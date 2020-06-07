In which the pond begins with prattling Polonius, but wanders away to spend quality time with Dame Slap andy our Gracie ...

The pond thought it might start off its Sunday meditation with an infallible Pope, if only to add to the alarm on view in prattling Polonius …
No link to Australia? Well Polonius isn't your John Donne sort …
is a peece of the Continent, a part of the maine;
if a Clod bee washed away by the Sea, Europe
is the lesse, as well as if a Promontorie were, as
well as if a Manor of thy friends or of thine
owne were; any mans death diminishes me,
because I am involved in Mankinde;
And therefore never send to know for whom
the bell tolls; It tolls for thee.
MEDITATION XVII
Devotions upon Emergent Occasions
John Donne
Enough of that nonsense. There's no link to Australia, and let us have done with that doggerel.
Silly Donne, perhaps born a tad too early to realise it's all the fault of the ABC, because the ABC is to Polonius what Twitter is to the dog botherer …he can't stand it, yet he's strangely fascinated and compelled, and like any decent conspiracy theorist, everything that's wrong with the world emanates from this wicked brew of cardigan-wearing Satanists ...
How Polonius hates the ABC, how wrong in every way they are, how pleasant it is to live on a Polonial island, remote from everything, or perhaps float on a Polonial cloud, above the trouble and strife …how pleasant it is to do nothing, blessed by white privilege, and a 'leet lifestyle peddling influence for wealthy sponsors ...
There's nothing like adept Polonial cherry-picking is there? Of course he might have cherry-picked other reports or other data …
There's plenty more from 1996 here, and plenty more of a later date elsewhere …you know, Palm Island and the recent reptile beat-ups about those tricky, difficult, cash-splashing uppity blacks … but Polonius refuses to use a wiki … he just keeps carrying on about the ABC ...
Yet another reptile standing proudly by the Donald … and never mind that a media less mindless than Polonius isn't blaming the Donald for the pandemic, but for his administration's response, which has seen the United States soar to top of the world ma, look at me, top of the world ma, with perhaps only Boris and Bolsonaro deserving the chance to argue over who deserves the killer gold medal …
Never mind, no doubt Polonius feels good about himself, or does he? Can someone that bitter, sour and twisted ever feel good about themselves? Do they wonder if they might be due a stint in purgatory, alongside other Pellists? Who knows, and if only purgatory was a little more real than limbo …
Speaking of limbo, the pond must do a segue now, and shift to Dame Slap … because this day it's entirely wondrous, what with the Dame emulating Mother Teresa in her concern for the unemployed …
Now some might think that the notion that Dame Slap gives a fig or a toss about the unemployed is beyond the valley of the bizarre, what with her being the butch chairMAN of Gina's mob, but the pond has to sometimes remind stray readers that back in the day, Dame Slap donned the Mannish grab 'em by the pussy MAGA cap, and hasn't that worked out well for the unemployed … at least the ones left alive after the pandemic to seek employment ...
It's strange how eerily silent Dame Slap has been on the Donald and US matters in recent months … a bit like her ongoing silence about the way the UN was going to use climate science to introduce world government, when the pond calculates that in its usual bumbling way, the UN hasn't quite managed to fulfil that conspiracy theory, when really it should have got the job done by Xmas in 2009 …
But back to the unemployed, and Dame Slap's deep caring ...
Here the pond must abandon Dame Slap for a moment and head off to Crikey. As noted to a reader, the pond doesn't like to clip Crikey … the poor buggers have got enough issues without their best work turning up outside the paywall … but just this once the pond thought the exception to the rule was worthwhile, given Dame Slap was given an honourable mention ...
Yes, that's Dame Slap caring for the downtrodden and the hapless and the helpless … by acting as a lickspittle fellow-travelling stooge for the chairman …
But back to Dame Slap doing a Gina impression as she worries about the unemployed ...
Ah, it all becomes clear. Caring for the unemployed is just code for union-bashing, and a deep love of the role Gina's mob might play …
But as we're speaking of Dame Slap's day job as useful idiot, stooge and quisling, why not another excerpt from Crikey...
It's always worth keeping the IPA agenda in mind when reading Dame Slap, and when it's not acting as a propaganda machine for the IPA, the lizard Oz is always happy to act as a propaganda machine for the Chairman … and so to a last burst of Dame Slap crocodile tears … because you see, caring for the unemployed really means getting rid of regulations, so employers can screw employees more easily ...
And there you have it. A powerful IPA voice for the screwing of the unemployed, because who knows, should they happen to get employed, they should be ever so grateful and ever so humble, and not even bother with the KY jelly of regulations …and there's your powerful voice for the unemployed in a butch chairMANish gender fluid nutshell ...
Here have a celebratory Rowe cartoon, with more celebrating with the immortal Rowe here …
At least our Gracie doesn't bother with hypocrisy. She's there in the Surry Hills bunker, and nicely set, and so it's time to berate the bloody useless bludgers all around us, in timeless, time-honoured reptile fashion ...
