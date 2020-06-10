In which the pond is forced to play late Wednesday catch-up with Dame Slap ...

Okay, okay, the pond should be more diligent and research the reptiles thoroughly … too much time spent elsewhere with the likes of Slipper and Richo …
… and next thing you know, the pond has missed the cult master and Dame Slap and is forced into belated catch-up mode with the free thinker …
Yes, she really does think she's a free thinker. This is what free thinking looks like …
Lordy lordy, lah di dah, who knew that 'free thinker' actually meant MAGA hat-donning sheep? But do go on ...
Shades of grey? Is that what this was?
But enough of the greatest Dame Slap hits and memories, because she's in just as fine a tribal form right now ...
Could anyone other than Dame Slap pound the keyboard to produce the blather to be found in that first par? Cultural wars, secular age, new religion, moral commandments, identity politics, tribal allegiances, mere curiosity as apostasy…
So much bullshit, so little time … it reminded the pond of that joke about the platitude generator that recently turned up on Colbert …
But on with the cult phenomenon known as the bizarre teacher somewhere high above the faraway tree, the ruler-wielding Dame Slap ...
Hang on, hang on, is that a Slappian attempt at balance? Why bother? Et tu, Dame Slap?
You know, you don't get out of being a lickspittle lackey with just one nibble on the leg … especially when you immediately revert to form ...
Yeah, yeah …and now for a reminder ...
And so on and so forth, because a reminder was called for. What do you reckon are the chances that Dame Slap might regale us with a line about hypocrisy abounding?
By golly, her hypocrisy has more bounds than a 'roo crossing the fence up in the back paddock …
Does it ever dawn on her that the United States is now a long way down the road to authoritarianism?
And it's all thanks to supporters of the Donald, the MAGA cap wearers, a group Dame Slap was proud to belong to
Sure, it might be adolescent and wannabe, but it's still adolescent authoritarian …mini-league Mussolini for MAGA cap donning morons of the Dame Slap kind ...
Never mind, have a cartoon, it'll help you and the planet breathe …
The Slappy one back in 2009: "Monckton warned that the aim of the Copenhagen draft treaty was to set up a transnational government on a scale the world has never seen before. Listening to the interview, my teenage daughters asked me whether this was true."ReplyDelete
I think I even asked way back then whether her "teenage daughters" ever believed any of it. But never mind, Dame Slap certainly did, and she's never repudiated any of it.
So now we have gone from everything that the Dame doesn't agree with being "identity politics" to it now being "gesture politics" as well. What will we have next ?
Anyway, the NYT's printing of that Tom Cotton oped - which apparently the NYT actually solicited from him, he didn't just do it out of the blue (so to speak) - brought some interesting responses, especially from Vox, on the matter of media ethics and behaviour as below:
“Does every idea that’s popular in power, no matter how poorly considered, deserve some kind of respectful airing in mainstream publications?” he [Beauchamp] asks. “Or are there boundaries, both of quality of argument and moral decency, where editors need to draw the line — especially in the Trump era?”
There clearly are boundaries. The Times would not publish an op-ed advocating for a return to chattel slavery in the US. Presumably no mainstream US publication would. If it was found that a US senator (or a group of them) believed in the return of slavery, the Times would not give the senator space to make his case in the op-ed section. It would assign reporters to cover the story, like a scandal.
That slavery is abhorrent is taken as a background assumption informing coverage, not a subject of legitimate debate in which both sides deserve a hearing.
So the question is where are the boundaries and, just as importantly, who draws them? Who decides what is in bounds and out of bounds? Is it the press’s job to draw those lines and defend those boundaries?
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/21281309/new-york-times-op-ed-editor-tom-cotton-is-trump-authoritarian
What would Dame Slap have to say about that, I wonder.