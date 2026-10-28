A potpourri of reptile pleasures, with Dame Slap on offer in full for advanced students ...
The pond has become incredibly lazy in its approach to herpetology studies, and so when the intermittent archive has a little hissy fit, it throws a spanner in the pond's works when it comes to covering the the lizard Oz hive mind.
Of late the pond has preferred to do a collage, a montage, a potpourri (never fragrant), a medley, a hodgepodge, an assemblage, a miscellany, which allows fellow advanced students to study at their own pace and leisure.
And incidentally it saves the pond the time and the tedium of spending too long in company with the likes of "Ned".
Others might want to do this morning's Everest climb, but the pond is content to offer a teaser trailer and a link ...
Tempted? Feel a fire in the loins, a lust to read further?
No need to go there, and no need for the pond to indulge in the latest outpourings of the Australian Daily Zionist News, though the reptiles were so keen on this one it was top of the digital page early this morning ...
Speaking of ethical conduct, will students be exposed to the latest example of ethnic cleansing, a latter-day genocide, with Gaza down there with the Warsaw ghetto?
Meanwhile, Mr Rubenstein lost the pond from the get go by talking about "Israel's vibrant democracy", which reminded the pond of talk in ancient times by rulers of South Africa of its "vibrant apartheid-based democracy"...
Adalah, an NGO advocating for Arab rights in Israel, urges election officials and the police chief to intervene. Officers were reportedly asking voters for ID to enter the polls, although they lack the authority to do so, according to Adalah
Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, says it has received numerous reports of systematic delays at polling stations in Arab communities across Israel.
"There are numerous reports of severe slowdowns at many polling stations," Yeela Raanan, a member of a team monitoring election integrity in Bedouin communities, told Haaretz.
In many Bedouin communities, Raanan said, "people report waiting for hours, and polling station staff are taking a very long time to verify each voter's identity."
Haaretz has also learned of reports of police officers at several polling stations in these communities. In the southern town of Tel Sheva, 20 Border Police officers were reportedly deployed to a single polling station, while footage showed officers entering polling stations in Segev Shalom.
According to the reports, officers were asking voters for identification, a responsibility that Israeli election law assigns to polling station officials. Their presence was reportedly delaying and disrupting voting.
Adalah urgently wrote to Police Commissioner Danny Levy, Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg and the chair of the Be'er Sheva Elections Committee, demanding immediate action to ensure that voting could proceed unhindered.
At some point - why not here? - the pond likes to throw in a cartoon reminding students of what they might be missing in the real world, with thanks to the infallible Pope ...
Then it's back to the grindstone, and instead of AI, why not the war with China (no later than Xmas) to produce a little surge of fear and loathing?
Splendid stuff, and with a dose of gassing the planet as a bonus ...
Sadly there is always an essay component for advanced students, a more detailed study of a reptile in full flight, from beginning to end, from alpha to omega, and this day it's Dame Slap ...
Um, that last line sounds a little stale, what with recent events in Serbia and Hungary (and who had Brazil on their bingo card?), but never mind, we're always up for mindless rhetoric, where a right wing populist mindlessly celebrates other mindless loon populists.
Some students, who might have come late to the story, might wonder why Dame Slap is getting all hot and bothered about Europe, but it's in her nature.
The pond always likes to remind these Johnny and Janey come latelies of Dame Slap's Trumpian origin story ...
Of course she's going to be down on Europe, and the perfidious French, and the recalcitrant Germans, and the rest of that unseemly mob ...and speaking of MAGA caps ...
Now back to bashing those bloody cheese eating surrender monkeys and their kind...
Back in the day the pond always liked to show the inspiration for Dame Slap, showing how she could dish it out to any of those cultists believing in the fake religion of climate science, showing her teaching style:
Just hard bloody work at climate science denialism, and as for keeping those naughty European pixies in line ...
Speaking of naughty children, and climate science denialism, the pond was still catching up with the latest reptile effort in that sphere, thanks to Media Watch ... Climate BOM-shell
Sorry, the pond is always getting distracted from the text at hand ...but it does sort of tie in with Dame Slap's hysteria about sovereignty, and climate, and her devoted denialism, and all that jazz, worthy of Brexit in its hey day (didn't that fall on very hard times?)
Oh if we wanted a belly laugh there's plenty to be found, and they're right up Dame Slap's MAGA cap-donning alley ...
And so to some good news, because every so often the pond doesn't need to resort to the intermittent archive.
Sometimes a featured piece can be swallowed whole...
By Our Editorial Writers
Public sector union boss claims rate rises are ‘economic sadism’
Sure, it's just a standard bit of Jimbo bashing, sure it's just a regurgitation of other bits of the hive mind, but remember this is a hurdy gurdy collage, and it's rare when the lizard Oz editorialist steps out into the limelight.
