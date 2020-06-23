In which the pond does a Tuesday potpourri from fragrant reptile materials ...

Lloydie ducked back in from saving the Amazon with some grim news for the reptiles, and the pond could't help but reheat yesterday's hash cookie for fear it might have gone unnoticed in the great reptile stew …
Phew, thank the long absent lord that dinkum clean pure Oz coal remains safe but still how shocking that the MCA should tug the forelock and pretend that climate science should be in any way acknowledged …
Why soon these twittering twerps will feel the wrath of Tezza …
Why you chattering cretins of climate change, how do you plead: guilty or guilty?
Makes good business sense? Plans to be carbon-neutral? Oh how you tear at the reptile heart with your naked kowtowing and quisling fellow-travelling ...
It is possible for the coal industry to get zero emissions? Ah, at last, all is explained. It has all the viability and meaning of Lloydie saving the Amazon …
But what a difficult time it is for the reptiles, with dangers all around them. Just look at this poignant juxtaposition …
Naturally the meretricious Merritt was on hand to rush to the aid of Heydon, what with him being a favourite of the onion muncher, and an agreeable union basher, and besides, what's wrong with a little pussy groping? Do it right, and you could be a reptile favourite and president of the United States ...
But what's this? The Guv a slaveowner, and a reptile EXCLUSIVE to boot, which means that the reptiles have finally learned to read wikis, or might even have caught up with the Graudian in 2018:
The dictionary of biography mentions that Macquarie’s first wife Jane Jarvis was “a West Indian heiress”, but doesn’t note her inheritance: Antiguan slave plantations.
That's why the pond was shocked to see that there might be a rush for humanities, the very last thing this country needs …
Thank the long absent lord the reptile readership was on the case …
Bloody hell, we zealots might not be able to erase history, but surely we can price the study of history to extinction, right Mr Barnum, or shouldn't you be back running your circuses …
The pond was delighted that the Major also had positive feed back ...
Indeed, indeed, it's absolutely certain that that Cook's arrival was an undiluted blessing for indigenous Australians, but wouldn't you be better off making a living by gambling at the track, Mr Waterhouse?
Luckily the infallible Pope had returned to help sort out the mess …
Speaking of Macquarie, history and all various ills that assaulted the reptiles, there was another story yesterday that broke too late for the pond, but briefly took top of the digital page …
Dammit, we're all proudly colonial, and we doffs our hat to the guv'nor, and wouldn't it be nice if we could all be Poms instead of humble colonials?
It seems that the thought of colonial jokes sent the reptile colonial editorialist right off about that damned cancel culture ...
Is it wrong to point out to the lizard editorialist that Jedda isn't actually an indigenous movie?
It has an indigenous theme or two - about black savages and their savage hearts, which leads to their doom, in contrast to the joys of white civilisation and working in the house as a domestic helping my lady - but it was made by Charles Chauvel, a dinkum colonial.
There are indigenous movies, of a kind made by indigenous film-makers - say Ivan Sen, or Wayne Blair, or Rachel Perkins or Richard Frankland - and the lizard Oz editorialist might do well to watch a few of them. In fact ,Tracey Moffatt's Night Cries was made as a response to Jedda, though why the reptiles should keep on wanting the pond to promote Ronin's films is a mystery to the pond. But do go on, before we cancel black film-making completely ...
Oh dear, should the pond mention that in due course Generation Z will inherit the earth, and the lizard Oz will in due course seem as quaint as Smith's Weekly or perhaps The Bulletin?
Times change, things move on, and the young will do with the world what they will, and frankly neither the lizard Oz editorialist nor the pond will know the outcome … but let's hope that they do a better job of it than the current mob of fraudulent, lying, cheating Murdochians …
Say what? He's a professional liar? Well that column is here for those who came in late … and as for the social media police state, well, that sort of reptile chiding and idle banter didn't that work out too well with the TikTok and Kpop mob, did it?
And so to the column of the day, it being pretty slim pickings, and what a dilemma the pond faced …
What's the Oreo doing, still hanging around early on a Tuesday like a bad recovering reformed feminist smell? And how did a Whitlam get into the house? Fancy talking about paying a heavy price for ignorance, when ignorance is the reptile way.
And why are the reptiles recycling the Speccie mob? And how come Killer Creighton is blathering about the economy? Surely there's a lot more killing to be done?
Any excuse for a Rowe, the pond always says, with more Rowe here …
Sorry, the pond promised a featured column after all those bibs and bobs, and just by way of preamble, it should be noted that the reptiles at the lizard Oz have had a long history of fear and loathing of TG folk … and nobody should expect this to change any time soon …
First of all, a disclaimer. The pond hasn't read a word J. K. Rowling has written by way of fiction, and after the first one, studiously avoided all films derived from her works.
The pond only offers this because of the way that 'cancel culture' has reared its head once again, and the pond lives in deep, direr fear that 'virtue signalling' will soon be a phrase only used by reptile readers ...
Secondly, the pond should note that it really hasn't thought about 'bohemians' since it last hear Puccini or perhaps remembered Baz Luhrmann doing him over, and as for 'hippie'? Well sock it to the pond …
It made the pond wonder about this M cCann fellow, and sure enough ...
He's a labels man, and he oscillated, apparently for decades, between conservative libertarian, and libertarian conservative, which to the pond, is a bit like saying he swung wildly between thinking of himself as loon, and thinking of himself as a loon …
So everything that follows should be taken in that spirit … because apparently bohemianism is rampant again ...
No, no, no … what we need is this M cCann chappie to mansplain what Rowling meant, and perhaps also to mansplain to hermaphrodites that they have a fixed sexual identity and they'd better get used to it …
Why did the pond give this M cCann chappie a run? Well the pond was entranced by the mixing of much blather about commie preverts with talk of "bohemians in the hippie era" … it seemed like undiluted essence of Quadrantism, with Rowling only a feeble excuse for M cCann to go rampant in a feral, rabid sort of way, proclaiming that Shakespeare is both (a) a triumph and (b) a contentious issue who should be debated ...
Fucketty duck, he's an all-caps man, as in 'Great Bohemian Cultural Revolution' … though maybe GBCR isn't as much fun as MAGA going MEGA (who'd have thought Breitbart would be doing comedy?)
Apparently this M cCann chappie, he of the confused, confusing labelling bent, also knows how to shed tears with poor suffering J. K. Rowling, and her measly three billion or so.
What next for the lizard Oz? Tears for Elon Musk? Tales of the suffering of hapless Mark Zuckerberg? Stories about the persecution and misery of being Jack Dorsey?
Whatever it is, the pond hopes to be there to record it …though perhaps, given the reptile form, the pond will have to spend its time with the Quadrant crowd or the Speccie mob, because the reptiles can't rub two decent loon columnists together to fill up a Tuesday …
