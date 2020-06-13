In which the bromancer and nattering "Ned" offer up the best in reptile studies ...

No, seriously … is the bromancer having a nervous breakdown, or is he just trolling the pond, and others?
But seriously, he can't be trolling the pond, because the pond is quite content at the thought of the United States continuing in a comprehensively fucked way for the next four years … if that's what they want, let them have the narcissist liar and showboating snake oil selling fraud …
Why they might even think about saturating the country with appropriate statues, and David Rowe has provided a splendid model …
More Rowe here, but the pond supposes it should get on with the nervous breakdown, and explaining why, in a splendid weekend for reptile lovers, the bromancer scored pole position at the pond …
Second thoughts, isn't it already obvious right from the get go. The Donald and von Bismarck? That's pure nuts …
Is he talking about this?
Or this?
There, the pond has slipped in two Rowes, and we haven't even heard a word from the bromancer … but there must always be the beginning, or at least an end to the beginning ...
"I think there is."
There's just one problem with the bromancer, and that's that he thinks that he's thinking … but no doubt there are many who want the Donald to keep on keeping on, with his legacy in mind. Johnson had the sense to give the game away, with Vietnam his legacy, but surely the Donald needs to do more in the way of wrecking the country before it can be littered with useful statues …
On we go, and as always, the pond must ask, are you not entertained? Isn't the bromancer delivering?
Indeed, indeed, there's a huge amount to say in favour of the Trump brand …
It's just that the pond has trouble sometimes picking the goat from the goat, or the sheep from the wolves …
But do go on dear bromancer, explaining how the economy is in stunning shape, in the US and the world, and how fucking the planet is perhaps just as important as fucking the United States ...
And people sometimes wonder why the pond thinks of the bromancer as a cross between P. G. Wodehouse spruiking the Nazis, and a devoted follower of a tinpot wannabe spruiker of the type on hand in the 1930s for the hair-challenged Mussolini …
And so to clinical proof that the bromancer has fallen love with a narcissist liar and gone nuts ...
You see? It's a common enough syndrome, called projection. You think something else is pure nuts, when in reality you're the pure nut job. It's just that being a nut, you can't see the nuttery from the outside, you think your nuttery is normal, and it's everyone else that is nuts ...
Following on from his rant about Christianity, the pond can't imagine a more distilled essence of what makes the reptiles interesting, at least for those with a tendency to observe clinically disturbances in the force, and in reptiles of the nutty bromancer kind ...
The only question remaining is why wasn't the bromancer blessed by the presence of the cult master? Why was the cult master wasted on the oscillating fan?
Not good enough reptiles… as if that would fool the pond into wasting time on the fan, when there was already to hand an astonishingly poignant, and no doubt deliberate juxtaposition of Scottie from marketing and the nattering of "Ned" ...
It's already old news that Scottie made a fool of himself and had to apologise, so naturally the reptiles came up with "grieving PM" and as a bonus, sent in "Ned" to make a fool of himself too ...
Meanwhile, on another planet, courtesy of the Weekly Beast here ...
There's good reading at the Beast this week - it seems times of stress bring out the very best in the reptiles and make reptile observation a thing of joy and wonder, though the pond already knew about Dame Groan's maths mayhem thanks to a sharp-eyed reader, and the pond innocently taking a screen cap of the Dame casually misplacing the odd billion …
But enough of that, because we have more of the old lie from "Ned" …
No, Morrison was wrong, simply wrong, and apologists of the nattering "Ned" kind are just speaking bullshit of the usual senile old white kind …
Luckily the pond doesn't have to bother with extensive research … just a click on The Conversation will do the trick …
It's not so much the failure of historical memory, or even the naked lies, or the bullshit, it's the hypocrisy, worthy of a Lord Vestey …and the defensiveness which sees "Ned" produce such wilful distortions of the past, while claiming to be something of a tin pot historian...
Suck it up indigenous folk, because "Ned" will never allow the truth to enter the reptile picture … and behind it all, there's an even darker picture for the reptiles.
What if the uppity difficult blacks began to talk about being ripped off?
Incidentally, Lousy Little Sixpence is the title of a 1982 documentary which shows its age, but also contains much information "Ned" might find useful, and it's still available from Ronin here …that's if "Ned" had the remotest interest in what actually went down, when it's patently obvious that he doesn't care a fig, fiddle de dee …watch out Lord "Neddie" Seagoon, you have a rival ...
As for the rest, in the usual way, the pond will settle for a few cartoons …