It deserves to be celebrated ...
Job done comrades, and you'll have your reward should the beefy boofhead from down Goulburn way ever produce a miracle and take charge of the economy ...
Meanwhile, relax, everything is looking good ...
And speaking of good ... and being on the up and up ... though he really did need a shoe, for the banging thereof on the table ...
PHONy high, on Gina's Supply.ReplyDelete
"Tempted? Feel a fire in the loins, a lust to read further?"...
PHONy Roberts vote 180... "On March 18, 2021, Roberts and Pauline Hanson reversed their position. The legislation passed the Senate 35 votes to 33."
"BHP v Simon Turner. One Nation knew, what did they do?
by Michael West | Oct 26, 2026
...
"Although the case did not decide Turner’s employment or insurance dispute, it reinforces the importance of examining the work employees actually performed and the particular statutory rules governing their entitlements.
Roberts backed the miners, then changed his vote.
Turner had worked with Malcolm Roberts and his office from around 2019, supplying evidence about labour-hire employment practices.
PHON switches horses
In July 2020, Roberts publicly appeared alongside Turner and fellow coal miner Stuart Bonds, condemning the treatment of coal miners. Roberts had initially opposed the Morrison government’s casual employment changes.
On March 18, 2021, Roberts and Pauline Hanson reversed their position. The legislation passed the Senate 35 votes to 33.
The changes benefited employers facing historical casual employment claims, although the High Court’s subsequent WorkPac v Rossato decision also affected those claims.
The SMH later identified four WorkPac transactions totalling $48,000 in One Nation’s electoral disclosures. The payments were classified as “other receipts”. Their precise dates and purposes were not established.
One Nation denies that political contributions determined its vote. There is no established evidence that the vote was purchased.
The former WorkPac executive
The SMH investigation also identified Chris Taylor, a former WorkPac lawyer who later worked in the Morrison government and subsequently became Pauline Hanson’s chief of staff.
Turner identifies him as Chris Drayton Taylor and says he was the former WorkPac executive discussed in private messages with Roberts concerning Turner’s settlement with Chandler Macleod.
On November 7, 2023, Roberts wrote:
“It was on his initiative that he went to CMG to get what little money you have got from them so far,” adding “I’ll get Hugh and call you back”
...
https://michaelwest.com.au/bhp-v-simon-turner-one-nation-knew-what-did-they-do/
"Speaking of ethical conduct, will students be exposed to the latest example of ethnic cleansing, a latter-day genocide, with Gaza down there with the Warsaw ghetto?"ReplyDelete
Seems so...
"UN puts media giants on notice over Gaza as journalists’ death toll spirals
by Aleta Moriarty | Oct 27, 2026
...
"Broadcasters culpable
Albanese leans on the Nahimana judgment to argue that when presenters’ calls for genocide go unchallenged and unrepudiated by the broadcaster, the people who control the outlet carry the responsibility.
There are several worrying examples cited in the report. Channel 14 aired singer Eyal Golan’s call to “erase Gaza, don’t leave a single person there”, along with statements calling for a “Holocaust”, including “gas chambers”, and urging viewers to “destroy, kill, and obliterate”.
Three Israeli civil society groups listed hundreds of instances of incitement on the channel in a May 2025 High Court petition, yet the broadcasts continue unchecked. Channel 12 journalist Yehuda Schlesinger, who argued sexual violence against Palestinian detainees should become state policy, was temporarily suspended, then joined Channel 14.
Mainstream and pro-government Israeli media have described Palestinians as “Amalek”, “monsters”, “a cancerous growth” and
even “cannibals” who “must be eradicated”.
The report says this rhetoric comes with a denial of civilian status, with Israeli media asserting that “there are no innocents” in Gaza, that Palestinians are “not civilians” and that Gaza is inhabited by “two and a half million terrorists”.
Double standards and censorship
...
"Israel’s most important ‘weapon’
Alongside propaganda, high levels of censorship are also reported. Israel’s military censor banned 1,635 articles in 2024 and redacted another 6,265, 21 interventions a day. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described social media to US-based influencers as Israel’s most important “weapon” in what he calls the “battle for truth”.
The report also explicitly names Antoinette Lattouf,
...
https://michaelwest.com.au/un-puts-media-giants-on-notice-over-gaza-as-journalists-death-toll-spirals/
https://docs.un.org/en/A/81/249
To counter the continuous carping of the reptiles here’s a bit of silliness to dance along to. Prompted by Trump’s bizarre rump obsession of late. Apologies to the Village People.ReplyDelete
Y. U. C. ASS!
Donald! — You’re a fat orange clown — you’re a
Tyrant! — With a wig for a crown — but you’re
Senile! — And now your brain has shut down — you have
Grown-obsessed-with-men’s-posteriors
Asses! — Have invaded your mind — you see
Masses! — Of big muscly behinds — you’ve gone
Gaga! — For guy’s glutes to the max — I think
Now-it’s-time-you-faced-up-to-facts…
Have you ever thought that you might be gay?
