that's been managed under the Donald by way of corruption, cronyism and nepotism?
How could the bromancer throw mud on his emperor king's finest clothes, when it's such fun sending up Joe? How could he be bothered dealing with the Donald's multiple failings and fuck-ups? Though there might be others not so kindly or caring ...
That said, of course the bromancer has got a word for Carmelia too ... apparently she's gone way too far to the left, though the pond has also heard that she was almost a fascist as a prosecutor, and is way too far to the right ...
Oh and the wicked hussy had unkind words for loving, fundamentalist, beer-swilling boofhead and bigot Brett, but fundamentalist Catholics must stick together, it's the only way ...
Thank the long absent lord that the bromancer didn't bother offering any evidence how the Donald might handle it. Thanks to his astonishing record we already know - and what an expert at playing footsy and patsy with dictators he is ...
Well after that wondrous rant, the pond felt the immediate need for a Rowe, and luckily one was to hand here ...
How is it that a cartoonist can pack more sense into a single image than the bromancer can in a torrential blather of words? Who knows, but thank the long absent lord it can be done ...
And so to the bonus for the day, and Dame Slap held up her hand, and how could the pond resist?
You see, the fascist desire to punish and persecute is strong in this one ...
It just so happens that the pond knows the reason for Dame Slap's latest surge towards a punitive world ... and the answer came to it via way of Crikey ...
Yes, the IPA and Dame Slap are still brooding about their poster boy Ridd, and the way he came up short, and ever since they've been howling into the ether.
The thirst for revenge, the desire to punish is growing stronger, and the wanna be Saurons of the tribe desire to rule university land with an iron fist, meting out punishments, thus and so at the first whiff of heresy and a failure to tug the forelock to the IPA way...
The pond can't quote all the Crikey piece, but it should at least note some of the high comedy at work in the proceedings thus far ...
The pond will leave others to marvel at those definitions of science, and Bob Katter as an internationally acclaimed scientist (there's nothing like studying law then dropping out without graduating to set you off on a rigorous academic career).
Instead the pond must now return, with the right tone set, to the high comedy of Dame Slap in action ...
The pond will, out of kindness, ignore Dame Slap's bold suggestion that the Australian Catholic University not be called a university, and be denied taxpayer funds ... after all, you can talk about many things at taxpayer's expense, but please not the virgin birth ...
But enough of the academic freedom that Catholics offer the likes of Galileo, because, you see, Dame Slap is about to get on to James Cook and expenses, and before she gets goilng, the pond would like to deploy Crikey to chart a few other expenses ...
Oh it's a pretty list, but it's not over yet ...
Yes, all this expensive shit has been brought you by the IPA, chairmanned by Dame Slap in a manly way, because fucked if she's going to get into nonsense about gender when it comes to bullshitting about university freedom, when really it's all about climate science denialism, love of dinkum clean Oz coal, and all the rest of the reptile/IPA malarkey ...
Such a punitive creature, and yet in a way fitting and revealing of the IPA code.
The Catholic church once had the same sort of system for sorting out heretics, and dishing out punishments to get people to toe the line, and the IPA might yet manage to introduce a brand new Inquisition to the university system, with appropriate punishments and penalties, though the pond was disappointed that Dame Slap failed to mention tar and feathering VCs as a way of guiding them to intellectual freedom ...
Alas and alack, despite the pond's fervid IPA-induced catalogue of cruel and unusual punishments, there seems to be a movement going on, which will require the IPA to do even more ...
Usually the pond would end with a cartoon, but this little item snuck into yesterday's lizard Oz without much of a peep ...
How long before this provokes a new crusade?
How long before the ever vigilant Dame Slap and the IPA must call into being a new Inquisition and persecute these heretics?
A battery in preference to clean dinkum pure virginal Oz coal?
A battery?
Oh saintly Christmas crackers, this smacks of far too much industrial freedom, and must be persecuted and punished, and if Dame Slap isn't the right chairman for the job, then the pond has entirely misjudged her manly abilities ...
Oh there will be blood, or at least some sort of battery acid, as we head on down the IPA/Dame Slap track ...
