In which the Caterist thought that he could at some point in the distant past actually think ...

The pond just had to begin with the Caterist today, if only because the flooded quarry whisperer was blessed with an illustration …
Of course it lacked the quality of the cult master, and was generally wretched, but did it contain a hint of bondage, and is there a safe word the pond should propose before anyone reads the Caterist? How about a chant of "white Caterist, white Caterist"?
Spoiler alert. The pond only slipped in that reference because of the fatuous way that white Caterist began his piece …
Indeed, indeed, is there anything more insincere than an expert in everything, from race relations to the movement in flood waters in quarries to climate science to supplicant for government subsidies to book reviewer?
The pond had always thought of "entertainingly problematic" as a reference to white Caterist's skill as a climate scientist and as a student of the arcane art of the movement of flood waters in quarries ,and as a roadkill victim in court defamation actions, but apparently not… let Caterist the book reviewer please take the stand ...
The Kelvin rating of street lights? Why that's nothing compared to the shirt you might lose in certain court actions …
But the white Caterist and Shriver are on the money - how distressing it is, how unnecessary and wretched this editorial function is. The pond blames blacks and their hyper-sensitivity, as if they've suffered anything at the hands of the British empire or the way things work in the US. Oh if only the confederacy of dunces had won!
The way these folks carry on, why, next thing you know, you might be made to stop telling people they're quarry-owning mass murderers, or you might be forced to cry out "black Caterist power" or some other obscene gibberish, and you might be forced to bend a knee to the dispensers of dinkum justice …
… when really they're little short of serial killers, or poodles on a leash.
Oh how constricted we are, how white Caterists and white Shrivers must suffer, endless victims of an historical conspiracy … whither robust discourse, you uppity, difficult, tricky, always problematic blacks, or wither discourse if you will ...
And bugger it, the next thing you know the deep science of quarry whispering might be lost to the ages and we might be illiberally erecting statues to who knows who doing who knows what …
And so to the supporting movie, or an episode in the the never-ending one reel serial, or however you like to think of the Major doing the usual reptile routines about the ABC …
Of course the notion that the put-out-to-pasture but kindly kept on the payroll Major lives in the real world is a bit like imagining that Dame Slap doesn't live above the faraway tree on Planet Janet …
How much kinder it would have been to cut the pilot loose and let him go, and let some fresh young white power lizards loose in Surry Hills … but never mind, there's going to be a series of challenging questions asked as we move along with the Major …
Say what? The Major is an avid ABC radio listener? Did this suddenly develop in recent times when the parrot moved on? Has he got something against Ben Fordham? Does he only do it to detect the filthy green lefty perversion of news provided each day by the cardigan wearers? Why didn't he mention Stalin in relation to five year plans? Has the Major gone soft?
But is there anything the ABC can do that won't attract the ire of the reptiles and their failing, flailing business model? What about all the traitors that have left News Corp to join the ABC, or just as bad, the Nine newspapers? Why is Stalinism rampant in the media in this country? Surely there's too much news and current affairs in the ABC, which undermines the reptile business model? Why doesn't the ABC give more money to local comedies hosted by ageing hipsters so that the singular inability of the reptiles to do comedy, or hire a decent cartoonist, might be seen as a strength? Isn't the ABC news a dire threat to the ability of the country to see the world through the rear end of a telescope, Murdochian style?
So little the pond knows or understands ...
Ah, now the pond gets it … there's nothing like getting in a News Corp and Foxtel possum to sort out the ABC … though there are still questions to be asked.
Why didn't Tonagh get the job of sorting out the reptiles when he had the chance? Why does the pond get a chance to laugh at this sort of header?
Mystery upon flattening the text case span mystery, but the pond knew the Major would have the answer ...
Indeed, indeed. Question after question. What has happened to the cult master? Why is the Caterist subjected to a second rate drawing? Why was the recovering reformed feminist the Oreo assigned to reptile duties in relation to Eden Monaro this day? Was she needed when the Nats might just do it?
How on earth was the dog botherer's climate science denialism still hanging around early on a Monday?
Sure, it's gone now, but was someone asleep at the wheel? Don't they get up with the Major and the pond and listen to the ABC, and realise that yesterday's dog botherer is so yesterday, and now we must have another attack on the ABC?
Come to think of it, why was Caroline Overington reduced to doing Strewth!? Where did Alice Workman go, and did anyone care? Why is Alice Workman now back, and does anyone care? Cough, cough …
Why that induced a coughing fit in the sole reader to leave a comment ...
But no doubt the Major has his own set of penetrating questions ...
Ah, that'd be the stunning impartiality displayed by the Major - as in his Order of Lenin ideal hunt - and the ongoing impartiality on view in the lizard Oz …and the necessary impartiality on view in the treatment of climate science, and the remarkable impartiality in importing fodder from The Times, the WSJ, the Spectator and sundry other sources, all reading and sounding remarkably like the braying in unison of donkeys …
And speaking of the braying of donkeys, you guessed it, there was the tough dog botherer out and about talking of sooks and cry babies and such like, apparently unaware that people really didn't like loudmouthed, obnoxious bullies …
Did someone speak of sooks and cry babies? Why the whole dog bother rant is full of the sulks and begin galled and getting agitated by cruel ironies, and oh, the pitiful suffering of the reptiles, why won't you shed a tear, you cruel barbarians …
Yes, the bile and the bitchiness and the resentment is really quite close to the surface … as if the dog botherer himself knows nothing of misleading climate change angles, and oh how the reptiles hate the turncoats, those Speersy and Karvie types that headed off to the cardigan wearers and refused to stay in the hive mind and drink of the kool aid thoughtfully provided in the Surry Hills water coolers …
Sometimes the pond is misled into thinking that the lizard Oz and its scribblers have some remote connection to the real world … but all they can do is gather fluff from their navels, fluff which comes from sitting on the couch watching the ABC for too long, so they can scribble their whining, cry-baby, sooky columns …
For fuck's sake, harden up reptiles, nobody gives a fuck about you, and your failing business model … and blaming it all on the ABC doesn't help, you wretched mob of irrelevant moaners and whiners … get on with your climate science denialism, your bigotry of the Bolter kind, and your love and support of the virus and the Donald … (yes, just imagine if Australia had gone down the path of the USA, as the dog botherer seems to suggest might have been a good idea, rather than listen to alternative views. If that's hysteria, give the pond hysteria every day of the week).
Fortunately, there are cartoonists who drag the pond back into the actual world, including the always relevant Rowe, with more real world experiences available here …
Oh here, have a little more of the real world ...