The way you act these days it sure looks that way!
When you can’t help but stare — at a guy’s derriere — that’s when
You-become-a-happy-chappie
Arnold! — Palmer’s one guy you say — was a
Monster! — In a masculine way — in the
Shower! — Guys could not look away — this is
Not-how-you-should-talk-at-rallies!
Donald! — You really need to break free — stop acting
Straight man! — Just be what you want to be — so that
You can! — Live out your fantasies — like all
Those-you-have-each-night-of-Arnold
No more! — Doing it by yourself — I say
Go man! — Leave those mags on the shelf — you should
Head down! — To the Village today — where they’ll
Help-you-to-find-out-if-you’re-gay…
Just go and stay at the YMCA!
🥩🥩🥩Delete
Cheers DP!Delete
Chadwick, Anonymous,ReplyDelete
Thanks for asking regarding eye surgery, no more "floaters" so things are looking up.
Kez, loved your "That's Amore" ditty from the 26th, people I sent it to got a good laugh, especially in the Great White North.
And it seems I have a new neighbor who moved in during the middle of the night,
one Flavio Bolsonaro.
Though for how long I'm not sure, the MAGA guy across the street dropped a dime on
him to ICE as he has no passport and visa.
Good riddance, he looks like the type who'd steal a dead fly from a blind spider.
Good to hear about your sight, JM. Hope it keeps "looking up" till it gets level again.Delete
And very likely I will, um, borrow the expression about someone who would steal a dead fly from a blind spider when I come across a suitable subject. Mike - also glad to know the eyes are looking up.Delete
Thanks GB and Chadwick.Delete
It was strongly pointed out to me that perhaps not everyone knows that Bolsonaro is
the past president of Brazil and people might think I was targeting some poor immigrant, despite my protesting any Loon Ponder would perforce be up to snuff.
So no harm meant on my end.
Obama: "They started a war to stop a nuke that didn't exist and open a strait
that wasn't closed."
Yes, the dead fly/blind spider expression was delightful. Just not sure I'll ever have quite the right situation to be able to deploy it.Delete
Good news JM, and hopefully more good news to follow ...Delete
Thanks JM, and good to hear your op went well. Take care over there in Joisy.Delete
The Dame Slap’s sweeping statement about ‘how listed companies regularly sign up to human rights policies that commit them to international conventions or treaties they have not read and do not understand’ actually indicates that the has little experience with the processes that produce international conventions and treaties.ReplyDelete
Any convention to which Australia might be a party does not pop up on the floor of an international body, without years of consultation, in each country, with bodies representing those who might be affected. A major function of the many groups that claim to represent nominated business interests - and Australia has lots of them, partly because of how our industrial relations system works - is to receive initial statement and drafts of negotiating documents, hopefully circulate to its members (who pay for that service) for comment on how the proposed national position might affect any business.
In my experience there will be several exchanges of comment and response, as the national position solidifies. This will not be confined to one country - usually there are technical sub-committees of the international body, working on matters of phrasing and interpretation during that time, and including any country that wishes to be involved in that detail.
It should be no surprise that consultation does not produce consensus. There are particular meanings to words that come from lobby groups. ‘Blindsided’ is code for ‘We have said all along that we will not accept Draft S 28 in a flying fit’. ‘Totally inadequate consultation’ is code for ‘There is a group in our membership who are still carrying-on about their ‘inalienable rights in a free enterprise economy’, but not actually commenting on Draft S 28.’
But businesses who pay up the solid membership fees for whatever lobby group, will be informed about the content of a pending convention. Businesses who choose not to join, are still able to make their own, individual, representations, but that can take a lot of the time that could be better spent.
I cannot work out what the Dame means by ‘companies regularly sign up to (anything) that commit them to international conventions or treaties.’ Civics 101 - the ‘signing up’ is done by individual countries, in several stages, completed at the point of full ratification, at which point the convention applies to everyone in that country. Perhaps the Dame has been beguiled by those ‘Notices of Praecipe’ that appear in the few country papers that still print - which apparently identify the person ‘named’ as a ‘Sovereign Citizen’.
Oh c'mon, Chad, you really don't reckon the Slap would have the vaguest idea about broad (and lengthy) consultation, would you ? Or indeed about any kind of 'consultation' at all ? It's all about "the delivered word of truth" mate.Delete
The Dame beguiled? Why did the pond immediately think of an Indian snake charmer?Delete