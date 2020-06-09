In which the pond wonders how it would survive without the bromancer ...

Where would the reptiles be without the bromancer?
Even worse, where would the pond be without his cheery presence and his "world" commentary, soon no doubt to turn galactic, or perhaps someday reach the point of the big bang …
The pond knew even before it got going that it had to celebrate with a cartoon …
And so to the weird business for the day …
From the get go, it seemed pretty much like the weird news the pond watches on the tubes from time to time …( a shout out to Eliot and Ricky for keeping the weird alive) …what with the weird bromancer weirdly attempting a defence of the NY Times which weirdly doesn't turn out to be a defence of the rag, but rather is a weird defence of Trumpist lickspittle lackey Tom Cotton ...
You could not possibly describe Cotton's piece as offensive?
Dear sweet loveable bromancer, of course you could. You might call it authoritarian or autocratic or totalitarian or despotic or draconian or tyrannical or oppressive. You could at a pinch bring out proto-fascist.
Better still, you could describe the Donald loving, arse-licking Cotton as deeply offensive … or you could settle for a cartoon …
That's what the pond loves about the bromancer. Almost everything he scribbles is, in some way, truly grotesque, bizarre, weird, and therefore in its own way, bromancer wunderbar (wunderbra if you must) ...
The bromancer still doesn't get it, perhaps because he's not so cleverly disguised as a closeted Trumpist.
The bromancer is always explaining how he dislikes some Trumpian opinion, some nitpicking of this or that, but in the end, he stays true to his Fox kissing cousins. He hopes, he imagines, he sees Trump re-elected and the GOP going on its merry way … and yet …in this case there's no time for both siderism or pretending that Fox News has the slightest interest in free speech or that News Corp isn't a dire threat to the United States, but more importantly, the world …
But leaving the bromancer and the chance to run a few cartoons aside, what slim pickings there were today in the lizard Oz …
Carole Overington reduced to doing strewth? Anxieties about China continuing to dominate?
A couple of politicians acting yet again as "contributors" to the Murdochian fortune? As usual, scribbling behind the paywall instead of communicating with their voters, and yet the reptiles couldn't even get out of bed to give Paul """" Fletcher a thumb portrait …
The pond did think that Callick's piece earned at least an honourable mention for its illustration …
What appeared deeply weird to this Australian was that illustration … and yet despite Callick's assurances that Chinese tourists would return in droves, and Loosley's assurances that Xi was in deep trouble domestically, the reptiles elsewhere displayed some anxiety about the China situation …
What else? Well that left poor old Ben Wyatt assigned a low rent Tom Jellett ...
Not a patch on the cult master, but it was extraordinarily pleasing to see that the reptile readership knew how to keep racism alive …
Well played strict Rod and mystery cat, your Surry Hills overlords will be mightily pleased …
But sadly that only left the pond with Dame Groan …and the reptiles didn't even bother giving her an illustration ...
It's a classic ploy of course … bash the bureaucrats and distract from Josh … and to be fair, Dame Groan is pretty good at the bashing …and instead of taking the usual reptile line, of celebrating the saving, and the consequent reduction in debt, Groan kept on, as she always does, with the moaning and the groaning ...
Ahh, at last… the real problem, Keynesianism still stalking the earth …
But is that the fault of the cardigan wearers? Didn't the government enact all the recent measures. Surely they should take the rap, isn't that why they were elected.
Surely if Keynesianism is still out and about, the fault lies with the Minister? If Dame Groan wants the peasants to live without cake, surely the Minister should introduce them to Groanian Hayekianism?
Prhaps the Minister should also accept responsibility for the works and deeds of his department, unless he's just some kind of political sock puppet who gets up and spouts off whatever he's been told. Perhaps if there was any honour amongst thieves, the Minister should resign.
In the dim distant past, the pond recalls that a set of sheets or a TV set was enough for heads to roll, rather than a lazy $60 billion or so … but nope, in Dame Groan's world, it's all the fault of the cardigans, and they're the only ones that should suffer …because apparently Treasury is a world unto itself, and the Treasurer has nothing to do with its operations, or day to day activities ...
Treasury's not up to the job? But what about the Treasurer? What about Scottie from marketing? Will we all bear the consequences of their inability to run their departments, let alone the economy and the country?
It's too deep a mystery for the pond, but it must now report on a further update in the Rowe affair, with the Australian Jewish News declaring victory …with an amended cartoon, which still kept poor old Josh out of uniform …a mere lickspittle lackey ...
That might explain why Josh is so impotent when running Treasury - not even up to lobsterback status - but the pond again wondered whether the Australian Jewish News spent as much time and energy and space attacking the deeply corrupt Netanyahu, or the proliferation of gulags through the state of Israel.
Sadly the pond already knew the answer, and so instead decided it might as well just run another Rowe, with more Rowe here …
But should the pond forget that other champ'een, that sustainer of the bromance, now lost in irrelevance and consigned to the status of gong collector (perhaps one day he too might wear an Order of Lenin medal to please Major Mitchell)? Of course not, let's hear it for the onion muncher …
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.