Look at all those bludgers lined up with their paws held out for a little cash therein. Why the sight of them sickens the pond to its heart, and our Gracie wants to lash them into action, and by golly Killer Creighton's got nothing on our Gracie when she gets hold of a decent whip … (good old grandpa taught the pond how to wield a whip while up Tamworth way, and yet the pond is in awe of our Gracie's style) ...
Now that sort of rant surely deserves a graph, and by golly the reptiles obliged ...
Of course it's got three fifths of fuck all to do with what our Gracie's really on about, which is berating the useless bludgers from the safety of her Surry Hills bunker ...
Indeed, indeed, the only place for comfort is in the Surry Hills bunker. What we need is needy people in need, it's the only way forward. Make 'em desperate enough, and they'll soon stop talking about fair pay for a fair day's work, or regulations to avoid exploitation, or benefits, like holiday or sick pay, or annual leave, or all that other bloody nonsense ...
Our Gracie is the very epitome of a Python sketch, which, because she's not very good at comedy, the pond thought it might recycle …
'Gracie' Palin: Ahh.. Very passable, this, very passable.
'Karen' Chapman: Nothing like a good glass of Chateau de Chassilier wine, ay Gessiah?
'Gracie' Jones: You're right there Obediah.
'Karen' Idle: Who'd a thought thirty years ago we'd all be sittin' here drinking Chateau de Chassilier wine?
MP: Aye. In them days, we'd a' been glad to have the price of a cup o' tea.
GC: A cup ' COLD tea.
EI: Without milk or sugar.
TJ: OR tea!
MP: In a filthy, cracked cup.
EI: We never used to have a cup. We used to have to drink out of a rolled up newspaper.
GC: The best WE could manage was to suck on a piece of damp cloth… or pocket SloMo's squillions.
TJ: But you know, we were happy in those days, though we were poor.
MP: Aye. BECAUSE we were poor. My old Dad used to say to me, 'Money doesn't buy you happiness.'
EI: 'E was right. I was happier then and I had NOTHIN'. We used to live in this tiiiny old house, with greaaaaat big holes in the roof.
GC: House? You were lucky to have a HOUSE! We used to live in one room, all hundred and twenty-six of us, no furniture. Half the floor was missing; we were all huddled together in one corner for fear of FALLING!
TJ: You were lucky to have a ROOM! We used to have to live in a corridor!
MP: Ohhhh we used to DREAM of livin' in a corridor! Woulda' been a palace to us. We used to live in an old water tank on a rubbish tip. We got woken up every morning by having a load of rotting fish dumped all over us! House!? Hmph.
EI: Well when I say 'house' it was only a hole in the ground covered by a piece of tarpolin, but it was a house to US.
GC: We were evicted from our hole in the ground; we had to go and live in a lake!
TJ: You were lucky to have a LAKE! There were a hundred and sixty of us living in a small shoebox in the middle of the road.
MP: Cardboard box?
TJ: Aye.
MP: You were lucky. We lived for three months in a brown paper bag in a septic tank. We used to have to get up at six o'clock in the morning, clean the bag, eat a crust of stale bread, go to work down mill for fourteen hours a day week in-week out. When we got home, our Dad would thrash us to sleep with his belt!
GC: Luxury. We used to have to get out of the lake at three o'clock in the morning, clean the lake, eat a handful of hot gravel, go to work at the mill every day for tuppence a month, come home, and Dad would beat us around the head and neck with a broken bottle, if we were LUCKY!
TJ: Well we had it tough. We used to have to get up out of the shoebox at twelve o'clock at night, and LICK the road clean with our tongues. We had half a handful of freezing cold gravel, worked twenty-four hours a day at the mill for fourpence every six years, and when we got home, our Dad would slice us in two with a bread knife.
EI: Right. I had to get up in the morning at ten o'clock at night, half an hour before I went to bed, drink a cup of sulphuric acid, work twenty-nine hours a day down mill, and pay mill owner for permission to come to work, pocket SloMo's squillions, and when we got home, our Dad and our mother would kill us, and dance about on our graves singing 'Hallelujah.'
MP: But you try and tell the young people today that... and they won't believe ya.
See if you can get a whiff of that in our Gracie's last gobbet ...
Oh aye, those vulgar young people livin' in luxury, not realising how lucky they are, what with working at Dame Slap's mill without any regulations or benefits, and somehow it's all the fault of the bloody cardigan wearers at the ABC … trust Polonius, he'll tell ya …
Now if we'd only left them without food or accommodation for a couple of months, they'd learn that licking tar and the Chairman's arse was the way forward ...
It's so easy to understand, the immortal Rowe had no trouble summarising the situation for our pleasure … so much suffering, life so hard on struggle street … what with suits costing a fortune these days ...
