In which the pond matches Orwellian with Woodchuck ...

The pond feels of late that it's been overdoing the reptiles, and should drink and sup in moderation, but then along comes a headline from a well-off, not to put too fine a point on it, signed up 'leet prof, railing at cowardly elites, and chanting the kool-aid of appeasement, with supplementary blather about cancel culture …
It's a perfect storm of a headline, and the pond could feel its shaking paw reaching out for the bottle yet again. Just another hit, just one more beer with a chaser shot. Sure, it's got an awesomely useless cartoon from a lesser reptile illustrator - here no cult master, no cult master here - but all the pond needed was a reference to Orwellian, and the pond's drowsy smile would reveal that surely going to be another lost day of joy getting on the reptile piss ...
A pity really that after that splendid Orwellian opening, the rest should turn into a third rate reptile litany of the extremely predictable kind, but that's probably what the pond should have expected to emanate from the deep north.
At least the spluttering prof, who shows all the signs of being a member of the academic 'leet, managed to keep the rant short … which is just as well, because he seems to have become confused about his own idea that you might be able to disagree, and you might be able to respectfully make a point by way of a symbolic gesture - say, take a knee - without doing anything other than draw attention to what you're thinking or feeling in relation to certain issues …
But the 'leet prof isn't really interested in an exchange of an ideas, he just wants to rant, and who is the pond to stay in his ranting way?
And that's how a stupid man plays a stupid game. Of late Churchill hasn't been attacked on the grounds that he was a fascist, he's been attacked on the grounds that he was a racist. And he was a racist. And the British Empire was built on racism, and incidentally did much to encourage the slave trade …and you'd think that a prof would put that into context instead of using a cheap rhetorical switcheroo ...
If that's what they do by way of 'leet profs in Queensland, no wonder tertiary education is in a pickle …
Meanwhile, the pond after its initial rush of sweet amber into the system, had to cool down a little …and speak of a few ironies …
With the greatest respect to Ms Wright, at this very moment a Star Chamber trial of the most secret and furtive kind is unfolding in Canberra … as noted on Media Watch last night … and yet nothing about that from James Allan, even as it makes blather about other privacy matters seem quaint and irrelevant … and all to protect Lord Downer and his minions, caught out in a despicable act of spying on a poor country for commercial gain …
As for Dame Groan, the pond just mentions that the pond won't be mentioning her, because she's duller than usual, and while there might be other errors damned if the pond could find a six squillion one …
Instead the pond felt like a dose of bouffant hagiography as a chaser …
Indeed, indeed, what to say than to admire the hagiographer's art, and that feeling of inspirational confidence …
And luckily the bouffant one kept it short, because there's only so many gongs you can hand out in a single column …
For those who came in late, the pond is a devotee of Carl Barks, square eggs (as ripped off by Yahoo Serious) and observer from the world office of News Corp, the bouffant one, come to commend Scottie from marketing for his great ability …short final gobbet though it is, there not being that much that the expert hagiographer can summon up in these troubled times, except promises of future glories and perhaps a chest bedecked with medals ...
A real strategy?
And so to the bonus offering, which began when the pond, noticing the ritual humiliation of Carol Overington, reduced to doing Strewth! for a crust, which saw her leading off with this …
It's all good fun?
It's actually incredibly childish, and it reminded the pond of its own childish games and childish joys, and the secret lair where it hid the casing of a World War One hand grenade, a souvenir from the Somme, and read tales of triumph and secret clubs, surrounded by nerds of the Erica kind, who scuttled off to hide in the basement the moment a bully appeared on the horizon …
Sadly, it didn't involve modern Wolverines of the Hugh kind … it involved the destruction of savages, in a way designed to gladden James Allan's colonial heart ...
But all that made the pond wonder how the war on China was really going, and happily there
s good news from the front, because it's going splendidly ….
Dirigiste? Partisan du dirigisme? Un pays dirigiste?
The pond knew it had stumbled on the good oil. Those devious, deviant Chinese wouldn't have the first clue what he was talking about …
The pond also realised there was also a chance to run a few cartoons celebrating Western inspirations in the war with China, guaranteed signs of imminent victory …
The pond suspects that Bolton, a dud in and out of office, will continue to be a dud, but still, it seems we've aligned ourselves with the forces of good, and if we just hold up a blessed golden "T", the war with China will be ours for the taking …
Indeed, indeed. China has been seriously weakened by the virus, while the United States has gone from strength to strength …
And the Donald has shown an astonishing ability to use his formidable tools to advance assorted matters, international and domestic …
And with the war on China going so well, only a short final gobbet was needed ...
And so another day with the reptiles were done. The 'leets soundly smacked by the 'leets, Scottie from marketing blessed with a strategy, and China done down … by the leader of the Cognoscenti Group …
Eek, a thought leader offering timely actionable advice?
Where's James Allan when he's really needed?
The naming of 'leet think tanks gets funnier and funnier, and yet the pond hankers for the good old days, when the Illuminati, or the Rosicrucians strode the earth …
Sorry, once the pond gets its in lizard cups, it always gets nostalgic for the days when it could drink …
How about a few fun current moments instead of brooding about lost hours reading comic books, with a couple of fair and balanced cartoons, and more Rowe here?
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.